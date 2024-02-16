Student fondled near Paulson Center

File Photo: Washington Square Village, between Mercer Street and LaGuardia Place. (Photo by Tayler MacMillan)

An NYU student was assaulted Thursday evening near the Paulson Center, Campus Safety head Fountain Walker reported in a universitywide email.

The student was walking along West 3rd Street at around 9:30 p.m. before the suspect approached them and “grabbed their buttocks,” fleeing the scene immediately after. No injuries were reported on the scene. Soon after, the student filed a police report with the New York City Police Department.

The NYPD told WSN they were unable to provide any additional information.

The alert from the Department of Campus Safety describes the suspects as male with light complexion, and wearing a dark hoodie and facemask.

