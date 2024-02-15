Students now able to take free test prep courses with new NYU partnership

NYU students now have access to free test preparation courses on the international educational services company Kaplan, Inc., university administration announced on Wednesday.

Students are currently able to take Kaplan courses designed to prepare them for the Dental Admission Test, the Graduate Management Admission Test, the Graduate Record Examinations, the Law School Admission Test, the Medical College Admission Test, the Optometry Admission Test and the Fundamentals of Engineering Exam as part of NYU’s new partnership. Kaplan’s test preparation courses typically cost over a thousand dollars, with its MCAT courses ranging from $2,099 to $3,599 and its LSAT courses ranging from $799 to $1,999.

In a written statement to WSN, Interim Provost Georgina Dopico said the partnership aims to help alleviate students’ struggles in accessing “high-quality test preparation courses.”

“We are committed to ensuring that our students have the educational resources they need to thrive in their academic and professional pursuits, regardless of economic status,” Dopico wrote. “We are happy to offer this new resource to students, which eliminates at least one financial barrier to graduate education and professional licensing and responds to one of President Mills’ key priorities to help our students thrive.”

NYU spokesperson Carol Ourivio told WSN that Kaplan is well-suited for the collaboration due to its “increased focus on supporting colleges’ efforts to expand access in a way that advances equity.” Ourivio said that if students enjoy the resources available this year, the university can consider expanding the range of services covered by the new partnership.

“We know that many of you aim to go on from NYU to further study in graduate or professional programs,” Dopico and Mark Siegal, the vice provost for undergraduate academic affairs, said in an email announcing the program. “That is a path we very much support; the record of our alumni who pursue one of the professions or a life of higher inquiry is a source of great pride to us.”

Contact Adrianna Nehme at [email protected].