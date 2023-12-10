What to do this week: A jazz performance, puppy therapy and more
The Daybook is WSN’s weekly column listing in-person and online events at NYU and across New York City. This week: Dec. 11-17.
Dec 10, 2023
2 p.m.
Craft your own wreath at The National Arts Club’s Annual Workshop. Experiment with seasonal foliage, learn to attach materials to make your wreaths more stable and take home a personalized decoration for the holidays. General admission costs $35 and members pay $25, which covers all class materials, along with holiday cookies and hot cider. Take the first step toward unleashing your creativity by registering for this workshop in advance.
8 p.m.
Enjoy the melodies of Village Voices — the Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development’s contemporary and jazz vocal ensemble — during a night of vibrant performances. The ensemble will perform tunes from groups including The Beach Boys and New York Voices, along with an original composition. Accompanied by The Trio on bass, drums and piano, this collaboration promises a memorable performance, marking the end of the semester. This event is free and open to the public.
Noon
For stress relief during finals, choose an animal and transform it into a huggable plush. Dive into the fun of stuffing your chosen toy with cotton, and create a fluffy companion to place on top of your bed at home. Make sure to register in advance to secure your spot and create your very own stuffed animal. The event is free and open to the NYU community.
4 p.m.
Escape the stress of finals by surrounding yourself with furry friends. At this event, hosted by NYU’s Program Board, New York Therapy Animals will bring in puppies for you to play with and take your mind off of upcoming exams. Drop your pencils and pens, and recharge amid paws and wagging tails. This event is free and open to all NYU students.
6:30 p.m.
Don’t miss “Jado Jehad,” a play by NYU Abu Dhabi alum Fatima Maan. The story follows the lives of three Pakistani women navigating the struggles of generational divides, familial acceptance and shifting gender roles. Watch as hidden truths and untold stories come to light, highlighting the strength and love that bind the women together across time. This play is free but make sure to register in advance to secure your spot.
8 p.m.
Listen to the sound of the NYU Saxophone Orchestra’s conducted ensemble. This performance will showcase original pieces by composers including Eugene Bozza, Richard Rodney Bennet and Harold Schiffman. The ensemble, featuring 13 NYU performers, will entertain the audience with a range of saxophones — from the Sopranino Saxophone to the Bass Saxophone. The performance is free and open to the public.
11 a.m.
Spend the morning listening to carolers perform holiday songs in celebration of the winter season. At this event, the Filomen M. D’Agostino Greenberg Music School’s vocal ensemble will deliver an a cappella performance in the Fuentidueña Chapel at The Met Cloisters. Tickets to the event are free with museum admission, which is pay-what-you-wish for New York state residents, and will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.
Make studying for finals a little less lonely
Kimmel Center for University Life, Room 905 (on campus)
6 p.m.
Take a new approach to studying for finals at the all-university finals study mixer hosted by the Heart to Heart organization. At this event, you will have the chance to elevate your study sessions by collaborating with friends or meeting new study partners. Learn new study tips and tricks with your peers, and make the daunting task of final exams a little less stressful. This event is free and open to the NYU community, although advance registration is required to attend.
Embrace the holiday spirit at the Snowfairy Snow-cial
Kimmel Center for University Life, Room 602 (on campus)
Noon
Join the NYU LGBTQ+ Center in celebrating the end of the semester at its Snowfairy Snow-cial, an annual winter tradition. Attendees will have the chance to socialize with friends while participating in festive holiday activities, all within a decorated lounge. Don’t miss the chance to eat some holiday treats and indulge in the seasonal spirit. The event is free and open to all NYU students, but registration is required to attend.
6:30 p.m.
Learn more about Cree artist Kent Monkman and writer Gisèle Gordon as they discuss their latest work, “The Memoirs of Miss Chief Eagle Testickle: A True and Exact Accounting of the History of Turtle Island.” This memoir, based on Monkman’s paintings, examines the Indigenous narrative of North America — emphasizing resilience and aiming to reshape how history is remembered. This event is free with museum admission, which is pay-what-you-wish for New York state residents.
1 p.m.
Experience a journey through dance history at a performance spotlighting choreographer Martha Graham’s iconic works from the 1920s to ’80s. An alum of the Martha Graham Dance Company will guide the audience through Graham’s career highlights, dressed as the modern dance icon herself. If you can’t make the 1 p.m. performance, there will be other shows at 5 p.m on Saturday and at 7 p.m. on Friday. At both times, attendees will have the opportunity to take photos with performers and dance themselves. Tickets start at $20 for students.
4:30 p.m.
Take the train over to Brooklyn to experience the Brooklyn Botanic Garden’s take on holiday fun — its annual lightscape. This trail of lights, which will be open until Jan. 1, will take anywhere from an hour to 90 minutes to walk through, so dress warm and buy some hot cocoa for the trip. You can reserve your time slot online by purchasing a ticket. While prices fluctuate based on date and time, tickets start at around $30.
10 a.m.
Discover the creative side of artificial intelligence through Artechouse Studio’s “World of AI·magination,” the studio’s latest art exhibition. This large-scale venture will showcase the intersection between human creativity and technology. Reserve your seats and make the trip to the Meatpacking District to view this exhibition. Tickets prices range between $17-36 depending on the date and time of attendance.
11 a.m.
See a performance by PROJECT Trio, an ensemble that blends saxophone, double bass and beatboxing flute in its chamber music. Don’t miss the chance to witness the group live as they join GatherNYC, a Sunday morning concert series that provides monthly opportunities for live classical music by artists based in New York. Tickets to the concert are $30 for the general public, and doors open at 10:30 a.m.