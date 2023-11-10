New York University's independent student newspaper, established in 1973.

Washington Square News
An illustration of students sitting in a large room for a student government meeting. On the left, a purple banner with the N.Y.U. torch logo hangs on the wall and reads “N.Y.U. S.G.A.”
Student gov’t proposals call on NYU to condemn on-campus support for terrorism and protect pro-Palestinian speech
An illustration of a pair of legs wearing light blue jeans and teal shoes with white stripes stands on a wooden box with the “W.S.N.” logo on it. In the background are trees and various colorful buildings.
The Soapbox: Presidential primary in Ghana, climate protest in London, diplomacy between Australia and China
People are sitting at tables facing one another. There are paper plates with food in front of them.
U.S. State Department official discusses media and diplomacy at roundtable discussion
Beyond NYU: From TikTok fame to onstage game
Beyond NYU: From TikTok fame to onstage game
An N.Y.P.D. police vehicle parks in front of N.Y.Us Bobst Library. An N.Y.U. campus safety vehicle is passing by the N.Y.P.D. vehicle.
Student detained by police after physical altercation during pro-Israeli sit-in
A crowd stands and applauds a speaker during the memorial held for the Triangle Shirtwaist Factory fire.
Hundreds gather at Triangle Fire Memorial unveiling
Photo collage of two photos side by side. Left photo of Pro-Palestine protester waving a green, red, black, and white Palestinian flag. Right photo of Pro-Israel protesters standing with blue and white Israel flag.
NYU students respond to Israel-Palestine conflict at citywide protests
A group of protestors wearing green shirts with the words “S.O.S. SAVE OUR SUPERMARKET ” printed on them, march along a sidewalk. A woman on the right holds a sign that says “SAVE OUR SUPERMARKET”.
Village residents rally at Bobst to save local Morton Williams
A man stands in front of the fountain at Washington Square Park holding a sign labeled “Free Expression Not Suppression” with his other hand outstretched in a fist. A police officer dressed in uniform stands to the man’s right, facing him.
WSP artists claim uptick in law enforcement ‘intimidation’
A group of about 15 students holding a sign reading “Sunrise Movement N.Y.U.”
Student activists join thousands at March to End Fossil Fuels
An illustration of students sitting in a large room for a student government meeting. On the left, a purple banner with the N.Y.U. torch logo hangs on the wall and reads “N.Y.U. S.G.A.”
Student gov’t proposals call on NYU to condemn on-campus support for terrorism and protect pro-Palestinian speech
People are sitting at tables facing one another. There are paper plates with food in front of them.
U.S. State Department official discusses media and diplomacy at roundtable discussion
An N.Y.P.D. police vehicle parks in front of N.Y.Us Bobst Library. An N.Y.U. campus safety vehicle is passing by the N.Y.P.D. vehicle.
Student detained by police after physical altercation during pro-Israeli sit-in
The exterior of the top floor of a building which has a purple N.Y.U. Langone Health sign. A blue sky above.
NYU Langone earns highest grade in inpatient safety ratings
The exterior view of a building with three N.Y.U. banners that read “N.Y.U. Meyers”, “N.Y.U. Dentistry” and “N.Y.U. Engineering.”
Nursing school ends $150 absence fee for students
An N.Y.P.D. police vehicle parks in front of N.Y.Us Bobst Library. An N.Y.U. campus safety vehicle is passing by the N.Y.P.D. vehicle.
Student detained by police after physical altercation during pro-Israeli sit-in
A change dot org petition that states “Reinstate Dr. Zaki Masoud at N.Y.U. Langone Winthrop Hospital”
NYU Langone physician facing termination after reposting pro-Palestinian content
Two Palestinian flags as well as a brown sign that reads, “NO PEACE ON STOLEN LAND,” in front of Bobst Library, which is a rust-colored building.
NYU rejects student demands to shut down Tel Aviv site at Bobst protest
Tel Aviv seaside. There is a beach and people swimming in the sea. There are tall buildings in the background.
NYU Tel Aviv students continue classes remotely with potential return in spring
The remnants of a poster showing the Israeli hostages who are missing stuck on a pillar in N.Y.U’s Stern School of Business. Behind the pillar is a white and purple N.Y.U. flag hanging on a building.
Students caught tearing down Israeli hostage posters may face disciplinary action
A large group of people sit on the large staircase inside the lobby of New York University’s Kimmel Center for University Life, with one person in the front row holding a sign with text “WOMAN LIFE FREEDOM” printed on it.
Students demand more from Hamilton on Iran demonstrations
The logo of New York Universitys Asian/Pacific/American Studies in white in the middle of leaves and flowers.
Asian/Pacific/American Studies major lacks adequate representation, students and faculty say
An exterior shot of the Bronfman Center. On the left is the entrance of the building with a New York University sign that reads “STILL REQUIRED FACE MASK.” On the right is a plaque that reads “New York University 7 The EDGAR M. BRONFMAN CENTER FOR JEWISH STUDENT LIFE”
NYU disputes failing grade on antisemitism report
Dr. Jonathan Haidt speaking in front of an audience with a presentation labeled “The Partisan Divide on Political Values Grows Even Wider” behind him.
Stern professor resigns from professional org. after refusing to write diversity statement
An illustration of a gray facade which reads “NYU School of Global Public Health”, with a purple banner that reads “NYU” on the right side, all against a pale background.
Women with disabilities more likely to report food insecurity, NYU study finds
Beyond NYU: From TikTok fame to onstage game
Beyond NYU: From TikTok fame to onstage game
An illustration of a colorful portrait of Trinity Mouzon Wofford above black-and-white text stating ‘Beyond N.Y.U.’
Beyond NYU: A wellness entrepreneur’s journey from Violet to Golde
A man with his head tilted back holding a microphone on a stage in front of a large crowd under red lights. Behind them is a man on a guitar.
Beyond NYU: Del Water Gap on exploring creative vulnerability
A colorful portrait of Miguel Guerrero on top of text stating ‘Beyond N.Y.U.’
Beyond NYU: Building entrepreneurial success
A colorful illustration of Ryan Cole with lettering below displaying ‘Beyond NYU’
Beyond NYU: Enhancing sound in film and television
Doctor Carl Zimmer speaks from the wooden podium in Hemmerdinger Hall. An audience sits in front of him. Behind him is a projector screen displaying two images.
How science journalists reported on the ‘story of our lifetime’
A man wearing a dotted tie, a white shirt and a black suit jacket speaks in an online conference session. Behind him are a bookshelf and five clocks displaying times in different time zones.
Minnesota prof criticizes public health response at COVID-19 lecture
An illustration of a COVID-19 vaccination card in the background with a half-full syringe on the left of the foreground and a bottle reading “COVID-19 VACCINE BOOSTER” on the right.
Most NYU students haven’t received the bivalent booster, WSN survey finds
A building which has NYU and NYU Steinhardt flags hoisted from a walls.
After one month of checking visitor vax cards, NYU gives up
Seven students wear masks while sitting at their desks in an NYU classroom. A professor sitting on a table listens to a student.
Immunocompromised students concerned following mask mandate removal
An illustration of two faces looking at each other. They are drawn with dark purple lines and the background is light purple. In between the heads, it says, ‘Dating @ N.Y.U.’ To the left there are smiling emojis with hearts around them, and to the right there are blue shivering face emojis.
Relationship roulette: Detecting the red and green flags at NYU
A woman wearing a purple shirt and light blue jeans stands in front of a food stall, while a staff from N.Y.U. Eats stands behind it. Above the stall is a television screen displaying a menu of Halal food offered at Kimmel Marketplace.
The best options for halal diners to use up their meal swipes
A collage of two photographs. On the left is the interior of a cafe, on the right is a hand holding a cup of coffee with the words “Café Lyria” printed on it.
Café Lyria: The Greek coffee sweetheart of NoHo
A recreation of the main stage of the “Saturday Night Live” set on display at a museum. There are three brown door-like frames against the back wall of the set. Musical instruments sit in the dark on the stage. On either side of the stage are television screens, both under an illuminated lamp attached to each side of the wall.
Live from New York: it’s your Saturday Night!
There is a man sitting on a bench in a park. He is wearing a brown jacket and faded white pants.
Breeding entrepreneurship at NYU: Wesley Breed’s streetwear universe
There is a man sitting on a bench in a park. He is wearing a brown jacket and faded white pants.
Breeding entrepreneurship at NYU: Wesley Breed’s streetwear universe
Three people are entering through a brown doorway. On the left side of the entrance, there is a sign that says, “OPEN,” and one that reads, “260 SAMPLE SALE.”
Luxury on a budget: Build your wardrobe shopping NYC sample sales
An illustration of a girl wearing a yellow hat, blue scarf, blue-and-white socks and yellow gloves walking in front of the Bobst Library entrance.
Fall accessories: A guide to (pumpkin) spicing up your outfits
A collage of three photos of young girls dressed in Halloween costumes.
The tricks and treats of Halloween thrifting
Heather Guo wears a blue cheongsam, showing how to secure it properly. She is standing in front of two clothing racks.
Heather Guo bridges cultures through Cheongsam fashion
A woman wearing a purple shirt and light blue jeans stands in front of a food stall, while a staff from N.Y.U. Eats stands behind it. Above the stall is a television screen displaying a menu of Halal food offered at Kimmel Marketplace.
The best options for halal diners to use up their meal swipes
A collage of two photographs. On the left is the interior of a cafe, on the right is a hand holding a cup of coffee with the words “Café Lyria” printed on it.
Café Lyria: The Greek coffee sweetheart of NoHo
Wegmans exterior with a line of Citi Bikes in front of a red fencing.
Wegmans at Astor Place brings a taste of suburbia to NYU
A crowd on the street enjoying food with food stall tents on the sides of the road.
The must-try Japanese street foods from Japan Fes
An illustration of purple and green rice crispy treats with web patterns in front of a yellow background. An illustration of a red cup holding a brown liquid, with a slice of apple with a worm in it placed on the cup’s edge on a purple background. An illustration of a liquid filled glass with eyeballs inside on a light purple background with dripping purple liquid. An illustration of brown circles on a light brown backdrop with black spiders on each of them.
Spook-ify these sweet recipes for your Halloween night
There is a man sitting on a bench in a park. He is wearing a brown jacket and faded white pants.
Breeding entrepreneurship at NYU: Wesley Breed’s streetwear universe
Three medicine boxes and one tube of ointment on top of a table.
As the weather cools, students lean into family medicinal practices
People are sitting around a table with red solo cups and bottles of Canada Dry. Some of them are holding paint brushes.
Need a creative safe space? The Collective has Black students covered
Two women dancing while surrounded by a cheering crowd.
Hispanic and Latine organizations come together through dance
A collage of two photographs. The photo on the left shows a group of people performing a ritual wearing red-and-yellow clothes, while the photo on the right shows a person dancing wearing a white robe.
NYU’s Quechua program empowers students to engage with the Andean community
Illustration depicting two rows of professors from the chest up.
Ranked: Five professors that’ll make or break your semester
A colorful illustration of six different handbags: a blue laptop bag, a brown designer bag, a pink Jansport backpack, a black designer tote bag, a cream fabric tote bag, and a brown vintage messenger bag.
Ranked: School bags
(Illustration by Aaliya Luthra)
Ranked: Students who study abroad
Collage of images and objects featured in WSN’s ranked column during the 2021-22 school year. At the center, Sabrina Choudhary and Joey Hung, the writers of the column, set against a background of a photograph of the Andromeda galaxy. The images and objects include a photo of the Trader Joe’s logo, a screenshot from the NYU Affirmations Instagram page, the Washington Square Park fountain, WSN Managing Editor Trace Miller, two cans of hard seltzer, Washington Square Mews, and a collage with the words “Ranked: NYU.”
Ranked: Our own Ranked articles
A yellow bag, rolling papers, an orange lighter, a dollar bill, and a small green grinder on top of a red bag.
Ranked: Quintessential NYU experiences
From left to right: a model wearing a gray oversized jacket and a pair of gray oversized pants with white and yellow accents; a model wearing a free-form, white knitted top and a pair of gray shorts; a model wearing a black sequin dress with white accents.
Not your traditional runway show: Flying Solo breaks barriers at Paris Fashion Week
Multiple models dressed in a variety of clothing are sitting, standing or posing. The background is white and to the left of the photo is a camera and a canvas.
Paris Fashion Week: Fashion meets art at Jarel Zhang’s SS24 exhibition
Three pairs of models stand together in a horizontal line wearing cream, red and murky blue outfits respectively. The models are wearing clothes from CLARA SON.
WSN at New York Fashion Week
A model wearing a baggy, red V-neck overshirt with two purple stripes on each sleeve and a purple letter W on the center walks on a runway. The model is wearing a long-sleeved purple shirt under the overshirt, and baggy, red leather-like pants. The model wears two stud earrings, and black shoes. A model wearing a floor-length, denim button-up overcoat with only the top two buttons closed and jeans with the fly unbuttoned walks on a runway. The model is pregnant, with the open coat revealing a pregnant stomach. The model wears brown lace-up boots, with thumbs hooked in the pants’ pockets. A model wearing a black, seemingly leather, crop top, closed in the front by two buttons, walks on a runway. The model wears a white beanie and baggy, purple pans with big pockets on both legs. The model’s boxers are slightly visible above the pants. The model wears small, gold-colored hoop earrings, and brown lace-up boots.
WHENSMOKECLEARS brings ‘Uptown Couture’ to the runway
From left to right: a model walking down the runway in a blue blazer and teal high-low skirt; a model walking down the runway in a yellow one-piece body suit with a beige overcoat;; a model walking down the runway in a blue silky see-through dress.
Chuks Collins creates waves at New York Fashion Week
An illustration of a laptop and a cup of coffee on a purple background. On the laptop is an image of “Batman”.
Off the Radar: ‘Batman: Mask of the Phantasm’ has the caped crusader and the late Kevin Conroy at their best
Beyond NYU: From TikTok fame to onstage game
Beyond NYU: From TikTok fame to onstage game
Black-and-white close-up photo of a Matty Healy holding a microphone in one hand with the other hand behind his back on stage.
Matty Healy is the chronically online hero we all need
A man in a black shirt with a brown guitar is projected onto the side of a building.
Review: ‘Equal Strain on All Parts’ is a celebration of chilling out
A man in a gray hat and black aviators with a white jacket sits in a car.
Review: ‘The Killer’ is a portrait of the 21st century man
A collage of four illustrations of books titled Acts of Service, Couplets, everything I know about parties, dates, friends, jobs, life, love, and Stay True.
Books beyond Bobst: A novel in verse, a Pulitzer-winning memoir and more
An illustration of a girl sitting under a tree and reading. She is sitting on grass, wearing a purple top and blue jeans. The leaves on the tree are brown.
Recent literary releases for when you’re tired of fall festivities
A large crowd of people stand and walk around by blue, white and red tents. Behind the tent area is a white building with two banners that read “Brooklyn Book Festival.”
The Brooklyn Book Festival: A must-visit for literary lovers
An illustration of a person standing behind a podium and reading a book to two other people.
NYU’s creative writing department kicks off its fall 2023 reading series
An interior space surrounded on all sides by bookshelves. In the middle are two red chairs. In the background, a person wearing a black shirt stands in front of a bookshelf.
Independent bookstores that are better than the Strand
An illustration of a laptop and a cup of coffee on a purple background. On the laptop is an image of “Batman”.
Off the Radar: ‘Batman: Mask of the Phantasm’ has the caped crusader and the late Kevin Conroy at their best
A man in a gray hat and black aviators with a white jacket sits in a car.
Review: ‘The Killer’ is a portrait of the 21st century man
A girl smiling in a black shirt in front of a mic.
Q&A: Director and NYU alum Raven Jackson on the making of ‘All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt’
A person in a white dress stands holding a baby in a diaper. They are standing in the middle of green trees and foliage with a few houses in the background.
Review: ‘All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt’ and meditating on the changes that define us
A bride and groom, both with dark brown hair, are standing behind a wedding cake, with bride and groom figures on top. There are white candles and white flowers on two sides of the cake, as well as a wreath with white flowers behind them.
Review: On the perils of premature womanhood in ‘Priscilla’
Beyond NYU: From TikTok fame to onstage game
Beyond NYU: From TikTok fame to onstage game
Black-and-white close-up photo of a Matty Healy holding a microphone in one hand with the other hand behind his back on stage.
Matty Healy is the chronically online hero we all need
A man in a black shirt with a brown guitar is projected onto the side of a building.
Review: ‘Equal Strain on All Parts’ is a celebration of chilling out
The side profile of a woman with long, dark brown hair. She is wearing a white top and golden hoop earrings.
Review: Jazz songwriter Defne Şahin gives a twist on Dickinson’s classics with ‘HOPE’
A black-and-white photo of the four members of The Beatles. They are all wearing suits. They appear to be raising their arms and waving. There are people behind them.
AI gave us the ‘last’ Beatles song
Two posters, a red one with white text printed on it on the left, and a black one with red and white texts and a black and white portrait on the right, is posted on the entrance of a theater.
Review: ‘All The Devils Are Here’ summons Shakespeare’s villains
A blue marquee sign with the image of a rainbow outside of the Booth Theatre reading “Kimberly Akimbo.” Below the sign are two smaller signs, the top has a list crediting the creators of the musical and the bottom is a yellow sign that reads “Winner of 5 Tony Awards Including Best Musical”.
Review: ‘Kimberly Akimbo’ tells an unexpected story of teenage adolescence
An illustration of a human-form collage of arboreal textures and human-figure illustrations.
NYU’s ‘Here Lies Love’ syllabus dives deep into the controversial musical
A group of people wearing black formalwear stands on an opera stage holding bouquets of flowers and clapping around a man wearing a blue suit with his hand over his heart looking up at the audience.
‘Furiosus’: NYU Casa Italiana opera tells a story of love, despair and madness
A Playbill with an image of corn on the cover is placed on top of a fabric bag. A button is pictured, with an image of corn and the text, “I got shucked on Broadway!”
Review: ‘Shucked’: How Broadway’s newest comedy subverts theater tropes
A white wall in a corridor with the words “Sanford Biggers Meet Me on the Equinox” printed on it. The corridor leads to an exhibition space.
Sanford Biggers’ ‘Meet Me on the Equinox’ reclaims repatriation
A still from the video game Return to Monkey Island depicts a locksmith wearing a pair of black goggles, standing behind the counter of a workshop. The workshop is decorated with various keys.
Review: ‘Return to Monkey Island’ is a nostalgic pirate adventure game
An illustration of a man holding a gun and wearing a khaki trench coat. Behind him there is a mill, and to the left there is text: “Call of Duty Vanguard Warzone Season Two.”
‘Call of Duty’ brings subtle yet impactful changes with new season
Developed by 343 Industries, “Halo Infinite” is the newest installment in the “Halo” franchise. The game has successfully blended familiar aspects of “Halo” with modern first-person shooter elements. (Staff Illustration by Manasa Gudavalli)
‘Halo Infinite’ multiplayer: the revival of a franchise
“Call of Duty: Vanguard,” the newest installment in the “Call of Duty” series, will be released on Nov. 5. The multiplayer beta, which allowed players to try the game’s multiplayer mode before release, proves to be promising despite a few issues. (Staff Illustration by Manasa Gudavalli)
Review: ‘Call of Duty: Vanguard’ beta revives the first-person shooter
Six soccer players are running on a soccer pitch and smiling. Five of them are wearing white and purple soccer uniforms while one is wearing an orange uniform and goalkeeper gloves.
Opinion: Root for your Violets — they deserve it
The interior of the seventh floor of the N.Y.U. Arthur L. Carter Journalism Institute with a sign that reads N.Y.U. Arthur L. Carter Journalism Institute.
Guest Essay: A statement from NYU Journalism students and alumni on press freedom
People are kneeling and standing on blue carpeting, a few holding blue and white signs that read ‘U.A.W.’ There is a white banner behind them that reads ‘N.Y.U. Researchers United-UAW,’ and a sign held by a woman kneeling in the front that reads, ‘N.Y.U. Contract Faculty Stand in Solidarity!’
Opinion: NYU should recognize the researchers union
A blurry illustration of a black van on a purple background with a purple, circular N.Y.U. logo on the front and side of the van. In front of the van is an image of a phone open to the N.Y.U. Safe Ride App in the App Store.
Opinion: Safe Ride struggles to support commuters — but it doesn’t have to
A crowd of students in a large lobby.
Off-Third: NYU to use students as human fire extinguishers following policy change
A graphic with three strips of excerpts from a lawsuit document against a background of players competing on a volleyball court. The court has the logo of N.Y.U. Athletics in the middle.
Editorial: NYU, why didn’t you call Robinson’s foul?
Inside a New York City polling site. A red Vote N.Y.C. sign in the foreground, and a polling booth in the background.
Editorial: New York needs you to vote tomorrow
Protesters walk down University Place holding large signs that read “N.Y.U. OWES ADJUNCTS” and “UNION POWER.”
Editorial: NYU’s adjunct union tentative contract shouldn’t have taken this long
A man reading the October 4, 2022, edition of The New York Times. The newspaper headline reads “N.Y.U. Students Were Failing Class. The Professor Lost His Job.”
Editorial: The New York Times article on Maitland Jones was incomplete.
A masked student sits in an NYU common area. She is surrounded by tables, chairs and a foosball table.
Editorial: NYU lifted its mask mandate, but now isn’t the time to be idle
A street of New York City covered in rain and fog. Two people are walking on the sidewalk holding umbrellas.
Opinion: NYU needs to update its severe weather policy
A sign inside Grand Central Terminal that says “Hudson Lines Departures”, with departure times, track numbers, and destinations listed on it.
Opinion: Upstate New York is underrated
Exterior of an N.Y.U. building.
Opinion: NYU should be more transparent about its investments
A manipulated image showing a red broken-heart emoji superimposed against a warped image of the New York City skyline.
Opinion: NYC is the best place to get over heartbreak
A person wearing a black coat, red hoodie and red pants sits on a stone bench in a park with a small table in front of them. On the table is a glass jar with cannabis joints in it.
Opinion: Stop buying weed from Washington Square Park
An illustration of a white speech bubble that reads “This shit sucks” in black font. Next to it, another speech bubble that is blue and reads “Right?”. Both speech bubbles are against a gray grid background.
Opinion: A 3-step guide to complaining correctly
An illustration of a purple world map with four circles of club logos overlaying it. The top left circle has text “the French club” with the French flag drawn inside the letter “F” against a blue background. The top right circle has the tip of the Empire State Building lit with green, white and red lights and text “ITALIAN CLUB AT N.Y.U.” against a light blue background. The bottom left circle has text “C.M.S” in red and a red flower icon. The bottom right circle has text “Russian Club at N.Y.U” in red against a white background.
Opinion: NYU should promote more conversation clubs
An illustration of a tweet from user @A1exandraCohen with text “if i EVER get Twitter blue, just know it’s a cry for help.” against a blue background. The tweet has two likes.
Opinion: Students can save Twitter
An illustration of white wired earphones surrounded by musical notes, against a blue background.
Opinion: It’s high time we embrace pop music again
An illustration of a hand with red fingernails holds a smartphone that displays a BeReal interface. The woman takes a selfie while she pets her dog.
Opinion: Let’s be real about BeReal
People are kneeling and standing on blue carpeting, a few holding blue and white signs that read ‘U.A.W.’ There is a white banner behind them that reads ‘N.Y.U. Researchers United-UAW,’ and a sign held by a woman kneeling in the front that reads, ‘N.Y.U. Contract Faculty Stand in Solidarity!’
Opinion: NYU should recognize the researchers union
Three students sit around a table studying at Bobst library.
Opinion: Group projects are more useful than you think
A street of New York City covered in rain and fog. Two people are walking on the sidewalk holding umbrellas.
Opinion: NYU needs to update its severe weather policy
The “swap” and “drop” buttons on Albert displayed on a laptop screen, with the mouse hovering above the “swap” button.
Opinion: The case for extending the add/drop period
A wall covered with purple wallpaper and text saying “REIMAGINING THE LIBRARY’S FIRST FLOOR” above “MID-OCTOBER 2023.”
Opinion: Bobst’s construction is too disruptive for studying
A crowd of students in a large lobby.
Off-Third: NYU to use students as human fire extinguishers following policy change
A wrecking ball comically shatters the Washington Square Arch into pieces. An X shape of yellow-and-black striped tape is behind the image, in front of a paler yellow background.
Off-Third: NYU to demolish Washington Square Park for campus expansion
An illustration of a black car with N.Y.U. Safe Ride logos on the hood and side. On top of the illustration is a smartphone displaying an application called “N.Y.U. Safe Ride.”
Off-Third: NYU Safe Ride adds skateboard service
A photo of Andrew Hamilton, the president of N.Y.U., wearing a brown suit with red glowing eyes. Above his left hand is an illustration of a paper box with red glowing lights.
Off-Third: Hamilton is behind storage company email spam
A flag with N.Y.U.’s logo hangs from a red brick building.
Off-Third: NYU to adopt Ticketmaster strategy for housing and course selection
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: Silver School dean on the case for a tuition-free social work education
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: Wasserman Center director on the Handshake job search platform
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: CWS director on suicide response and mental health resources
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: NYU remains committed to NYU Tel Aviv
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: An open letter to President Hamilton
Six soccer players are running on a soccer pitch and smiling. Five of them are wearing white and purple soccer uniforms while one is wearing an orange uniform and goalkeeper gloves.
Opinion: Root for your Violets — they deserve it
A blurry illustration of a black van on a purple background with a purple, circular N.Y.U. logo on the front and side of the van. In front of the van is an image of a phone open to the N.Y.U. Safe Ride App in the App Store.
Opinion: Safe Ride struggles to support commuters — but it doesn’t have to
N.Y.U. president Linda Mills wearing a black gown with silver decorative patterning stands behind a podium. She is wearing a large silver medallion around her neck.
Opinion: The NYU Promise is not promising for all students
A large room with blue carpeting and a variety of colorful couches and chairs. There are students sitting with their laptops. On the floor above there are bookshelves filled with books.
Opinion: Bobst’s new first floor renovation is a missed opportunity
Empty stairs of Kimmel Center for University Life at N.Y.U. An N.Y.U. Campus Safety Officer in an all-black uniform walks down the main steps. A black tape rope blocks off the bottom of the staircase.
Opinion: NYU shouldn’t have closed the Kimmel stairs
A graphic with three strips of excerpts from a lawsuit document against a background of players competing on a volleyball court. The court has the logo of N.Y.U. Athletics in the middle.
How Stuart Robinson’s misconduct went overlooked for years
Eight people stand in a line on a grass field and are doing warmup exercises, with a few of them talking to each other.
‘Unrecognizable’: How the women’s cross country team went from 4 runners to 5th in the nation
A glass sign that says “Walker Hotel” illuminated by yellow light bulbs above the entrance of the Walker Hotel.
Housing overflows returned to NYU, despite additional residence hall
A logo of the N.Y.U Office of Equal Opportunity being printed on a glass door. The interior of the office can be seen through the glass door.
NYU knew about allegations against former Athletics Director, source says
A collage of three excerpts from a lawsuit against a gray background. The excerpts are highlighted to show the inappropriate comments made by Athletic Director Stuart Robinson.
‘Sexually crude and puerile’: suspended Athletics Director named in 2018 Title IX lawsuit
A girl jumping in a white jersey and shorts, shooting the basketball into the hoop. Other players surround her.
NYU women’s basketball looking for NCAA redemption
Six soccer players are running on a soccer pitch and smiling. Five of them are wearing white and purple soccer uniforms while one is wearing an orange uniform and goalkeeper gloves.
Opinion: Root for your Violets — they deserve it
An emotional run along the 26.2-mile NYC marathon route
An emotional run along the 26.2-mile NYC marathon route
A line of women in purple pinnies and black shorts running on grass.
NYU women’s cross country team clinches first UAA victory
Eight people stand in a line on a grass field and are doing warmup exercises, with a few of them talking to each other.
‘Unrecognizable’: How the women’s cross country team went from 4 runners to 5th in the nation
A stylized illustration of a building with collaged newspaper clippings from old WSN printed issues. (illustration by Aaliya Luthra)
Celebrating 50 years of the Washington Square News
An illustration of an aerial view of Washington Square Park overlaid with texts that read Welcome Home! and N.Y.U.
Welcome Home, Class of 2027
Evolution of NYU | Under the Arch Magazine
Evolution of NYU | Under the Arch Magazine
Mindful Living | Under the Arch Magazine
Mindful Living | Under the Arch Magazine
Giovanni (right) sits with his mentor on Bleecker Street. (Sheridan Smith for WSN)
Love Dissolution | Under the Arch Magazine
An emotional run along the 26.2-mile NYC marathon route
An emotional run along the 26.2-mile NYC marathon route
The Village Halloween Parade returns on its 50th anniversary
The Village Halloween Parade returns on its 50th anniversary
Barks in Tompkins Square Park: Annual Halloween Dog Parade returns
Barks in Tompkins Square Park: Annual Halloween Dog Parade returns
Heather Guo wears a blue cheongsam, showing how to secure it properly. She is standing in front of two clothing racks.
Heather Guo bridges cultures through Cheongsam fashion
An aerial view of the Washington Square Arch with a crowd of NYU students wearing purple outfits in the background and holding up giant NYU letters.
A Photographic Welcome to Washington Square Park
An emotional run along the 26.2-mile NYC marathon route
An emotional run along the 26.2-mile NYC marathon route
The Village Halloween Parade returns on its 50th anniversary
The Village Halloween Parade returns on its 50th anniversary
Heather Guo wears a blue cheongsam, showing how to secure it properly. She is standing in front of two clothing racks.
Heather Guo bridges cultures through Cheongsam fashion
An aerial view of the Washington Square Arch with a crowd of NYU students wearing purple outfits in the background and holding up giant NYU letters.
A Photographic Welcome to Washington Square Park
Your Love-Hate Relationship with Bobst
Your Love-Hate Relationship with Bobst
Barks in Tompkins Square Park: Annual Halloween Dog Parade returns
Barks in Tompkins Square Park: Annual Halloween Dog Parade returns
Rob Benevides applies a white wig to an actor wearing a prosthetic costume face.
An inside look at the art and design process of behind-the-scenes artists
Two people kneeling close to one another while on a stage. The person in the background is sitting behind the person in the foreground. She has her arms wrapped around the other person, who is crying.
NYU student production “Mariposa” brings Latina representation to the stage
An actor sitting in front of a mirror in a dressing room, wearing a black-and-white striped shirt and applying makeup with a brush.
Tisch Drama students call for cooling off exercises in acting classes
A reporter interview a rally attendee wearing a white shirt and a green jacket.
Video: Protesters, supporters clash ahead of Trump arraignment
SPONSORED: Test your tastebuds with Hot Ones™’ new peppery pop-up
SPONSORED: Test your tastebuds with Hot Ones™’ new peppery pop-up
New York University's independent student newspaper, established in 1973.

Washington Square News
New York University's independent student newspaper, established in 1973.

Washington Square News
EDITOR'S PICKS
Celebrating 50 years of the Washington Square News
WSN at New York Fashion Week
Letter from the editor: On change
Your Love-Hate Relationship with Bobst
LATEST
An illustration of students sitting in a large room for a student government meeting. On the left, a purple banner with the N.Y.U. torch logo hangs on the wall and reads “N.Y.U. S.G.A.”
Student gov’t proposals call on NYU to condemn on-campus support for terrorism and protect pro-Palestinian speech
Yezen Saadah, News Editor • Nov 10, 2023
An illustration of two faces looking at each other. They are drawn with dark purple lines and the background is light purple. In between the heads, it says, ‘Dating @ N.Y.U.’ To the left there are smiling emojis with hearts around them, and to the right there are blue shivering face emojis.
Relationship roulette: Detecting the red and green flags at NYU
Chinara Dorancy, Contributing Writer • Nov 10, 2023
An illustration of a pair of legs wearing light blue jeans and teal shoes with white stripes stands on a wooden box with the “W.S.N.” logo on it. In the background are trees and various colorful buildings.
The Soapbox: Presidential primary in Ghana, climate protest in London, diplomacy between Australia and China
Anna Baird-Hassell, Copy Chief • Nov 10, 2023
A woman wearing a purple shirt and light blue jeans stands in front of a food stall, while a staff from N.Y.U. Eats stands behind it. Above the stall is a television screen displaying a menu of Halal food offered at Kimmel Marketplace.
The best options for halal diners to use up their meal swipes
Maryam Babar, Contributing Writer • Nov 10, 2023
An illustration of a laptop and a cup of coffee on a purple background. On the laptop is an image of “Batman”.
Off the Radar: ‘Batman: Mask of the Phantasm’ has the caped crusader and the late Kevin Conroy at their best
Joseph Paladino, Contributing Writer • Nov 10, 2023
FEATURES
A graphic with three strips of excerpts from a lawsuit document against a background of players competing on a volleyball court. The court has the logo of N.Y.U. Athletics in the middle.
How Stuart Robinson’s misconduct went overlooked for years
Ania Keenan, Features Editor • Oct 27, 2023
Eight people stand in a line on a grass field and are doing warmup exercises, with a few of them talking to each other.
‘Unrecognizable’: How the women’s cross country team went from 4 runners to 5th in the nation
Ethan Rendon, Staff Writer • Oct 27, 2023

The Soapbox: Presidential primary in Ghana, climate protest in London, diplomacy between Australia and China

The Soapbox is a weekly column by WSN covering major news developments at NYU’s campuses and study away sites abroad. Global consciousness for a global university.
Anna Baird-Hassell, Copy Chief
Nov 10, 2023
An+illustration+of+a+pair+of+legs+wearing+light+blue+jeans+and+teal+shoes+with+white+stripes+stands+on+a+wooden+box+with+the+%E2%80%9CW.S.N.%E2%80%9D+logo+on+it.+In+the+background+are+trees+and+various+colorful+buildings.
Max Van Hosen
The Soapbox is a weekly news column rounding up stories worth reading for a global university. (Illustration by Max Van Hosen)

In Ghana, vice president wins presidential nomination

The New Patriotic Party of Ghana nominated current Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia as its presidential candidate on Saturday. He will face off against former President John Mahama in the upcoming December 2024 election. 

Bawumia currently serves the NPP administration under president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who will step down in January 2025 after serving in the role for an eight-year term. Bawumia has become the face of the government’s economic policy, which has struggled under the weight of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war. The West African nation requested a $3 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund last year, and saw its inflation rate reach a record 54% last December. Bawumia, however, has committed to strengthening the country’s economy. 

“I want to lead a nation that improves and unleashes the talents of our youth and offers good jobs with good pay and sustainable growth with macroeconomic discipline,” the economist and former central banker said in his acceptance speech.

His optimism was reflected in the polls — Bawumia finished ahead of his three challengers with a convincing 61.47% of the vote.

While Ghana has a multi-party political system, two parties have remained dominant since the country’s democratization in 1992. The liberal-democratic NPP retains a stronghold in the southern Ashanti Region, while Mahama’s National Democratic Congress party draws much of its support from the Volta and Northern regions.

Bawumia’s candidacy breaks from these traditional ethnic and geographic party divisions — he is the first Muslim and northerner to receive the NPP’s nomination. The party hopes this will earn them broader political support across the country.

“We are a party of different people from different backgrounds with different preferences. But in our differences we are indivisible,” Bawumia said in a speech last week. “With this in mind, I have been presenting a message that fosters unity, inspires hope and confidence and positions the NPP as the best to lead Ghana.”

In London, climate demonstrators arrested for criminal damage

Two climate protestors were arrested on Monday after damaging the glass panel on Spanish painter Diego Velázquez’s painting, “The Toilet of Venus,” at London’s National Gallery. The demonstrators were members of  the climate-focused civil resistance group Just Stop Oil — whose acts of disruption have garnered attention this year in the United Kingdom.

The activists smashed holes in the painting’s glass shield with small hammers, and then turned to the gallery, saying, “If we love history, if we love art, and if we love our families, we must just stop oil,” according to Reuters

This is not the first time “The Toilet of Venus,” one of Velázquez’s most famed pieces, has been the target of activist groups. In 1914, the painting was slashed by a member of the suffragette movement advocating for women’s right to vote. The climate demonstrators acknowledged this shared history, saying, “Politics is failing us. Politics failed women in 1914.”

The disruption was part of a larger protest on Monday, with at least 40 climate activists slow-marching down Whitehall, a major road neighboring the gallery. The protest was held in response to the U.K. granting 100 new domestic oil and gas licenses, an attempt to reduce the country’s dependence on foreign energy.

This demonstration was one of several organized by Just Stop Oil this year. In July, climate activists interrupted play at Wimbledon, a prestigious tennis tournament, by releasing ticker-tape and jigsaw puzzle pieces onto the court. The protestors were arrested for aggravated trespass and criminal damage. 

Along with many other civil resistance groups, Just Stop Oil is financed by the Climate Emergency Fund, a group dedicated to disruptive activism. 

“Action moves public opinion and what the media covers,” the CEF executive director Margaret Klein Salamon said to The New York Times. “The normal systems have failed. It’s time for every person to realize that we need to take this on.”

In Beijing, a historic meeting between Australian and Chinese leadership

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese arrived in Beijing on Saturday, ahead of a three-day visit with Chinese leadership. The trip marks the first time in seven years that an Australian leader has met with China on the country’s home turf. 

Relations between the Oceanic and East Asian powers have destabilized in recent years. In 2018, Australia barred Huawei, a Chinese manufacturing company, from building a 5G wireless network in the country, citing international security risks over espionage. In 2020, the country accused China of political interference, and following the COVID-19 pandemic, demanded an investigation of the virus’s origins. In retaliation, China has blocked a variety of Australian imports, including coal and wine.

Tensions lessened with Albanese’s election in May 2022, as the country’s Labor Party regained control of the executive office after years of conservative leadership. The prime minister prioritized mending the countries’ relationship, meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping during the G20 Summit last November. China has since lifted some trade restrictions between the nations.

Monday’s meeting was a largely symbolic gesture of goodwill — the leaders discussed the relative cuteness of Tasmanian devils and pandas, along with the quality of Australian wine. On policy matters, Albanese confirmed that he had discussed the status of Australian democracy blogger Yang Hengjun. The blogger has been detained in China on espionage charges since January 2019 with little transparency about the state of his health. Albanese did not relay Xi’s response to the situation, but did address the need for better transparency in his opening remarks.

“Where differences arise, it’s important that we have communication,” the prime minister said. “From communication comes understanding.”

While the meeting signals a mending of the countries’ relationship, there is still reason for skepticism. Australia recently rejected China’s territorial claims in the South China Sea, a critical trade route between Australia and its allies Japan and South Korea. China has also raised concerns over AUKUS, a security agreement between Australia, the U.S. and the U.K. that would introduce greater Western influence to the Indo-Pacific region.

Australia’s foreign affairs minister Penny Wong said that this recent diplomacy represents a breakthrough between the two nations, saying that “the ice thaws, but slowly.”

Contact Anna Baird-Hassell at [email protected].

About the Contributor
Anna Baird-Hassell, Copy Chief
Anna Baird-Hassell is a junior studying Sociology in the College of Arts and Science. She is an at-home barista fond of hugs, a good ocean float, meditation, and posting pictures of things that aren’t her on instagram @annabairdhassell.
Leave a comment
More to Discover
More in News
People are sitting at tables facing one another. There are paper plates with food in front of them.
U.S. State Department official discusses media and diplomacy at roundtable discussion
Beyond NYU: From TikTok fame to onstage game
Beyond NYU: From TikTok fame to onstage game
An N.Y.P.D. police vehicle parks in front of N.Y.Us Bobst Library. An N.Y.U. campus safety vehicle is passing by the N.Y.P.D. vehicle.
Student detained by police after physical altercation during pro-Israeli sit-in
More in The Soapbox
Brown shoes standing on top of a box under the Washington Square Arch.
The Soapbox: Humanitarian crisis in Gaza, health care in the UK, former premier dies in China
Adidas Ultraboosts standing on top of a box under the Washington Square Arch.
The Soapbox: Election in Argentina, moon mission in China, week of silence in Australia
Platform Converse standing on top of a box under the Washington Square Arch.
The Soapbox: Journalism crisis in the Middle East
New York University's independent student newspaper, established in 1973.

Washington Square News
Join  •  Submit  •  Advertise  •  About  •  Masthead  •  Donate  •  Tips  •  Off-Campus Housing
Washington Square News
Join  •  Submit  •  Advertise  •  About  •  Masthead
© 2023 Washington Square News • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Comments that are deemed spam or hate speech by the moderators will be deleted.
All Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 