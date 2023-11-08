NYU Langone earns highest grade in inpatient safety ratings

NYU Langone Health earned the grade of ‘A’ in safety ratings for its inpatient facilities released on Nov. 6. It is the seventh time NYU Langone receives the highest grade in the ratings, which are released twice each year by the independent hospital rankings organization The Leapfrog Group.

In the fall 2023 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade release, Tisch Hospital, Kimmel Pavilion, NYU Langone Hospital—Brooklyn and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island, received an ‘A’ rating. This rating is awarded to only around 30 percent of hospitals around the nation, according to an NYU press release.

“These consistent ‘A’ ratings from Leapfrog are another independent validation of the safe, quality care we offer to patients across our system,” NYU Langone CEO Robert Grossman said. “Exceptional safety outcomes are the baseline at NYU Langone, so patients can be confident they will receive unparalleled care from dedicated health professionals who are always working to raise the bar.”

Leapfrog assigns ‘A’ to ‘F’ grades to hospitals across the nation based on 30 different performance-related factors. These include harm-prevention measures, number of accidents, number of injuries and number of infections.

The ratings come two months after the union representing nurses at NYU Langone accused the hospital’s Brooklyn location of understaffing, which it said led to increased patient injuries and nurse turnover. The union also alleged that internal records show an expected 40% increase in falls at the hospital this year compared to 2022, although the university has disputed this data and said the number will be lower than in previous years.

NYU Langone has also received high ratings in other hospital rankings, having earned a five-star rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. It is one of the 22 hospitals listed in 2023-24 U.S. News & World Report “Best Hospitals” honor roll, which selects hospitals based on the number of specialties they offer and the rank of each specialty. This year, NYU Langone was ranked as the nation’s top hospital for quality and patient safety by the health care performance company Vizient, a ranking it also achieved in September 2022.

Fritz François, the chief of hospital operations at NYU Langone, told WSN the hospital is committed to maintaining its standards and reputation in providing high-quality patient care.

“It reflects the care that every single person in the organization is committed to providing to each of our patients, which is the way we think about it,” François said. “Every single person who comes in through our doors is the most important person to get care and we pay attention to all the details necessary for that individual in order for us to achieve the best outcomes possible for that patient.”

Contact Yasmeen Rifai at [email protected].