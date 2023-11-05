What to do this week: Marvel trivia night, meditation at Central Park and more

Join the Black Gotham Experience to learn about the African Diaspora’s impact on New York City and the United States. This walking tour will delve into the story of “Sarah’s Fire,” a narrative that takes place in 1664. The story focuses on the life of Sarah, an enslaved woman who played a pivotal role in the first Black rebellion in Manhattan. Step back in time to explore the history of Manhattan and gain insight into the events that shaped the city. Tickets for this event will run you $28.52.