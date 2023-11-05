What to do this week: Marvel trivia night, meditation at Central Park and more
The Daybook is WSN’s weekly column listing in-person and online events at NYU and across New York City. This week: Nov. 6 – 12.
Nov 5, 2023
10 a.m.
Participate in a blood drive sponsored by NYU’s Student Government Assembly and the New York Blood Center. Your donation can help up to three patients receive the blood transfusions necessary for a variety of medical procedures. Before you volunteer, ensure you meet the donation criteria, which only allows individuals in good health, who are 17 years or older and who weigh at least 110 pounds to participate. While walk-ins are welcome, securing your spot with a scheduled appointment is recommended.
6:30 p.m.
Listen to a book presentation while exploring the world of Pier Vittorio Tondelli, whom the book “Ho sempre cercato tutto” is dedicated to. The conversation, moderated by NYU Italian professor Stefano Albertini, offers attendees the opportunity to learn about Tondelli’s life in the mid-to-late 1900s. It will also explore how his work reflects his anguish and distress during a period characterized by the diminishing influence of political figures. Father Antonio Spadaro, the author of the book, will participate in this talk alongside Yale professor Alessandro Giammei. Make sure to register for this event in advance.
7 a.m.
Looking to start your day off right? Learn how to ground yourself through Energy Bagua, a form of Taoist art, and walk through Central Park. If you’re an early bird, this is the perfect way to start your morning in meditation, and surround yourself with other people looking to achieve mindfulness in their mornings. This event is free, but make sure to register in advance to secure your spot.
5 p.m.
Embrace the spotlight and join NYU’s TEDxNYU club at an open mic. Whether you want to deliver a TED-style talk or share creative pieces of poetry, songs or even a personal story, the stage is yours. Come ready to unleash your voice, while meeting other students who want to express themselves. Make sure to register for this event in advance.
5:30 p.m.
Help reshape the world of fashion with NYU’s Future Fashion Group — an organization dedicated to fashion sustainability, advocacy and collaboration. FFG has partnered with the brand Another to create an exclusive shopping experience that will allow you to purchase eco-friendly and fashionable items at their SoHo pop-up shop. Make sure to register in advance to contribute to this sustainable event, while enjoying snacks and other surprises to take home.
7 p.m.
Celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Broadway hit “Wicked” at a panel discussion with Tisch alumni who helped bring the production to life. The panel will feature notable speakers such as Winnie Holzman, who wrote the book for Wicked and whose contributions earned her a Tony Award nomination, and Stephen Schwartz, the composer behind the show’s music and lyrics. This event is free and open to all NYU students, but an RSVP is required to attend.
1 p.m.
Attend a conversation featuring university president Linda Mills, led by Grace Cosachov Protos, executive director of Work Life. Mills will discuss her vision for the future of work at NYU, detailing her plan for building a stronger community and creating a positive workplace environment. This free event is available to members of the NYU community. Attendees can register in advance.
5 p.m.
Enter the world of superheroes for a night of trivia. In anticipation of “The Marvels,” the 33rd film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the LaGuardia Student Technology Center is hosting a night of Marvel-themed trivia. Build your trivia dream team or make new friends as you put your Marvel knowledge to the test. With prizes on the line, make sure to secure your spot at this event by reserving one on NYU Engage.
10 a.m.
Join the Black Gotham Experience to learn about the African Diaspora’s impact on New York City and the United States. This walking tour will delve into the story of “Sarah’s Fire,” a narrative that takes place in 1664. The story focuses on the life of Sarah, an enslaved woman who played a pivotal role in the first Black rebellion in Manhattan. Step back in time to explore the history of Manhattan and gain insight into the events that shaped the city. Tickets for this event will run you $28.52.
5 p.m.
Take part in NYU’s third all-university Diwali celebration, an event co-hosted by seven on-campus groups. Dance to music and savor Indian snacks as you commemorate this cultural festival. Sign up on NYU Engage to reserve your spot at this free event.
7 p.m.
Experience “A Metta Prayer,” a captivating multi-channel video installation created by artist Jacolby Satterwhite. This installation will take you into a computer-generated landscape of a virtual New York City, where over 100 objects are reimagined in a virtual realm. Attendees will be immersed in dynamic lighting, music and live performances. This event is free, but be sure to arrive early, as space may be limited.
7:30 p.m.
Don’t miss the debut performance of “MEDEA on Media” by renowned South Korean theater company Seongbukdong Beedoolkee. This play reimagines the classic Greek tragedy of “Medea,” presented in Korean with English supertitles. The new performance reframes the classic narrative as a contemporary media commentary, offering a show that blends elements of talk shows, action films, Disney animations and Instagram-worthy yoga sessions. NYU students can purchase tickets for $18. If you are not free on Saturday, there will be a second showing on Sunday at 4 p.m.
1 p.m.
Travel back to the 1970s by watching “Gozaresh (The Report),” a film by Iranian director Abbas Kiarostami. This feature explores the complexities of an unhappy marriage and offers a look into middle-class life in Tehran during the period. This film accompanies the “Iranian Cinema before the Revolution” series at the Museum of Modern Art, which showcases a variety of Iranian films made between 1925-1979. Tickets start at $10 for students, and other pricing varies based on age.
2 p.m.
Make your way to the Directors Guild of America Theater for an exclusive screening of the 2008 film “Defiance,” which depicts Jewish resilience during World War II. Following the film, attendees can engage in a live conversation with the film’s screenwriter, Clay Frohman, and director, writer and producer, Ed Zwick. The screening is free, but make sure to register in advance to secure your tickets.