What to do this week: Mills’ inauguration, pumpkin painting and more
The Daybook is WSN’s weekly column listing in-person and online events at NYU and across New York City. This week: Oct. 16-22.
Oct 15, 2023
Exchange clothes with fellow students
2 p.m. at the Kimmel Center for University Life, Room 903 (on campus)
Spend your Monday swapping clothes with other NYU students at this event hosted by the university’s student-led Future Fashion Group. Participants can bring unwanted clothes and exchange them with other students for new ones. The event is free and open to the NYU community, but advance registration is required to attend.
Listen to Filipino artists discuss their work
6 p.m. at the Cantor Film Center, Theater 102 (on campus)
Listen to Filipina filmmaker Isabel Sandoval talk about her journey as an artist and the major projects she has worked on throughout her career. Costume designer Clint Ramos will join Sandoval to discuss their works, which include the 2012 film “Apparition” and the Broadway show “Here Lies Love,” both of which deconstruct the socioeconomic status of the Philippines under martial law. After the discussion, attendees will be able to watch Sandoval and Ramos’ 2019 “Lingua Franca.” The event is free and open to the public, but registration is required to attend.
Stop by the LaGuardia Student Technology Center and join NYU students, faculty and staff to watch a livestream of NYU president Linda Mills’ inauguration ceremony. Mills is succeeding former President Andrew Hamilton, making her ceremony the university’s 17th Presidential Inauguration. The attendee who shows the most campus spirit with their outfit will have a chance to win a prize. This event is free and open to the NYU community.
Unleash your inner creative
8:30 p.m. at the Global Center for Academic and Spiritual Life, Room 265 (on campus)
Attend an open art studio hosted by Artists Anonymous at NYU, a student-led organization that aims to give students an outlet for their creativity on campus. The club will provide drawing and painting supplies for artists of all levels. The event is free for the NYU community, but you must reserve a spot to attend.
Participate in a march to raise awareness about how climate change is impacting animal life in Antarctica. Members of environmental justice nonprofits will demonstrate outside the United Nations Headquarters dressed in penguin costumes — penguin hats and signs will be provided by organizers. There will also be a happy hour following the march. The event is free and open to the public, but registration is required to attend.
Grate your knowledge with cheese jeopardy
4 p.m. at the Kimmel Center for University Life, Room 405 (on campus)
Test your knowledge of various cheeses at this event hosted by NYU’s Cheese Club. Participants will show off their cheese knowledge in a game of cheese jeopardy and win prizes at the club’s first meeting of the school year. In addition to the trivia game, you will have the chance to eat cheese, socialize and de-stress during midterm season. The event is free and open to the NYU community, but advance registration is required to attend.
With Halloween just around the corner, book lovers can head on over to Barnes & Noble to take a look at spooky new reads. At this event, up-and-coming horror authors like Jessica Goodman, Kosoko Jackson and Ryan La Sala will discuss their recent releases as well as sell signed copies of their work, including “The Legacies,” “The Forest Demands Its Due” and “Beholder.” Attendees are encouraged to come dressed in costume for a contest during the event, and the winner will receive a $10 Barnes & Noble gift card. This event is free and open to the public, but reservation is required.
Celebrate comic characters with cartoon stickers
6:30 p.m. at the Global Center for Academic and Spiritual Life (on campus)
Join NYU’s Comic Book League in a sticker-making session. At this event, participants will draw their favorite drawn and animated characters, including those from comic books, cartoons and anime. The club will provide attendees with all necessary supplies, and stickers will be created using a Cricut machine. The event is free and open to all NYU students, but reservation is required.
Take a trip to the Brooklyn Botanical Gardens as the leaves begin to change color for the start of the fall season. Hosted by Steinhardt School of Culture, Education and Human Development, this event is perfect for lovers of flowers, plants and nature alike. Participants will meet by the Washington Square Arch before taking the subway to Brooklyn to enjoy the stunning sights of the garden with all expenses paid for, including MetroCards. This event is open to all NYU students, but registration is required to attend.
Show off your artistic skills and love for the fall season by painting pumpkins with fellow students. At this event hosted by Commuter Assistants, attendees will be able to decorate their own pumpkins. Grab some paint brushes and a couple of friends, and leave this event with a personalized decoration for the Halloween season. The event is free and open to all NYU students. Secure your place by registering online in advance.
Immerse yourself in the world of bagels at a festival celebrating one of New York City’s most iconic foods. Attendees will have the opportunity to sample a variety of bagels and spreads from over 30 vendors and then vote to help determine the best ones. The festival will also feature bagel-related artwork, games and workshops. The event will also take place on Sunday. General admission tickets are $49, but make sure to use the code “NYU” at checkout for 10% off.
Celebrate Indian culture through dance
6 p.m. at the Kimmel Center for University Life, Eisner & Lubin Auditorium
Dance the night away with traditional garba, a dance that honors and celebrates the Hindu goddess Durga, at this event hosted by NYU’s Graduate Indian Student Association and Hindu Students Union. All NYU students are encouraged to come together with friends to learn more about the dance, eat Indian food and celebrate. The event is free and open to the NYU community, but advance registration is required to attend.
Spend your afternoon exploring sculptures from ancient Greece at the Metropolitan Museum of Art with NYU’s Hellenic Heritage Association. The group plans to meet at 11 a.m. under the Washington Square Arch, where all attendees will travel to the museum together. After learning about the museum’s collection of Greek artifacts, test your knowledge with some trivia. Make sure to register online in advance to secure your spot on this trip.
Dress up with your dog this season and show off your spooky costumes for the chance to win prizes. Your dogs will be able to participate in a variety of contests, and dogs with the best costumes or tricks will be recognized. The event is free, but advance registration is recommended. All attendees must sign a waiver in order to attend.