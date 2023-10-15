What to do this week: Mills’ inauguration, pumpkin painting and more

With Halloween just around the corner, book lovers can head on over to Barnes & Noble to take a look at spooky new reads. At this event, up-and-coming horror authors like Jessica Goodman, Kosoko Jackson and Ryan La Sala will discuss their recent releases as well as sell signed copies of their work, including “The Legacies,” “The Forest Demands Its Due” and “Beholder.” Attendees are encouraged to come dressed in costume for a contest during the event, and the winner will receive a $10 Barnes & Noble gift card. This event is free and open to the public, but reservation is required.