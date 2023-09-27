NYU breaks ties with athletics director after sexual harassment allegations

Stuart Robinson is no longer employed as NYU’s athletics director as of Wednesday night following an investigation into allegations of inappropriate behavior, according to a departmentwide email obtained by WSN.

“I am writing to inform you that Stuart Robinson is no longer employed at NYU,” wrote Jason Pina, senior vice president for university life, in the email. “While I know change is difficult and unsettling, I will continue to work with all of you to provide an ever-improving student-athlete experience.”

Robinson’s departure comes weeks after he was placed on administrative leave after sexual misconduct accusations from within the department. He began working at NYU in 2020.

University spokesperson John Beckman confirmed the news in a statement to WSN. In a previous statement, Beckman said Pina would oversee the Athletics Department in an interim role.

In 2018, Robinson was named in a Title IX lawsuit brought by Elizabeth Student — a former coach at the State University of New York, New Paltz — which ended in SUNY paying Student an undisclosed sum. The suit alleges that Robinson made sexual comments toward Student and repeatedly refused to equally distribute resources to men’s and women’s sports teams at the school, where he worked for 28 years before being hired at NYU.

Multiple sources close to the athletics department described the work environment under Robinson as difficult due to discrimination against female coaches and student athletes. NYU has said no students were involved in any of the “concerns” with Robinson.

In the email, Pina wrote the department will organize engagement sessions for staff and student athletes to provide input on a new athletic director.

