‘Sexually crude and puerile’: suspended Athletics Director named in 2018 Title IX lawsuit

The complaint includes remarks Robinson allegedly made to Student when they worked together at New Paltz. Many of the comments targeted Student’s physical appearance and her decisions regarding when to have children.

“Director Robinson constantly asked Plaintiff when she intended to start a family with her husband,” the complaint reads. “Director Robinson’s communications on this subject were often sexually crude and puerile, such as the May 2013 email he sent Plaintiff stating ‘Go make babies! WOW! I went there!’”

“Director Robinson would state that it was Plaintiff’s responsibility to give her husband children,” another example in the complaint reads. “That she was letting him down by wanting to wait to have children and that it was unwise for her to wait to do so because she would never have a winning athletic program at SUNY-New Paltz.”

Robinson’s alleged harassment repeatedly included remarks on Student’s appearance; the lawsuit claims he told her “Your husband deserves you to be dressed better,” and “Why can’t you look nicer?” among other comments.

The case detailed an instance where, on a car ride back from a conference, Robinson forced Student to play a game of “Fuck, Kill, Marry,” pressuring her to sort the Department of Athletics’s male coaching staff into the three categories.

“Director Robinson made the foregoing and other comments disparaging and harassing Plaintiff on the basis of her gender while traveling with Plaintiff by car. Upon information and belief, Director Robinson intentionally chose to harass and disparage Plaintiff when she was with him in a confined space and unable to remove herself from the situation,” the complaint reads. “So as to demonstrate his power over her.”

In spring 2016, while discussing Student’s alma mater, Robinson said in front of a group of colleagues — “The only thing left of you there was your name and phone number on the men’s bathroom wall saying: ‘Call for a good time’” — according to the complaint.

In the complaint, Student also alleged that as head of SUNY New Paltz’s Athletics Department, Robinson discriminated against women’s teams by refusing to give female student athletes the same resources as their male counterparts.

Student claimed that while she was employed at New Paltz, Robinson refused to plow the women’s lacrosse fields — the team that Student coached. At the same time, his department approved “approximately $400,000 to be used by men’s athletic teams” for improvement of facilities.