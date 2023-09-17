What to do this week: NYU Reads, a MoMA exhibition and a planetarium visit

Make and eat your own dumplings after learning all about crimping styles, fillings, dipping sauces and the history of the famous dish. You don’t need any prior experience to make delicious dumplings at this event. By the end of the class, you will have learned to make three different kinds of dumplings, ready to eat with sweet Thai chili sauce. Both meat and vegetarian filling options are available. Register for the class, and the following meal, for just under $66.