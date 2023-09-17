What to do this week: NYU Reads, a MoMA exhibition and a planetarium visit
The Daybook is WSN’s weekly column listing in-person and online events at NYU and across New York City. This week: Sept. 18-24.
Sep 17, 2023
10:30 a.m.
See The Museum of Modern Art’s newest exhibition, “Emerging Ecologies: Architecture and the Rise of Environmentalism.” The collection takes a look at how architecture in the United States developed in response to the environmental crisis of the ’60s and ’70s. The exhibition, which includes models, videos and drawings, opened Sept. 16, and runs through Jan. 20. NYU students can access this exhibition and other MoMA exhibitions for free with their NYU ID.
Hear this year’s NYU Reads author speak about his book
Skirball Center for the Performing Arts (on campus)
6:30 p.m.
Listen to a conversation with the author of this year’s NYU Reads selection, Clint Smith. Smith’s nonfiction book, “How the Word Is Passed: A Reckoning with the History of Slavery Across America,” explores how slavery in the United States impacts modern society. Interim Provost Georgina Dopico will lead the discussion with Smith. This free event requires registration to attend, and is open to the NYU community.
6 p.m.
Attend a book presentation featuring “Eleonora di Toledo and the Creation of the Boboli Gardens” — a book that studies the gardens created in 15th-century Florence. Bruce Edelstein, coordinator for graduate programs and advanced research at NYU Florence, will discuss the book with Kelley Helmstutler Di Dio from the University of Vermont and Yvonne Elet from Vassar College. Registration is required to attend this free event.
7 p.m.
Visit the American Museum of Natural History and listen to Jackie Faherty, a senior scientist in the museum’s department of astrophysics, talk about her research and the discovery of planets that exist outside of our solar system. Faherty will look at how the transit method — a means of discovering planets surrounding other stars — could be applied to studying Earth. The event is $15 for museum members and $20 for general admission.
6 p.m.
Watch the dazzling drag performances of RuPaul’s Drag Race queen Kornbread and local queens Junior Mintt and Neon Calypso at NY(Drag)U! These performances are guaranteed to give you an evening full of impressive lip-syncing and death drops to die for. This event is only available to the NYU community, and advance registration is required to attend.
6:30 p.m.
Make and eat your own dumplings after learning all about crimping styles, fillings, dipping sauces and the history of the famous dish. You don’t need any prior experience to make delicious dumplings at this event. By the end of the class, you will have learned to make three different kinds of dumplings, ready to eat with sweet Thai chili sauce. Both meat and vegetarian filling options are available. Register for the class, and the following meal, for just under $66.
7 a.m.
Bring water, a towel and a yoga mat to take a yoga break before rejoining the stressful hustle and bustle of the city. Chelsea Piers Fitness is hosting free Vinyasa yoga classes for all levels every Thursday, whether you are a regular yogi and want to improve your practice or just want to pick up something new, this free event is for you!
Explore your artistic ambitions at the MoMA
81 Spring St.
6 p.m.
If you are an aspiring artist, this is the event for you. Head over to the MoMA Design Store in SoHo and hear panelists discuss the long history between Charles and Ray Eames — renowned American industrial designers — and The Museum of Modern Art. Jackie Cassel, the current director of retail at the pair’s design office, will be one of the panelists. This event is free to attend, but advance registration is required.
4 p.m.
Revamp your closet sustainably by exploring vintage shopping in the city. Superette Best Quality Vintage is hosting a pop-up vintage shop in lower Manhattan every Friday this fall from 4-8 p.m. Take friends to shop or just look around for outfit inspiration before the chilly fall weather hits.
5 p.m.
Spend the evening with climate change reform leaders at a panel hosted by the Women’s Earth & Climate Action Network, a global climate activism organization. At the panel, attendees will discuss how we can make changes toward a more healthy and equitable world through a deeper respect for nature. This event is free, but registration is required.
2 p.m.
Spend the evening at The Met Cloisters listening to experts Julia Perratore and Scott Miller talk about works of art in the museum’s galleries and how life in the Middle Ages might have affected the current state of the environment. This event is the perfect opportunity to spend more time outside during Climate Week NYC, an annual climate summit in the city. Tickets to the event are included in museum admission and will be on a first come, first serve basis.
2 p.m.
Attend the Annual Irish Heritage Festival in Queens. Enjoy three hours of entertainment, including musical and dance performances presented by McManus Irish Dance, a Queens-based Irish dance school. Register for this festive event, where you will be able to get face painting and participate in balloon making for free, as well as 10% off all food kiosks.
10:30 a.m.
Stop by the over 20 vendors at the Brooklyn Pop-Up Market selling art, clothing, home goods and more. The majority of the items sold at the market, curated by the Brooklyn Museum, are unique and handmade items from local artisans. This outdoor event, which is free, is the perfect opportunity for you to get some fall shopping done.
2:00 p.m.
Get your gamer on with “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” at the SVA Theatre. The After School Special: The 2023 School of Visual Arts Alumni Film & Animation Festival, which is showcasing several animated films at the theater, is holding a free screening of the 2023 Nintendo + Illumination production. Let the nostalgia sink in as you enjoy some of your favorite video game characters come to life on screen.