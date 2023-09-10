What to do this week: Celebrate Halloween early, free roller skating, uptown night market

Make the trip out to Queens for free roller skating lessons at Laurelton Skate Park. If you don’t have any skates at home, there will be a limited supply available to loan on a first-come first-served basis. Following a one-hour class, you can stick around to watch roller skating movies, videos and documentaries. These free lessons are held weekly, so if you are unable to make it this weekend, stop by the following Saturday! This event is free and open to the public, but advance registration is required.