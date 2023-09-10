What to do this week: Celebrate Halloween early, free roller skating, uptown night market
The Daybook is WSN’s weekly column listing in-person and online events at NYU and across New York City. This week: Sept. 11-17.
Sep 10, 2023
8:10 a.m.
Head to the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts on Monday morning to watch the annual Table of Silence Project 9/11. See over 150 dancers perform in commemoration of the lives lost and in honor of the acts of bravery of firefighters in the aftermath of the tragedy. The event is free and will also be livestreamed on the Lincoln Center’s website.
6 p.m.
Hear all about Netflix’s “Queer Eye” star Bobby Berk’s recently released book, “Right at Home: How Good Design Is Good for the Mind: An Interior Design Book” at the Union Square Barnes & Noble. Berk’s new book teaches readers everything about organizing a space in a way that both caters to their personal style and maximizes their happiness. Tickets to the event cost $42, which includes admission, a copy of the book and access to a signing with Berk.
1 p.m.
Spend the afternoon on the edge of your seat as you watch a screening of the Oscar-winning 1967 movie “In the Heat of the Night,” hosted by The New York Public Library. The movie tells the story of a detective who is wrongly accused of a murder in a southern town. Can’t make it? No worries! NYPL will be streaming other films for the entire month. The event is free and open to the public.
5 p.m.
Delve into the world of Ancient Afro-Eurasia with a lecture by Princeton University professor Dan-el Padilla Peralta. In the talk, hosted by NYU’s Center for the Study of Africa and the African Diaspora, Peralta will discuss and analyze the rise of empires in the region around 338 BCE, an era that saw drastic changes in territorial divisions. This event is free and open to the NYU community.
Stop and smell the (yarn) roses
West 119th Street between Frederick Douglass Boulevard and St. Nicholas Avenue
5 p.m.
Just because summer is ending doesn’t mean you can no longer enjoy New York City’s floral scene. Spend your evening looking at arrays of native New York flowers — although unlike your typical flora, these are made of yarn! At this free installation, held at the Fresh Oils Community Garden, attendees can also enjoy refreshments as they peruse the yarn masterpieces.
6 p.m.
Gather some friends and head over to Brooklyn for an open-air movie night! Held in collaboration with Paramount Plus, McCarren Park, Prospect Park Alliance, Brooklyn Magazine and Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso, “Paramount Plus Movie Nights in Brooklyn” are held for the public every Wednesday. This week’s film selection is the 1998 cult classic “The Big Lebowski.” Feel free to bring food and a picnic blanket while you enjoy this dazzling comedy.
4 p.m.
Spend an evening exploring the upgraded LaGuardia Student Technology Center, complete with virtual reality games and various gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox. The center is a space for students to connect over technology resources including computer stations, recording booths and gaming services. This event is open to all NYU students and also includes a raffle and free snacks. Students can RSVP on NYU Engage.
4 p.m.
Head over to the Uptown Night Market, a festival with more than 80 food vendors to choose from. Taste flavors from all around the world such as spiral-shaped potatoes on a stick, ceviche and hamburgers. As you dine and soak up the rich culinary culture of the city, enjoy local music performances at the venue. Tickets to this event are free to the public.
Celebrate Hispanic heritage with an evening of food and dance
Between Dyckman Plaza and Inwood Hill Park
4 p.m.
Attend New York City’s debut Latin night market, where you can try various flavors from across the Latin diaspora all in one place. The event kicks off by celebrating National Hispanic-Heritage Month with music performances, art installations and, of course, food. Attendance is free of charge, but you’ll have to pay to taste delicious empanadas, tacos and more!
7:30 p.m.
Walk through more than 1,000 uniquely hand-carved jack-o’-lanterns to get into the Halloween spirit! At the event, called “The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze,” attendees will be able to ride on a pumpkin Ferris wheel, watch a circus show and try some fall-themed treats. Tickets range from $29-$37, depending on your age.
3 p.m.
Make the trip out to Queens for free roller skating lessons at Laurelton Skate Park. If you don’t have any skates at home, there will be a limited supply available to loan on a first-come first-served basis. Following a one-hour class, you can stick around to watch roller skating movies, videos and documentaries. These free lessons are held weekly, so if you are unable to make it this weekend, stop by the following Saturday! This event is free and open to the public, but advance registration is required.
7 p.m.
If you want to learn to dance in a low-pressure group environment, attend the Brooklyn Bridge Park Conservancy’s “Waterfront Dance Socials: Hustle” event! The gathering will begin with a 45-minute introductory class on the Hustle, a style of disco dance popular in the 1970s. After the class, attendees can join in a dance party! This event is free, and all ages and skill levels are welcome.
Noon
Say “yes” to the House of Yes’ annual block party, and enjoy music, yoga, live art and more programming. This will be the seventh year the event is hosted by House of Yes, a group of performers and artists as well as a nightclub located in Bushwick. Unleash your inner child at this electronic playground, where those of all ages can enjoy the experience for free.
2 p.m.
Stop by Tompkins Square Park for a musical about a New York City subway and the effects of climate change. Titled “Life on the Third Rail or A Subway Delay to the Future,” the musical tells the story of a hurricane that floods an MTA train, and the New Yorkers that must work together to get to safety. Admission to the show is free to the public.