What to do this week: A rare book fair and a sex workshop
The Daybook is WSN’s weekly column listing in-person and online events at NYU and across New York City. This week: April 24-30.
Apr 23, 2023
5 p.m.
Celebrate the end of National Poetry Month with an evening of prose and rhyme from award-winning poets. After Mary Tautin Moloney, Alicia Mountain and Cynthia Manick finish reading their poetry, attendees will have the opportunity to take the stage and recite their own during a 90-minute open-mic session. The event is free. Prior registration is not required.
Improve your intercourse at this sex-positive workshop
Kimmel Center for University Life (on campus)
5 p.m.
Join a workshop with the Sexpert, NYU’s in-house sexual health educator, to learn more about intimacy, communication, and making sex more pleasurable for yourself and your partners. Participants can also submit questions anonymously, which the Sexpert will answer.
11 a.m.
Explore the work of 1600s Spanish painter Juan de Pareja — a former slave of painter Diego Velázquez — at the Met’s event, hosted by curators of his artwork. Curators David Pullins and Vanessa Valdés will explore de Pareja’s most iconic works of art, which are displayed in the museum’s current exhibition, “Juan de Pareja, Afro-Hispanic Painter.” This event is free with museum admission. Admission is on a first come, first served basis.
Learn how Latinx scholars Leticia Alvarado, Karen Mary Davalos, Jillian Hernandez and Tatiana Reinoza are redefining the art history field at a talk titled “Decolonizing Art History: New Works in Latinx Studies.” NYU professor Arlene Dávila, the founder of NYU’s Latinx Project, will host the event, which is free and open to the public. An RSVP is required to attend.
All day
Escape from the chaos of the city to the West Side Community Garden, the site of over 13,000 blooming tulips. The flowers just recently came into full bloom, and this week is the best time to see them at their peak. This Upper West Side botanical beauty is a one-block oasis tucked away between apartment buildings. The public garden is open daily, from dawn to dusk.
Noon
Grab a bottle of glue and a box of borax for this do-it-yourself slime workshop. All necessary materials will be provided. Personalize your slime with a wide array of different colors, textures and stickers. NYU Tandon’s Everyday Assistive Technology research team will host this student-only event. Advance registration is required.
Noon
View a selection of short films, feature films and documentaries, all made by Indigenous filmmakers, which focus on cultural preservation and women’s empowerment. The event was organized by NYU’s Center for Latin American and Caribbean Studies, along with the Coordinadora Latinoamericana de Cine y Comunicación de los Pueblos Indígenas, a group that uses media for social change in Indigenous communities. The series will run through April 28.
8 p.m.
Listen to the NYU Broadway Orchestra perform showtunes from the past 50 years. The orchestra is a student group dedicated to mastering pit orchestra and stage production skills. Tony Award winner Ted Sperling will conduct as students perform songs they have studied throughout the year. This event is free, but prior registration is required.
All day
Experience the breathtaking beauty of space at “Destination Cosmos,” a mesmerizing exhibit that features real space footage from NASA. This light show takes viewers on an unforgettable journey from Earth to the far reaches of the galaxy, all in the span of an hour. Tickets are $19 for students.
5 p.m.
Go head-to-head with board game connoisseurs at the Union Square Barnes & Noble’s monthly game night. This month’s game is TAPPLE — a word association game in which a player must name the maximum number of words related to a given category in under 10 seconds, as others try to guess what the category is. Compete against other word wizards at this fun and free event.
Noon
Practice your art skills at this animation workshop taught by artist and animator Steven Fraser. Participants will learn how to create a short animation on their cellphones. This workshop is free with an online RSVP, but participants must also purchase museum admission, which is $12 for students and $20 for the public.
2 p.m.
Who needs Bath & Body Works when you can make your own massage oils? Learn how to make your very own body oils at this workshop hosted by Herbas — a woman-owned company that sells plant-based body care products. The workshop is free and open to the public, but an RSVP is required.
10 a.m.
View over 200 quilts at the Brooklyn Quilters Guild’s 2023 show, a celebration of the group’s 30th anniversary. Participants will be able to craft a drawstring bag or a fabric bowl. Accomplished quilt artist Sylvia Hernandez will also talk about her journey through the world of quilting, and attendees will have the chance to win a quilt in a raffle. Tickets are $10 online and $12 at the door.
Noon
Calling all book lovers! Peruse rare books, maps, historical documents, photographs and more from almost 200 exhibitors from around the globe at this antiquarian book fair. The event will be hosted by the Antiquarian Booksellers’ Association of America. Single-day tickets are $32 for the general public, but student tickets are $10 at the door with valid ID.