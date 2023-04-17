What to do this week: Plant a tree with President Hamilton and a Minecraft tournament
The Daybook is WSN’s weekly column listing in-person and online events at NYU and across New York City. This week: April 17-23.
Apr 16, 2023
10:00 a.m.
Raise awareness for climate change and help paint a permanent mural near Washington Square Park with Jess X. Snow, the artist-in-residence for NYU’s 2040 Now sustainability initiative. Sign up for this event to contribute to a permanent symbol of the university’s sustainability efforts.
7:00 p.m.
Attend the “One World Suite,” a musical symposium that is the kickoff event to a week of promotional activities for 2040 Now, NYU’s flagship sustainability initiative. The show will feature performances by the NYU Jazz Orchestra and Combo Nuvo, a faculty jazz ensemble. The first 500 people to arrive will receive a free harmonica and learn to play the show’s final number, “The Oceans.” The event is free and open to the NYU community, though advance registration is required.
3:00 p.m.
Express yourself through the art of writing with a postcard poetry workshop organized by NYU’s Constantine Georgiou Library. At this event — which is also part of the 2040 Now initiative — attendees will be guided through the process of creating poetry about climate justice. NYU’s Office of Sustainability will supply all necessary material at the workshop, which is free and open to all NYU students. Prior registration is required to attend.
7:00 p.m.
See an artist’s depiction of life in America through an Indigenous lens
Whitney Museum of American Art
10:30 a.m.
Dive into nearly five decades of drawings, prints, paintings and sculptures by Native American artist Jaune Quick-To-See Smith at a new exhibit opening Wednesday at the Whitney Museum. Smith employs contemporary techniques and traditional cultural practices, including American pop art and neo-expressionism. Her art explores modern American life through an Indigenous perspective, touching on topics such as racism and cultural preservation. NYU students can purchase free affiliate tickets to the museum. General admission is $25.
3:30 p.m.
Get to know President Andrew Hamilton, who will end his term at the end of this academic year, as he plants a new tree on campus as part of NYU’s 2040 Now initiative. No prior registration is required to attend — just show up near the park!
Noon
Visit artist and NYU alum Daniel Lind-Ramos’ new MoMA PS1 exhibit, “El Viejo Griot — Una historia de todos nosotros,” which explores his role as an African Puerto Rican artist and expert storyteller. Lind-Ramos uses personal and regional objects, such as everyday tools and debris salvaged from beaches, to create sculptures and video works inspired by the rich culture of Loíza, Puerto Rico. His work focuses on the pandemic, and on the devastating Hurricane Maria — after which he gathered debris and items from friends to use in his sculptures. The exhibition runs until Sept. 4. General admission is $10 and student tickets are $5.
Show off your block game expertise at a Minecraft tournament
5 MetroTech Center, Brooklyn (on campus)
12:30 p.m.
Gear up for a multiplayer adventure in everyone’s favorite block-based world at this Minecraft tournament, hosted by… NYU Libraries. Battle with other players in the popular Minecraft minigame Bed Wars as you try to destroy their beds and defend your own. Prizes include plushies in the preliminary rounds, and more seasoned gamers will have the chance to win a gaming headset in the final round. No RSVP is required, though spots are limited and participation is on a first-come, first-serve basis. The tournament is only open to members of the NYU community.
6:00 p.m.
Enjoy the spring weather by watching Baz Luhrmann’s Oscar-nominated film “Elvis” at Asser Levy Playground near Peter Cooper Village. New York City’s Parks Department will be screening “Elvis” and other movies throughout the five boroughs during the spring. Bring a blanket, some snacks and enjoy the movie! The screening is free and open to the public.
6:00 p.m.
Experience Moreshin Allahyari’s interpretation of “The Laughing Snake,” a 14th-century Arabic folktale, which she intertwines with the story of her upbringing in Tehran, Iran. In the original story, a snake-like woman terrorizes a city’s inhabitants until an old man uses a mirror to make her laugh until she dies. In Allahyari’s retelling of the story, the snake’s demise represents her gaining autonomy over her body and image. After the reading, Allahyari will speak on the history of the Kurdish Women’s Freedom Movement and the importance of their fight for liberation. The event is free, but advance registration is required.
Noon
If you’re looking to affordably refresh your wardrobe, attend this Earth Day clothing swap hosted by students in NYU’s Liberal Studies school. Bring clean and unwanted clothing items to the plaza outside the Stern School of Business and leave with a brand-new outfit — without the environmental impact of buying new clothes. There is no limit on the number of clothing items you can bring or take. This event is free and open to the NYU community.
2:00 p.m.
Curate a tiny garden to brighten up your space at this do-it-yourself terrarium workshop. Materials, including soil, pebbles and succulents will all be provided. Attendees will be guided by experts while they let their creativity take charge. Tickets start at $33.85.
10:00 a.m.
Learn about the origins of hip-hop fashion at “Fresh, Fly, and Fabulous,” a new exhibit at the Museum at the Fashion Institute of Technology chronicling the ways in which hip-hop has influenced style over the last 50 years. The show is a celebration of the boundary-pushing fashion championed by hip-hop stars since the genre’s inception. The exhibit also features an accompanying Spotify playlist. Admission to the museum is free.
Various times
Transport yourself back to the Elizabethan era at a performance of Shakespeare’s famous tragedy, “King Lear,” hosted by the Tisch School of the Arts. Students from the school direct and perform the show, which is presented by Shakespeare in the Square, a group of young Shakespeare performers based in New York City. The event is free, but participants must RSVP online.