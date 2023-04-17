What to do this week: Plant a tree with President Hamilton and a Minecraft tournament

Experience Moreshin Allahyari’s interpretation of “The Laughing Snake,” a 14th-century Arabic folktale, which she intertwines with the story of her upbringing in Tehran, Iran. In the original story, a snake-like woman terrorizes a city’s inhabitants until an old man uses a mirror to make her laugh until she dies. In Allahyari’s retelling of the story, the snake’s demise represents her gaining autonomy over her body and image. After the reading, Allahyari will speak on the history of the Kurdish Women’s Freedom Movement and the importance of their fight for liberation. The event is free, but advance registration is required.