What to do this week: Kimmel blood drive, Earth Day festival and more
The Daybook is WSN’s weekly column listing in-person and online events at NYU and across New York City. This week: April 10-16.
Apr 9, 2023
Noon
Hear from two authors of “#FeesMustFall and Its Aftermath,” a book about the 2015 protests over rising college tuition in South Africa and the violence that followed. The book tells the stories of young activists through photos and explains how their actions have changed higher education in the country. The event is free, but interested students should RSVP online. Refreshments will be available.
8 p.m.
Attend award-winning pianist Tamana Tanaka’s Carnegie Hall debut, where she will bring works of famous German composers such as Johann Sebastian Bach, Ludwig van Beethoven and Robert Schumann to life. Tanaka has performed in many recital halls around the world, including in Italy and Japan. Tickets start at $44.
Noon
Donate blood to help combat shortages with The Pow(h)er Collective, a student organization at NYU. The event is organized in partnership with the New York Blood Center. Donors must be at least 17 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds and must not have donated blood within the last 56 days. An RSVP is required. Participants must bring valid ID.
1 p.m.
Meet Gerard Malanga, a photographer and filmmaker who also served as Andy Warhol’s assistant in the 1960s, at The Met as he shares his experience being photographed by Richard Avedon for his famous “MURALS” series of portrait photos. Malanga will also speak about his experiences with other artists at The Factory, Warhol’s iconic New York City studio. The event is free with museum admission, which is pay what you wish for NYU students.
Go behind the scenes of a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigation
Kimmel Center for University Life (on campus)
4 p.m.
Get an inside look at “Poisoned,” an investigation by the Tampa Bay Times which revealed that a Florida battery recycling company exposed workers to toxic lead dust for years. Corey Johnson, the lead reporter on the project, will join other panelists to discuss environmental racism and the power of investigative journalism in the face of political corruption. This NYU event is open to the public, but an RSVP is required. A virtual attendance option is also available. Refreshments will be served.
Hear about life-changing experiences at a slam storytelling event
Skirball Center for the Performing Arts (on campus)
7:30 p.m.
Listen in as five storytellers share personal, life-changing experiences at an event hosted by The Moth, an organization that produces improvised shows in which performers from across the country share true stories. Featured storytellers include novelist Xochitl Gonzalez and Mississippi poet laureate Beth Ann Fennelly. Admission is $21 for NYU students and $48 for all other NYU community members. Tickets are also available for the general public.
6 p.m.
Watch a performance by Tisch students that examines how different people face restrictions to their bodily autonomy, and how the meaning of autonomy might vary for people of different identities. Attendees are able to participate in a conversation with the artists, and can enter a raffle to win one of six eyeshadow palettes from Mintty Makeup. The event is free and open to the NYU community, but advance registration is required to attend.
6:30 p.m.
Story circles, which originated during the U.S. civil rights movement, provide a way for people to share personal stories and ideas as a way to connect with others. Join Judy Pryor-Ramirez, a public service professor at NYU, for a workshop during which attendees can learn about how the story circle method can help people to better understand themselves and other communities. The event is free, but advance registration is required.
6:30 p.m.
Gain a deeper understanding and appreciation for art at “The Observant Eye,” in which viewers will have one hour to examine an artwork at The Met and discuss their observations with others. No prior knowledge of art is necessary, so don’t be intimidated by this opportunity to learn about art across the museum’s collections. Space is limited, and participation is on a first-come, first-served basis. The program is free with museum admission. NYU students can purchase a “pay what you wish” ticket.
Immerse yourself in Iranian cinema with ‘Close-Up’
Global Center for Academic and Spiritual Life (on campus)
7 p.m.
Get a closer look at Iranian cinema with the NYU Persian Cultural Society’s screening of “Close-Up,” a film about the true story of a man attempting to impersonate famous Iranian director Mohsen Makhmalbaf. Renowned filmmaker Abbas Kiarostami blurs the lines between the real and the fake with this fictional documentary-style film. The screening is free, but you must RSVP to attend.
Noon
Celebrate women and nonbinary creators in film, television and new media at NYU’s annual Fusion Film Festival. The festival, which has been running for over 20 years, features panels, festival competitions and film screenings. The “Opinionated” panel is a conversation between critics from literary publications who will discuss the differences between criticism and reviews, and the challenges they face in their field. The event is free but advance registration is required.
1 p.m.
Spotted lanternflies, the invasive insects that took over the city last summer, are back. Join the Randall’s Island Park Alliance to learn about the spotted lanternfly and the dangers posed by the species to the city’s plants and trees. You’ll be taught how to identify and remove spotted lanternfly eggs from trees and structures within Randall’s Island Park, so you can do your part to protect the city’s wildlife. Also planned: a warm bonfire, hot chocolate, tote bags and temporary tattoos! No RSVP is required — just show up at the park’s Freshwater Wildflower Meadow.
Noon
Celebrate the spring season and learn about the climate emergency with the annual Earth Day festival. Create your own bioplastics, play green board games, learn about climate justice and more! There is also an online portion of the event featuring Bill Nye, Robert Downey Jr. and other celebrities. This event is free and open to the public.
Discover the intersection between music and spirituality through piano
Black Box Theatre (on campus)
8 p.m.
Attend a performance centered on faith and spirituality by pianists Marilyn Nonken and Jeffrey Swann, both of whom teach at NYU. Nonken, who is the chair of the Department of Music and Performing Arts Professions, has performed at such venues as Carnegie Hall and the Lincoln Center. Swann, who teaches in the same department, is an award-winning pianist who has performed with orchestras around the world. The two will be joined by members of their studios. The event is free and open to the public.