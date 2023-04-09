What to do this week: Kimmel blood drive, Earth Day festival and more

Spotted lanternflies, the invasive insects that took over the city last summer, are back. Join the Randall’s Island Park Alliance to learn about the spotted lanternfly and the dangers posed by the species to the city’s plants and trees. You’ll be taught how to identify and remove spotted lanternfly eggs from trees and structures within Randall’s Island Park, so you can do your part to protect the city’s wildlife. Also planned: a warm bonfire, hot chocolate, tote bags and temporary tattoos! No RSVP is required — just show up at the park’s Freshwater Wildflower Meadow.