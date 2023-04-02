What to do this week: Iranian poetry and the return of Smorgasburg

Join art experts as they discuss the artwork featured in the Met’s current exhibit, “Beyond the Light: Identity and Place in Nineteenth-Century Danish Art.” The exhibit, which runs until April 16, features around 100 drawings, oil sketches and paintings from U.S. collectors and The National Gallery of Denmark, which explore how political turmoil in the 19th century influenced Danish artists. The event is free with museum admission, which is $30 for adults, $22 for seniors and $17 for students. As a New York City resident or local student, you can also choose to pay what you want for a ticket, and even request free admission. Don’t miss it!