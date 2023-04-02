What to do this week: Iranian poetry and the return of Smorgasburg
The Daybook is WSN’s weekly column listing in-person and online events at NYU and across New York City. This week: April 3-9.
Apr 2, 2023
Dazzle yourself with the floral displays at Macy’s Herald Square location, where the department store holds its annual flower show. Attendees can see arrangements throughout the store’s main floor, balcony and display windows. Clouds and rainbows will adorn the space in light of this year’s theme, “Big Dreams Bloom Here.” The flower show is free and open to the public.
10:30 a.m.
Listen to faculty from the Université de Paris Panthéon-Sorbonne in France speak about how aesthetics and the viewer’s experience define the meaning of art at NYU’s La Maison Française. Artist Yann Toma and philosopher Sandra Laugier will host the panel discussion, which is the third part of a series in partnership with Panthéon-Sorbonne University. This event is free and open to the public, though an RSVP is required. A virtual attendance option is also available.
A discussion on performance art in the aftermath of the pandemic
Skirball Center for the Performing Arts (on campus)
1:00 p.m.
Learn about how the performing arts world is recovering from the pandemic in a discussion hosted by NYU’s Skirball Center for the Performing Arts. The event will outline how COVID-19 pushed performing artists to adapt to pandemic-era restrictions and what the future of the arts might look like. This free workshop will be hosted by British actor Phelim McDermott and is open to the NYU community. An RSVP is required to attend.
4:30 p.m.
Learn about the history of archaeology and anthropology in a conversation with David Wengrow — a British archaeologist who teaches at University College London. Wengrow will discuss his book, “The Dawn of Everything: A New History of Humanity,” which explores the modern relationship between the two fields and what looking at them together reveals about social science. The event is free and open to the public, though advance registration is required. Secure your spot!
6:00 p.m.
Join Iranian poet Sholeh Wolpé as she reads parts of her memoir, “Abacus of Loss,” which follows her journey after leaving Iran as a teenager. The event will include a Q&A with Wolpé, in which she will answer questions about how her roots influence her work as a poet and performer. The event is free, but advance registration is required to attend.
7:30 p.m.
Hear new artists make their musical debut at a showcase hosted by the Apollo Theater. Many well-known artists, such as Ella Fitzgerald, Lauryn Hill and H.E.R, began their careers at this weekly competition, called “Amateur Night at the Apollo.” The showcase is open to the public. Tickets start at $29.
11:00 a.m.
Join art experts as they discuss the artwork featured in the Met’s current exhibit, “Beyond the Light: Identity and Place in Nineteenth-Century Danish Art.” The exhibit, which runs until April 16, features around 100 drawings, oil sketches and paintings from U.S. collectors and The National Gallery of Denmark, which explore how political turmoil in the 19th century influenced Danish artists. The event is free with museum admission, which is $30 for adults, $22 for seniors and $17 for students. As a New York City resident or local student, you can also choose to pay what you want for a ticket, and even request free admission. Don’t miss it!
7:30 p.m.
Listen to three pianists, including NYU adjunct professors Xueyan Duan and Efrat Berestizhevsky, perform at a master class. Renowned pianist Angelina Gadeliya, a professor at the University of Connecticut who has performed at Carnegie Hall and the Juilliard School, will guide the event. It is free and open to the public.
All day
Play at the largest pickleball court in the Northeast at Central Park’s Wollman Rink. The rink will feature 14 new courts. New York City-based pickleball organization CityPickle will also organize lessons and tournaments. Renting an entire court is expensive ($80- $120 per hour), but that cost can be split between a group, as each court can fit four to eight players. If you’re going alone, you can also sign up for an Open Play session ($20-$30 per hour) to be assigned to a court with other solo players.
7:00 p.m.
Watch one of the Philippines’ most iconic films at “Visions/Panawin: Focus on Philippine Cinema,” an NYU film series highlighting Filipino filmmakers. This event features the award-winning “The Dance of the Two Left Feet/Ang Sayaw ng Dalawang Kaliwang Paa,” which tells the story of a college student who falls in love with his professor. The event is free and open to the public.
All day
Travel to a new world through the virtual exhibit “Sheng 生 (Life, Living, Birth, & Lives),” a virtual space resembling Washington Square Park. The exhibit will feature artwork exploring birth and life in the virtual world. The program was curated by Tisch School of the Arts professor Snow Yunxue Fu and Daughter ICE, a digital human created by Fu. It opens Friday, and is free and open to the public.
Spin the day away at a circus arts showcase
Global Center for Academic and Spiritual Life (on campus)
6:30 p.m.
Sit in awe of juggling and dance performances from The Violet Diabolos — NYU’s official diabolo team and performance troupe — as well as the Tisch Tap Collective and other student groups. At this event, you’ll learn about the performance art of diabolo, sometimes called the Chinese yo-yo. Admission is donation-based and open to anyone with an NYU ID and their guests.
All day
A new exhibition at the Museum of Modern Art showcases renowned artist Georgia O’Keeffe’s work in charcoal, pencil, watercolor and pastel. At “To See Takes Time,” opening April 9, view O’Keefe’s paintings of flowers, aerial views and organic landscapes. Tickets start at $25 for the general public, but NYU students can book a free ticket through the MoMA website.
Eat at the largest open-air food market in the country
Prospect Park, Brooklyn (plus other locations!)
All day
Smorgasburg, the largest open-air food market in the U.S., has returned to New York City with dozens of vendors every weekend. You can try foods like rainbow grilled cheese, handmade dumplings and poutine. The festival kicked off its spring season this year on March 31. The market is open until the end of summer, and travels across the city each day of the weekend: Fridays at the Oculus in lower Manhattan, Saturdays in Williamsburg, and Sundays in sunny Prospect Park.