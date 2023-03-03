Greenwich Hall threatens to close some dorm facilities after ‘vandalism’

Administrators at the residence hall informed students that they may lose lounge and study space privileges if those responsible for vandalism in the lounge do not make themselves known and continue to cause damage.

Greenwich Hall administrators are threatening residents with the removal of access to some dorm facilities following a series of “vandalism” incidents in the building’s lounge over the last month. Devin Budhram, the residence hall director, sent an email on Thursday telling residents that if no one takes responsibility and the vandalism continues, students may lose access to lounges, study areas and any damaged items.

The vandalism, described by residents as drawings and carvings on the walls, has resulted in “significant costs for repairs,” according to Budhram. The university’s Campus Safety Department and the New York City Police Department are working with residential life to investigate the issue, and plan to try to search for the perpetrator on camera footage.

Residents have faced consequences for vandalism in university housing in the past. In 2003, a string of vandalism incidents in Carlyle Court — which included severed elevator wires, a damaged column in the building’s lobby and the pulling of two false fire alarms — led to a similar response from residential life. A memo posted around the building said that if the perpetrator did not come forward, repairs, which were estimated to cost $1,000, could possibly be charged to all residents.

Greenwich Hall resident Tasneem Abdalla, a sophomore at NYU, said she saw the acts of vandalism firsthand. Abdalla said she observed a group of students using a pool stick to draw and carve on the walls in the lounge once, but has not witnessed any other incidents.

“I definitely don’t like it, but it doesn’t really affect how I feel about safety,” Abdalla said. “I think it went away, I haven’t noticed it yet.”

The vandalism was first reported as “graffiti” on Feb. 27, according to a public database of crimes that occur on NYU property, and was classified as “criminal mischief.” Three other incidents involving graffiti were also logged at other buildings on campus in the last month.

