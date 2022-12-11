What to do this week: Holiday cheese tasting and Christmas caroling

The Daybook is WSN’s weekly column listing in-person and online events at NYU and across New York City. This week: Dec. 12-18.

7 p.m. at the Museum of Modern Art

Watch a special screening program of four films by Italian filmmaker Yuri Ancarani, including “Il Capo,” “Da Vinci,” “Séance” and “Whipping Zombie.” Ancarani’s films merge elements of documentary filmmaking with contemporary art, identity, labor and social relations through hypnotic and psychologically thrilling filmmaking. Tickets are $8 with a student ID.

7 p.m. at 425 Lafayette St.

Join Arts Ignite — a partnership between Julliard School of the Arts students and Broadway musical director Mary-Mitchell Campbell — for the return of its annual benefit concert, where Broadway artists will perform holiday songs. Tickets start at $75, and all proceeds go toward Art Ignite’s goal of encouraging young people to pursue a career in the arts.

10 a.m. online

As part of Skirball Tapes, the Skirball Center for the Performing Arts’ virtual interview series, renowned French writer Hélène Cixous will discuss her multilingual, multicultural Jewish upbringing in Algeria and France. Cixous will speak about how she experienced antisemitism during French colonial rule in Algeria, as well as her career as a feminist novelist and playwright. Attendance is free.

6 p.m. at Bryant Park

Hear the world-renowned New York City Opera perform Christmas carols alongside the LaGuardia High School Show Choir at the Bryant Park Winter Village. Take a seat under the park’s Christmas tree and enjoy a view of the iconic ice skating rink at this musical spectacle, in which musicians from the orchestra will accompany the vocalists. Attendance is free.

4:30-5:30 p.m. at The Jefferson Market Library, 425 Sixth Ave.

Join fellow bibliophiles at the New York Public Library to discuss Frank O’Hara’s poetry collection, “Meditations in an Emergency.” The anthology, published in 1957, is a classic of the New York school of poetry and examines life in the fast-paced city. Attendance is free, and no registration is required.

5-6 p.m. at the Kimmel Center for University Life

Join NYU’s Cheese Club at its final tasting of the semester. Featuring a wide assortment of Christmas-themed cheeses and accompaniments, this celebratory charcuterie is a perfect way to round out the year. Attendance is free, and registration is required.

2-4 p.m. at 721 Broadway

Attend a screening of projects from the Tisch School of the Arts’s Visual Narratives class, a part of the school’s collaborative arts program. Attendees are encouraged to dress up for the event and are welcome to bring guests. Attendance is free, and no registration is required.

11 a.m.-8 p.m. at Columbus Circle

Stop by the Columbus Circle Holiday Market to browse or purchase art, jewelry, food and more from various local artists and designers. The market is open until Dec. 24.

7 p.m. at the Beacon Theatre

After successful stand-up performances in 2016, 2017 and 2019, American comedian Jerry Seinfeld — famous for the acclaimed television sitcom “Seinfeld” — returns to the Beacon Theatre for monthly performances in 2022 and 2023. Tickets start at $81 per person.

7 p.m. at the Metropolitan Opera House

See the Metropolitan Opera perform Mozart’s masterwork “The Magic Flute” at the historic Lincoln Center. Featuring dramatic costumes, a fascinating story and some of the best vocalists in the world, the performance is sure to be a memorable experience. Ticket prices vary depending on seating.

1 p.m. at 36-01 35th Ave., Queens

Attend the 30th anniversary screening of “The Muppet Christmas Carol,” a rendition of Charles Dickens’s classic, with the Muppets playing characters like Ebenezer Scrooge and Bob Cratchit. Craig Shemin — the president of the Jim Henson Legacy, created in honor of the creator of the Muppets — will present rare content that went into the making of the film. Tickets are $11 for students 18 and older.

2 p.m. at 1027 Flatbush Ave., Brooklyn

Watch ballet, hip-hop and various other dance styles at “The Brooklyn Nutcracker,” a show that highlights Brooklyn’s diversity. The show adapts the traditional “Nutcracker” by including the culture and traditions of Brooklyn, such as contemporary Flatbush Avenue, in the show. Ticket prices vary depending on seating.

2-4 p.m. at 200 Eastern Parkway, Brooklyn

Watch the Brooklyn Symphony Orchestra perform “La boutique fantasque,” a ballet that takes place in a magical toy shop. The orchestra will celebrate prominent donor Redington Barrett’s support of the orchestra with a performance at the end of the show. Tickets start at $20 for non-members of the museum, but same-day tickets are $25 upon entry.

4-6 p.m. at 12 W. 12th St.

Get in the holiday spirit at The First Presbyterian Church in the City of New York. The church is hosting a candlelight service that will include holiday cheer and Christmas carols. The event is free to the public.

