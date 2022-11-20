What to do this week: Thanksgiving Day Parade and ‘The Nutcracker’

The Daybook is WSN’s weekly column listing in-person and online events at NYU and across New York City. This week: Nov. 21-27.

A conversation with an Italian opera conductor

6:30 p.m. at 24 W. 12th St.

Italian pianist-conductor Speranza Scappucci is playing her first show at the 3,800-seat Metropolitan Opera this week — a formidable task, even though she’s already conducted some of the most well-respected opera houses in the world, including La Scala in Milan. See her in conversation with opera expert Fred Plotkin at NYU’s Casa Italiana Zerilli-Marimò, where she will discuss the lead up to her Met debut. The event is free and open to the public.

Watch the Radio City Christmas Spectacular

5 p.m. at Radio City Music Hall

The Radio City Rockettes are back with their Christmas Spectacular dance show, featuring songs performed by more than 100 of New York City’s most skilled dancers. The festive program, a city Christmas tradition, has been running since 1933. Tickets start at $55.

Support Ukrainian artists at a pop-up gallery

11 a.m.-6 p.m. at 352 E. 13th St.

Visit Sonya, a pop-up gallery showcasing work by Ukrainian artists to benefit the Sunflower Network, a non-profit organization that provides aid to Ukrainians affected by the war. The gallery is currently showing works from 10 contemporary Ukrainian artists, including Anna

Moskalets, a portrait artist who volunteered in Kyiv at the start of the war. The gallery lasts from Nov. 10 to Dec. 2.

A free piano concert at NYU Steinhardt

8-9:30 p.m. at 35 W. Fourth St.

Listen to Eduardus Halim — a faculty chair in the Piano Studies program at the Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development — play Robert Schumann’s Davidbündlertänze, Op. 6, and Frédéric Chopin’s Preludes. Halim has performed with orchestras such as the Baltimore Symphony, the Chicago Symphony Orchestra and the Malaysian Philharmonic. The event is free and open to the public.

An exhibit commemorating the fifth anniversary of Hurricane Maria

10:30 a.m.-6 p.m. at the Whitney Museum of American Art

At the Whitney Museum of American Art, view an exhibition of artists’ responses to Hurricane Maria, a catastrophic Category IV hurricane, which caused devastation when it hit the island of Puerto Rico in 2017. The exhibit “no existe un mundo poschuracán” includes works of art from over 15 Puerto Rican and diaspora artists. It is the first time in almost half a century in which Puerto Rican art has been a focal point of a major U.S. museum exhibit. Tickets are required, but are free to NYU students. The exhibit is open until Dec. 26.

Ice skate to Taylor Swift

6 p.m.-12 a.m. at Bryant Park

Bring your fellow Swifties to Bryant Park for a night of skating to Taylor Swift’s music at the Winter Village ice skating rink. The skating session will last until midnight as a tribute to “Midnights,” Swift’s most recent album. The event is a part of the rink’s nostalgia-themed “Radio Rewind” series. Tickets to skate start at $48.

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade returns

9 a.m.-12 p.m. at West 77th Street and Central Park West

Watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade live this year, featuring parade floats, 12 marching bands and celebrity appearances. The parade will also feature four brand new giant balloons, including characters from “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” and “Minions: The Rise of Gru.” Spectators can watch the parade for free from its beginning near Central Park to its end at Macy’s in Herald Square.

Take a shot at the Turkey Trot

9 a.m. at Governors Island

Run a 5K at Governors Island on Thanksgiving morning. The race course will take participants around the edge of the island and through its center. The first three runners to cross the finish line, as well as the first three runners to finish the race in each age group, will win prizes. Registration prices vary, and the fee includes ferry transport to and from the island, a T-shirt, and post-race snacks.

See the Nutcracker at the Lincoln Center

8 p.m. at 20 Lincoln Center Plaza

See the New York City Ballet perform founder and renowned choreographer George Balanchine’s “The Nutcracker” this holiday season. All 90 dancers in the company will become dazzling dewdrops, stunning snowflakes, magical mirlitons or other whimsical characters throughout the show’s run from Nov. 25 to Dec. 31. Tickets start at $90.

A holiday comedy show

7 p.m. at 158 W. 72nd St.

Make your way to the Triad Theater on the Upper West Side for a night of holiday-themed fun. Comedians seen on the “Late Show with Stephen Colbert” and “Late Night with Seth Meyers” will appear. The show will be hosted by comedian and “New York’s Got Talent” finalist Jen Kay. Tickets to the show start at $18.

View the world’s largest gingerbread village

8 a.m.-8 p.m. at 88 Essex St.

Artist Jon Lovitch — who holds the Guinness World Record for the largest gingerbread village — is bringing GingerBread Lane to Essex Market after two years. Lovitch is making 1,500 gingerbread houses this year, and 500 will be on display in New York City. View the roofs made of jelly beans and candy cane decorations until Jan. 15.

A musical quartet at the Met

6-7 p.m. at the Metropolitan Museum of Art

See the Catalyst Quartet, a Grammy-winning contemporary musical group, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art for the last time this Saturday. The quartet is the museum’s “quartet-in-residence” this year, and there will be multiple performances throughout the night, with shows at 6 p.m., 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. The concert is free with museum admission, which is also free or pay-what-you-wish.

A musical about a road trip and family

2 p.m and 7 p.m. at 131 W. 55th St.

Watch “Where the Mountain Meets the Sea,” a story of a son’s mission to connect with his father, written by Jeff Augustin. The musical features live folk songs from The Bengsons as a Haitian immigrant takes a road trip from Miami to California. His son, Jonah, makes the same trip years later and discovers that he adopted his father’s love for Appalachian folk music. Tickets from the Manhattan Theatre Club start at $69.

Two films about the past and the future of the Philippines

1:30 p.m. at the Museum of Modern Art

See “Signos(Omens)” and “Aliwan Paradise” on their second and last day at the MoMA on Sunday. “Signos,” is a documentary that centers issues regarding the Philippines’ economy and violence in the country under former president and dictator Ferdinand Marcos, and “Aliwan Paradise” is a satire that criticizes the romanticization of poverty and the Filipino film industry. Student tickets cost $8, and general admission is $12.

