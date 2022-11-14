Social justice advocate Jennifer Jones Austin joins NYU

Civil rights and social policy lawyer Jennifer Jones Austin has been appointed as a visiting scholar at NYU’s Silver School of Social Work. Jones Austin, a Wagner alum, will work with faculty to develop the school’s curricula and promote anti-poverty initiatives and policy goals.

“I am excited for the opportunity to work with Dean Lindsey and his colleagues at NYU Silver during an inflection point for both the profession and society,” Jones Austin said following the announcement of her appointment on Thursday. “Their vision for social work training recognizes that individuals, families and communities in need are best served when we are also prepared to move institutions and societal structures toward more equitable policies and practices.”

Jones Austin is the CEO and executive director of the Federation of Protestant Welfare Agencies, a consortium of nonprofits that unites 170 nonprofits and church-based programs, collectively serving approximately 1.5 million New York City residents, according to its website. She also serves as vice chair of the board of the National Action Network — a civil rights organization with chapters across the country — and on the advisory board at Harvard University’s Center for Law, Brain and Behavior.

After receiving her law degree from the Fordham University School of Law in 1993, she finished her master’s degree at Wagner in 1997. In 2016, she was awarded the NYU’s Martin Luther King Jr. Humanitarian Award for her organization’s work.

In 2018, Jones Austin published an autobiography titled “Consider It Pure Joy,” which follows her and her family’s search for a bone marrow donor after she was diagnosed with an acute form of leukemia. She is also the co-host of “Open Line,” a radio talk show covering politics and racial injustice and a fill-in host for civil rights activist Rev. Al Sharpton’s “Keepin’ It Real” daily radio talk show as well.

In March of 2020, former Mayor Bill de Blasio appointed Jones Austin as chair of the New York City Board of Correction, the city jail oversight body.

Jones Austin is currently the chair of the New York City Racial Justice Commission, an organization that works independently of the mayor’s office to examine structural racism in the city.

Dean Michael Lindsey of the Silver School highlighted Jones Austin’s role in passing three racial justice proposals that were created by the Racial Justice Commission and appeared on the New York ballot during the recent midterm elections.

“Jennifer is a standard bearer for values that social workers hold dear: social justice, equity and inclusion,” Lindsey wrote. “Our students and the rest of the Silver Community will benefit greatly from her wisdom and advocacy.”

