What to do this week: Cheese tasting and a holiday train show

The Daybook is WSN’s weekly column listing in-person and online events at NYU and across New York City. This week: Nov. 14-20.

3D-print a snowman

5-7 p.m. at the Kimmel Center for University Life, floor 9

The NYU student organization Print3D will host a workshop for students to create digital models of snowmen to be 3D-printed. Dinner will be provided, and those interested should bring a laptop. To attend the beginner-friendly workshop, RSVP through NYU Engage.

A conversation with a prize-winning Syrian actor and director

1 p.m. on Zoom

Skirball Tapes — NYU Skirball’s interview series featuring prominent curators, artists, organizers and more — is hosting Naila Al Atrash. Atrash is an actor and Tisch professor who works with theater in the Middle East and has directed several plays across the world. She has also advocated for human rights throughout her career. Atrash will speak with Catharine Stimpson, a feminist scholar and NYU English professor. Participants must RSVP for the free event, which will be held on Zoom.

See a performance created by an acclaimed Black choreographer

7:30 p.m. at 175 Eighth Ave.

Celebrate Garth Fagan, Broadway’s longest-running Black choreographer, at his dance company’s debut night at The Joyce Theater. Fagan, who has been on Broadway for 52 years, previously brought his unique experience and technique to the critically acclaimed “Lion King” musical. Tickets start at $10 and can be purchased online.

A lecture on the historical context of the war in Ukraine

3-4:30 p.m. at 19 University Place

Join Gabriella Safran, a professor in the Slavic Department at Stanford University, for a historical lecture about the war in Ukraine hosted by NYU’s Jordan Center for the Advanced Study of Russia. Safran will use new research and recordings from Russian travelers and writers to address arguments that Vladimir Putin has used to justify his invasion of Ukraine. The discussion will take place in person and on Zoom.

The return of the Nordic Film Festival at Fotografiska

8-10 p.m. at 281 Park Ave. S.

The eighth annual Nordic Film Festival is set to begin this Wednesday, with 21 films and several premieres on the docket throughout the month. The festival will open with a showing of “Beautiful Beings,” a film that follows a group of boys as they learn about violence, love and clairvoyance, and is Iceland’s Academy Award nomination for this year. Tickets are $30.

Meet an award-winning filmmaker and NYU alum

5-6 p.m. at 1 Washington Place, floor 5, or on Zoom

The Gallatin Film Alliance, a student club focused on teaching filmmaking skills and producing visual content, will host Joosje Duk, an NYU alum and screenwriter-director who has worked with Netflix and won awards for her films. Students interested in hearing her talk about her experience in the film industry can RSVP through NYU Engage.

A panel about Russia featuring expert journalists

4-5:30 p.m. at 19 University Place

Listen to David Remnick, former Moscow correspondent for The Washington Post and current editor of The New Yorker, and Yevgenia Albats, the Jordan Center Distinguished Journalist in Residence, as they discuss current issues in Russia. Attendance at the event is free, and a virtual option is available.

The stories of the firefighters who responded to 9/11

6:30 p.m. at 20 Cooper Square

Join Joe Calderone, an adjunct professor at NYU’s Arthur L. Carter Journalism Institute, for a discussion on his new book “Don’t Look Back.” The novel focuses on what happened to the 343 members of the New York City Fire Department who died during the Sept. 11 attacks. Calderone will be joined by Tom Robbins, an investigative journalist, and Bill Cunningham, who served at City Hall shortly after Sept. 11, 2001, as communications director for former Mayor Michael Bloomberg. The panel will look back at how the attacks changed foreign policy and security in the United States. The event is open to the public, and those attending must RSVP in advance and be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

A discussion with MoMA PS1 artists

1-3 p.m. online

Join an online conversation with 2021-22 artists-in-residence Cameron Granger, Jacob Mason-Macklin and Qualeasha Wood. Their work, which ranges from painting to textiles, is featured in the “It’s time for me to go” exhibition at MoMA PS1, an annual exhibition presented by the Studio Museum. During the discussion, the artists will speak about the work they created while in the residency program and answer audience questions.The event is free, and those interested should RSVP in advance.

Taste tantalizing French cheese

5-6 p.m. at 16 Washington Mews

Attend “An Homage to Fromage,” a collaboration between NYU’s French Club and Cheese Club, for an evening of cheese tasting. French cheeses and accompaniments will be provided at the event, which will take place at La Maison Française, the university’s French center. Attendance is free, but limited to the NYU community.

The Holiday Train Show

10 a.m.-6 p.m. at 2900 Southern Blvd., The Bronx

Experience the New York Botanical Garden’s Holiday Train Show, an over 30-year-old holiday tradition. Model trains will ride through more than 190 replicas of New York City landmarks, such as the Statue of Liberty and the Brooklyn Bridge — all made entirely out of natural materials. All visitors need tickets to enter the garden, which cost $28 for students with a valid ID. The train show will run until Jan. 16.

A festival featuring Arab American comedians

8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. at 208 W. Third St.

Attend the New York Arab-American Comedy Festival on its last day this year. The festival, which is celebrating its 19th anniversary, will hold two different shows — “World’s Funniest Arabs” and “Legends of Arab Comedy” — on Saturday featuring Arab American comedians. Tickets to both shows are $25, and the event is limited to those over the age 18.

A women-led comedy festival

2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at 318 W. 53rd St.

Discover up-and-coming female comedians at The Ladies Room Comedy Festival, which is celebrating its second anniversary this year. The festival will feature worldwide and local talent, and the winner will receive a cash prize and win a set during a Broadway Comedy Club show. Tickets are $25.

A pop-up orchestra performance

2-3 p.m. and 3:15-4:15 p.m. at 200 Eastern Parkway, Brooklyn

Make your way to the Brooklyn Museum to enjoy music played by a live orchestra. The Brooklyn Symphony Orchestra, an orchestra in residence at the museum, will play during two different sessions throughout the day. Attendance is free.

