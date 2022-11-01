Masked driver crashes car into Madman Espresso

The car crashed into the corner of the cafe’s outdoor seating area on University Place near NYU’s Washington Square campus.

The car crashed at University Place and 10th Street at around 5:20 p.m. on Tuesday. (Kevin Wu for WSN)

A vehicle crashed into the outdoor dining area operated by Madman Espresso, a cafe frequented by NYU students, on Tuesday evening. The cafe is located on University Place and East 10th Street, in close proximity to NYU’s Weinstein, Brittany and Rubin residence halls. Nobody was hurt in the crash, which occurred at about 5:20 p.m.

“He struck a few vehicles and he started to ride through the bicycle safety lanes, endangering people,” said New York City Police Department Sheriff Anthony Miranda, who was at the scene.

The car’s four passengers were all wearing ski masks, according to Miranda. The passengers were taken to the NYPD’s 6th Precinct for questioning. It was not immediately clear if they had been involved in another crime, though the same car was seen speeding through Greenpoint, Brooklyn earlier in the day.

An onlooker who spoke to WSN saw a Vermont license plate sitting in the back seat of the car with the words “WILL RUN.” Miranda did not comment on whether the incident followed a police chase. An investigation is ongoing.

