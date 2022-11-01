Man shot multiple times near Village Halloween Parade

A 21-year-old man was shot multiple times by an unknown perpetrator as Greenwich Village’s annual Halloween celebrations came to a close on Monday, Oct. 31.

A 21-year-old man was shot multiple times near the intersection of East 13th Street and Broadway just before midnight on Monday, Oct. 31. The shooting occurred while the Village Halloween Parade — which drew thousands to the streets of Greenwich Village to celebrate the holiday — was concluding. The victim is expected to recover.

Witnesses reported hearing five to six gunshots, as reported by ABC 7. The victim suffered gunshot wounds to the back and buttocks. He was taken to Bellevue Hospital following the incident. The New York City Police Department is pursuing a group of men that left the scene shortly after, but a perpetrator has not yet been identified.

The shooting was the first to be reported this year in New York City’s 6th Precinct, which is home to much of NYU’s Washington Square campus. In 2021, the NYPD recorded three shooting incidents in the precinct.

No arrests have been made and an investigation is ongoing.

In early September, a 25-year-old woman was shot dead on the corner of East 14th Street and Irving Place, in NYPD’s 13th Precinct. The victim was found unresponsive, with a bullet wound to the head, across the street from NYU’s University Hall residence. The same day, 26-year-old Dillin Tolentino was shot and killed just over a mile away in an unrelated incident.

This is a developing story.

