What to do this week: Halloween 3D printing and Bryant Park ice skating

The Daybook is WSN’s weekly column listing in-person and online events at NYU and across New York City. This week: Oct. 24 to Oct. 30.

Visit a garden inside of a prison cell

All day at the Museum of Modern Art PS1, 22-25 Jackson Ave., Queens

Visit “Growing Abolition,” an art installation featuring a greenhouse the size of a solitary confinement cell, at MoMA PS1, the Museum of Modern Art’s second location in Queens. New plants have been added throughout spring and summer to expand the exhibit, which is a collaboration between artist and abolitionist jackie sumell and the Lower East Side Girls Club. Monday is the last day to view the installation. Attendance is free, and there is a suggested donation.

A film feature at the MoMA

7 p.m. at the Museum of Modern Art, 11 W. 53 St.

Watch two films directed by Taiwanese director, screenwriter and actor Lee Kang-Sheng and produced by Malaysian Taiwanese filmmaker Tsai Ming-Liang, who will both hold a talk after the showing. “Single Belief,” which is a short documentary about a conversation between Lee and Tsai, and “The Missing,” which is about a grandmother searching for her grandchild, will be shown. General admission is $12, and student tickets are $8.

A dance trilogy exploring Black identity

7:30 p.m. at 175 Eighth Ave.

See three works by award-winning choreographer Camille Brown — “BLACK GIRL: Linguistic Play,” “Mr. TOL E. RAncE” and “ink” — which will be performed by her company, Camille A. Brown & Dancers. The first two pieces will be shown at the Joyce Theater starting on Oct. 25, and the third performance will take place at the Apollo Theater beginning on Nov. 4. Tickets start at $51.

A one man show on COVID-19 conspiracies

8:30-9:30 p.m. at 312 W. 36th St.

In his one-man-show, David Lawson will present “Vax Check” at The Tank, a non-profit performing arts venue in midtown Manhattan. The show focuses on stories from the pandemic in New York City, including stories of COVID-19 conspiracy theorists and falsified vaccine cards. Tickets are $15.

Learn about sexual and reproductive justice at NYU

6-7 p.m. at the Kimmel Center for University Life, Room 903

Hear more about sexual and reproductive justice on campus. Gallatin professor Sarah Leonard, student senator Barbie Kim, Sexual and Relationship Respect Services associate director Danielle Ellman and Student Health Center registered nurse April Fellers will speak on a panel. The discussion is free to attend and restricted to the NYU community.

A dance performance in a museum

6:30-7 p.m. and 8-8:30 p.m. at the Guggenheim Museum

Paul Taylor Dance Company, a modern dance company based in New York City, will perform at the Guggenheim Museum in a production that accompanies Alex Katz’ painting exhibition, which is currently on display at the museum. The company will perform “Polaris,” one of 15 collaborations between Katz and company founder Paul Taylor. There will be two shows on Oct. 26, and tickets start at $35.

An exhibition on Black soldiers in the Civil War

All day at 566 LaGuardia Place

View “The Black Civil War Soldier,” curated by Deborah Willis, chair of NYU Tisch’s photography department, at NYU’s Kimmel Windows Gallery through February 2023. The gallery will highlight courageous acts of Black individuals during the Civil War through portraits and items from soldiers’ lives. Willis also highlights the stories of family, loss and abuse through the letters soldiers wrote and photographs during this time.

Create Halloween-themed 3D models

5:30 p.m. at 541 LaGuardia Place, Room 111

Print3D, a club that provides students with interactive experiences with technology, will host a workshop where students can learn how to make a Halloween-themed 3D model. Food and computers will be provided. Interested students should RSVP through NYU Engage.

A reimagining of classic 20th century choreographers

7:30 p.m. at the Jerome Robins Theater, 450 W. 37th St.

Witness the second night of the world premiere of “Unavailable Memory: In Conversation with Cunningham & Cage,” a performance of two works by renowned choreographer Merce Cunningham accompanied by musical scores by avant-garde composer John Cage. Four students from The Juilliard School will also present new choreography during the event, which was co-produced by The Merce Cunningham Trust. The performance will explore the ways in which dance handles age and invention. Tickets are $25.

Bryant Park’s Winter Village opens for the season

Noon-10 p.m. at Bryant Park

Experience the Winter Village at Bryant Park, an annual event featuring holiday shopping from local and international vendors, food, drinks and ice skating. The Winter Village ice skating rink is the only rink in the city with free admission, but rental skates start at $18 for those who do not bring their own. Attendance is free, and the festivities will continue through March 5.

A ‘PUPkin’ dog costume contest

11:30 a.m. at Fort Greene Park

Join the Fort Greene Park Users and Pets Society for the 24th annual Great PUPkin dog costume contest. The event is Brooklyn’s largest dog costume contest and will feature pooches in unique costumes. The event is free and will be live streamed.

A scary safari experience

7-10 p.m. at the Bronx Zoo

Visit the Bronx Zoo for its first ever Halloween nighttime experience. “Dinosaurs in Darkness: The Hatching” turns the zoo’s safari into a scary environment. Guests can walk through the dark zoo and get close to dinosaurs on the last day of this event. Tickets are $29.95.

A spectacular season finale

2 p.m. at 20 Lincoln Center Plaza

See the last show of American Ballet Theatre’s fall season. Performances include “The Seasons” by former Bolshoi Ballet director and renowned choreographer Alexei Ratmansky, and “The Dream” by famous British choreographer Frederick Ashton. Tickets start at $30.

A spooky spin on Smorgasburg

11 a.m.-6 p.m. at Smorgasburg Prospect Park

Attend a Halloween party at Smorgasburg Prospect Park, a food festival with local vendors, for the festival’s last date this year. Participants will be given vouchers for a free lunch, and there will be a pet costume contest, face painting, Halloween-themed food, prizes and more. The event is free to attend.

