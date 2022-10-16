What to do this week: Chinese lantern festival and Edgar Allen Poe’s cottage

The Daybook is WSN’s weekly column listing in-person and online events at NYU and across New York City. This week: Oct. 17 – Oct. 23.

An acclaimed R&B artist comes to NYU

7 p.m. at 110 Bridge St., Brooklyn

Dawn Richard — pop, R&B and electronic music singer-songwriter — will take part in a one-week residency that includes a world-premiere listening session, a block party and a live concert. The residency is presented by NYU’s Clive Davis Institute in partnership with Pitchfork, a music publication, as well as the university’s Institute of African American Affairs and the Center for Black Visual Culture. All events are free and open to the public, but advance registration is required.

A showing of three films about Cambodian culture

4:30 p.m. at 11 W. 53rd St.

Attend a screening of three films exploring different issues in Cambodia at the Museum of Modern Art. Watch “My Daily Food,” a film about indigenous cooking traditions; “Rarngot,” a story of a farmer taking care of her family; and “The Storm Maker,” a film about the trafficking of Cambodian women. The films are a part of a series of works featured at the Bophana Center for Audiovisual Resources, an institute dedicated to documenting Cambodia’s history and providing training to Cambodians interested in filmmaking, journalism and broadcasting careers. Tickets are $8 for students and $12 for the public.

A dance exploring modernity and tradition

7:30 p.m. at 175 Eighth Ave.

See the opening of “Näss,” a dance performance exploring Moroccan tradition and community at the Joyce Theater. Moroccan choreographer Fouad Boussouf, the show’s creator, is known for combining circus, contemporary and hip-hop dance styles in his work. “Näss” will be Boussouf’s first production at the Joyce, and is funded by the Harkness Foundation for Dance, an organization supporting dance in New York City. Tickets start at $10.

An on-campus clothing swap

7-8 p.m. at Kimmel, room 912

Future Fashion Group and Earth Matters, two student-run environmental organizations at NYU, will hold a clothing swap at the Kimmel Center for University Life. Participants can bring clothing they no longer want, and take items home with them. Attendance is free and restricted to the NYU community.

An evening with food studies pioneer Marion Nestle

6 p.m. at the NYU Bookstore, 726 Broadway

Marion Nestle, a nutrition, food studies and public health professor at NYU, will make an appearance at the NYU Bookstore to celebrate the launch of her latest book, “Slow Cooked: An Unexpected Life in Food Politics.” The free event will also feature book signings and a discussion of Nestle’s experience in food politics and public health.

New York through Edward Hopper’s eyes

10:30 a.m. at the Whitney Museum

The Whitney Museum will show sketches, prints and paintings in “Edward Hopper’s New York,” an exhibit which takes a close look at the realist painter’s life during the nearly six decades he called the city his home. In his works, Hopper strayed away from depicting the city’s more well-known landmarks like the Empire State Building and Brooklyn Bridge, and instead focused on “unsung utilitarian structures and out-of-the-way corners.” The exhibit will be open until March 5. Admission to the museum is free with an NYU ID, or for visitors 18 or younger.

A performance of Radio Macbeth

7:30 p.m. at the Skirball Center at NYU

Watch members of the SITI Company, a New York City-based ensemble theater group, perform

“Radio Macbeth” at NYU’s Skirball Center for the Performing Arts. The performance is inspired by Orson Welles’ radio drama series, “The Mercury Theater on the Air,” and features ghosts, fate, fortune and more. Tickets are $15 for NYU students and $26.25 for alumni, faculty and staff.

An exhibit centering on a centuries-old painting technique

10 a.m.-9 p.m. at the Metropolitan Museum of Art

Visit “Cubism and the Trompe l’oeil Tradition,” the new exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, on its opening day. The exhibit explores the history of trompe l’oeil — a technique used to create visual illusions in painting, sculpture and other mediums. Artworks from the 17th to 19th centuries will be presented, including pieces by Pablo Picasso, Juan Gris and Georges Braque. Attendance is free with a ticket museum, which is pay-what-you-want for students and $30 for the public.

A Chinese lantern festival on Staten Island

5-9:30 p.m. at SIUH Community Park, Staten Island

Visit the Staten Island University Hospital Community Park for the return of the annual Winter Lantern Festival. This year’s event is inspired by Chinese mythology and will showcase more than 1,000 homemade Chinese lanterns, as well as illuminated tunnels and a usable swing set. General admissions tickets are $28.99; food is available for purchase.

A Halloween-themed film festival

7:15 p.m. at the Graduate Roosevelt Island Hotel

Attend the NYC Halloween Film Festival to view a series of shorts by up-and-coming filmmakers. The event will feature a conversation between the filmmakers and audience members, screenings of the shorts, and a Q&A session. Tickets start at $22.

Feel the love at Brooklyn’s folk festival

Noon onward at 157 Montague St., Brooklyn

Catch a day of the Brooklyn Folk Festival to hear the best of local and international folk talent. Featuring concerts, workshops, film screenings and square dancing, the event seeks to preserve musical traditions and promote cultural diversity within the local community. Day tickets for Saturday start at $30.

Catch a canine costume contest in the East Village

1 p.m. at Tompkins Square Park

The annual Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Festival will present a parade of pooches in costumes ranging from spooky to spectacular. Featuring two stages, 11 award categories and hundreds of contestants, this is Halloween’s largest event for dogs who love the catwalk. The event is free of charge.

Decode symbols on Victorian gravestones

Noon to 1:30 p.m. at Fifth Avenue and 25th Street

Discover the meanings of enigmatic Victorian grave symbols during a walking tour at Brooklyn’s historic Green-Wood Cemetery. Carvings of hourglasses, empty beds, anchors and other symbols written on headstones and monuments tell hidden stories, left for participants to unearth. Tickets are $25.

Visit Edgar Allen Poe’s cottage

1-5 p.m. at 2640 Grand Concourse, the Bronx

The house where Edgar Allen Poe wrote “The Cask of Amontillado” and “Annabel Lee” is part of this year’s Open House New York, an event where a selection of historic buildings are open to the public, free of charge. Poe and his wife spent their final days in the cottage, which is located in a public park in the Bronx. It was moved across the street from its previous location in 1913 after the local community prevented its slated demolition. Join this group tour to learn the history of a horror writer’s abode.

