What to do this week: Off-Broadway Week and the New York Film Festival

The Daybook is WSN’s weekly column listing in-person and online events at NYU and across New York City. This week: Sept. 26 to Oct. 2.

New York City’s Off-Broadway Week

Times and locations vary

Purchase buy one, get one free tickets to “Kinky Boots,” “The Play That Goes Wrong,” “Friends! The Musical Parody” and more with New York City’s Off-Broadway Week sale. The promotion includes 30 shows and runs until Oct. 9. Use code OBW22 to activate the discount.

A film about student activists in India

4 p.m. at 11 W. 53rd St.

Revolution and romance are intertwined in “A Night of Knowing Nothing,” a film at the Museum of Modern Art that mixes elements of fiction and nonfiction to explore the idealism of youth. Featuring a narrator reading aloud letters that were written to an ex-lover and documentary scenes of student protests in India, the film balances the personal and political. Tickets are $12 for the public and $8 for students.

A jazz concert inspired by Italian film

7 p.m. at 24 W. 12th St.

Let Italian jazz singer Mafalda Minozzi bring you on a journey through her 35-year career in the music industry. The concert, titled “Fotogrammi: Scenes of Life and Music,” is a musical memoir featuring the best of Italian jazz composition. This event is open to the public, but an RSVP is required.

An NYU Tisch play about a canine murder mystery

8-10 p.m. at 111 Second Ave.

Tisch graduate students present “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time,” a play based on the 2003 mystery novel by Mark Haddon. Follow 15-year-old Christopher as he attempts to clear his name of blame after a dog is murdered on his street. The production is open to the university community. Tickets are $10 for the public and $5 for NYU students.

A music festival inspired by industry heroes

8-10 p.m. at 129 W. 67th St.

This New York Festival of Song will pay tribute to inspiring musicians, featuring renditions of songs by Stevie Wonder, Bob Dylan and more. It will also include a quartet with vocalists Kara Dugan and John Brancy, violinist Charles Yang and pianist Peter Dugan. Tickets range from $20 for balcony seats, $45 for regular seating and $70 for prime seating. Tickets for students are available starting at $10.

An exhibition about the climate emergency

All day at Bobst Library, floor 1

“*This is Not A Drill*,” a Tisch School of the Arts program that encourages creative problem solving surrounding climate change, will feature the work of 10 of the program’s fellows. The group’s work highlights how the climate emergency, rapidly evolving technology and equity intersect. The opening reception, where the artists will present their work, is free and open to the public until Dec. 4. The annual program, directed by Mona Sloane, typically brings together NYU faculty and student fellows who receive a research stipend.

Four days of burlesque performances

8 p.m. at The Bell House, 149 Seventh St. and other locations. Must be aged 21 or over.

The 20th annual New York Burlesque Festival will feature over 100 burlesque shows, featuring performers Midnight Mayhem, The Maine Attraction and Jo Weldon and others. The festival will take place at a different venue each day in locations across Manhattan and Brooklyn, and will also have live music and comedy shows. For the show on Thursday, Sept. 29, called “The Teaser Party,” ticket prices start at $25.42.

Carnegie Hall’s season commences

7 p.m. at Carnegie Hall

Carnegie Hall’s 2022-23 season will open with a performance of French composer Maurice Ravel’s “La valse” by the Philadelphia Orchestra. The orchestra, which will be conducted by Metropolitan Opera music director Yannick Nézet-Séguin, will also perform three other pieces throughout the night, with Russian pianist Daniil Trifonov participating in the second piece. Tickets start at $84.

A longstanding New York City film event

6 p.m.-midnight. at the Lincoln Center

The New York Film Festival is returning for its 60th year, with films by Academy Award winner Laura Poitras and nominee Noah Baumbach. The festival, consisting of 32 new films running in its main program, will run through Oct. 16. Tickets to the festival start at $17 for the public and $12 for students.

A Halloween take on the Museum of Ice Cream

10 a.m.-5 p.m. at 558 Broadway

The Museum of Ice Cream will transform into the “Museum of I Scream” through Nov. 31 in celebration of the start of autumn and Halloween. Visitors will be able to make jack-o-lanterns, walk through a pink sprinkle graveyard and, of course, eat unlimited ice cream. Tickets start at $36.

An afternoon of basketball and art with MoMA PS1

12-4 p.m. at Murray Park, 10-38 45th St., Queens

Hock E Aye Vi Edgar Heap of Birds, an artist board member of the Museum of Modern Art’s PS1 program, will be featured in a public exhibit in Long Island City. Programming includes an art workshop taught by Queens Museum artist-in-residence Tecumseh Ceaser and basketball games. The event is hosted by MoMA PS1 and Common Practice, an organization that combines art and basketball to create community programming. All activities are free and open to the public.

A fair featuring Chinatown small businesses

11 a.m.-7 p.m. at the East Broadway Mall, 88 E. Broadway

Experience Chinatown through local food, art and fashion, and a packed schedule of other activities. Featured vendors include Chinese street food vendor Xiao Chi Jie and Chinese-owned streetwear brand DAWANG. A scavenger hunt, an exhibition about small businesses in Chinatown and embroidery are also a part of the day’s programming. Attendance is free.

A local home decor market

10 a.m.-5 p.m. at 100 W. 77th St.

Spend the day perusing locally made and vintage home decor, such as rugs, art, picture frames, mirrors, and handmade furniture. There will be more than 180 local sellers at the event, as well as food vendors. Attendance is free.

A premiere of a Japanese opera performance

2 p.m. at NYU’s Skirball Center for the Performing Arts

“Hanjo,” an opera by composer Toshio Hosokawa that draws from a medieval Japanese play, will make its U.S. debut at the Skirball Center. The production is being put on by Catapult Opera, a group that presents operas from non-Western cultures. Choreography is by Luca Veggetti, an Italian choreographer trained at the Teatro alla Scala in Milan. Tickets are $50 for the public and $15 for NYU students.

