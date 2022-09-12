What to do this week: Space history, a bagel festival and more

The Daybook is WSN’s weekly column listing in-person and online events at NYU and across New York City. This week: Sept. 12-18.

8 p.m. at 21A Clinton St.

$15 online tickets, $20 in-person tickets

Caveat, a comedy club on the Lower East Side, is hosting a 21+ Emmys viewing party with a musical theater twist. Comedians and drag performers will entertain the crowd throughout the night. Attendees can compete to predict the winners

7:30 p.m. at 552 Grandview Ave., Queens

Attend a fall clothing exchange and donation event in an art studio in Queens. Swap gently used clothing and donate unused toiletries, household items and baby products to the mutual aid group Bushwick Ayuda Mutua. Music, snacks and a viewing of the movie “Practical Magic” are all included in the programming. There is a suggested donation for visitors, and all proceeds from the event will go to Safe Horizon, a nonprofit organization that helps survivors of abuse and violent crime rebuild their lives.

10 a.m. on Zoom

Free

William Barry, a former chief historian at NASA, will speak about the space agency’s history program for NYU Space Talks, a lecture series covering topics related to outer space. Barry will discuss the program’s inception, as well as the challenges of being a NASA historian.

7:30 p.m. at 32 Second Ave.

$9 tickets with student ID

Anthology Film Archives will showcase three text-based films as part of an ongoing series focusing on works that challenge the conventions of image-based filmmaking. This showing pairs films by canonical experimental filmmakers, including Man Ray and Michael Snow.

6:30-8 p.m. on Zoom

Free

The co-hosts of Southlake — the Peabody Award-winning podcast that depicts the backlash that followed after a group of white, conservative parents joined together to oppose critical race theory in a Texas school district — will discuss reporting on race and history in American schools. The talk is organized by NYU’s Arthur L. Carter Journalism Institute.

4 p.m. on Zoom

Free

Andrian Prokip, the director of the energy program at a think tank in Kyiv, Ukraine, is giving a lecture on the politics of energy in the country — both historically and in the context of the current war. The event — which is co-sponsored by the NYU Jordan Center for the Advanced Study of Russia and faculty members at the University of Colorado Boulder — is part of a series of lectures on the study of energy in Ukraine.

6:15 p.m. at the East Pinetum Cul de Sac in Central Park

$38.32 tickets

Head over to Central Park for an evening painting lesson. No experience is required, and art materials including brushes, paints and canvases will be provided. Participants will spend the two-hour class learning about the fundamentals of painting and creating a piece of art to take home.

5 p.m. at NYU Silver Center, Hemmerdinger Hall

Free, restricted to the NYU community

NYU’s religious studies department welcomes Pierce Salguero, a professor of Asian history and religious studies, who will lead a lecture on meditation sickness — a phenomenon where people experience adverse physical or mental symptoms due to meditation. Salguero will discuss why these reactions occur and how they can be effectively treated. Participants must register in advance.

7:27 a.m. at 3110 Vernon Blvd.

Free

Performance artist Sarah Cameron Sunde will be standing in water for a full tidal cycle as part of a global environmental art project reflecting on rising sea levels. Sunde’s exercise in environmental meditation marks the final chapter of this project, which has been carried out in varying iterations across the globe over the last nine years.

6 p.m. at 32 Waverly Place and on Zoom

Free, restricted to the NYU community in person

Kara Carmack — an art historian at the New York Studio School of Drawing, Painting and Sculpture — will discuss Andy Warhol’s televised workouts, which are a lesser known aspect of the artist’s performance works. This discussion is held in partnership with the Grey Art Gallery as a part of its exhibition “Mostly New: Selections from the NYU Art Collection.” The event is open to the public on Zoom.

5 p.m. at 20 Cooper Sq.

Free, live-streamed for virtual guests

NYU’s LatinX Project will host a conversation surrounding the release of professor Lorgia García-Peña’s upcoming book on Black Latinidad. Charting the social, political and cultural formation of Black Latine communities across the globe, “Translating Blackness: Latinx Colonialities in Global Perspective” will offer an informative, lived-in portrait of an underrepresented community and its fraught relationship with colonialism.

8:30 p.m. at 881 Seventh Ave.

Online tickets starting at $15.50

The Royal Opera of Madrid, or Teatro Real, is making its debut at Carnegie Hall. Putting together a celebration of Spanish music after being named the best opera company by the International Opera Awards in 2021, Teatro Real will highlight a swath of prolific Spanish composers whose output continues to challenge the conventions of Spanish musical traditions.

6 p.m. at the Market Line at Essex Crossing

Tickets starting at $35

New York City’s affordable art fair is back at The Market Line, a grocery market on the Lower East Side. Superfine, an organization that hosts art fairs across the country, will bring together up-and-coming independent artists who will sell pieces for as little as $50. Discover and support emerging visual artists at this once-a-year event, which runs through Sept. 18.

5 p.m. in Little Italy

Celebrate Italian culture in New York City at the 96th annual Feast of San Gennaro. Featuring music, a parade and several Italian food vendors, the feast is a staple of Manhattan’s Little Italy. The event runs through Sept. 25.

7:30 p.m. at the Coney Island Museum, Brooklyn

$8 for individual film screenings, $50 for a full festival pass

Watch a variety of films including drama, features and comedy shorts at the 22nd annual Coney Island Film Festival. The festival will feature 97 films, including the premiere of “Back to the Drive-In,” a documentary about the impact of COVID-19 on drive-in movie theaters. After the screening, join in for an evening of food, drinks and live performances featuring The Coney Island Circus Sideshow and Sideshows by the Seashore. The festival runs through Sept. 18.

8 p.m. on Zoom

Free

The Martin Scorsese Institute of Global Cinematic Arts will be hosting “‘Over the Real World’: A Conversation with the GiiÖii Studio Producers” online. The conversation will focus on one of South Korea’s leading production studios, plotting advances in media production and transnational artistry.

11 a.m. at Times Square

Free

Walk with Amal — a 10-year-old, 12-foot tall puppet representing a refugee from Syria — in searching for her mother. After traveling to several other destinations around the world, she will visit Times Square, where she will be greeted with Broadway musical performances. Amal will leave the city on Oct. 2 after appearances at 55 events across the city’s five boroughs.

5 p.m. at 124 S. Third St.

$5 online and in-person tickets

Radical British feminist filmmaker Penny Slinger will grace Spectacle Theater following the presentation of “Lillford Hall” and “An Exorcism, the Works.” The two featurettes collect her ingenious interventions on art, and represent one of the few times the filmmaker’s work plays in the United States.

8:30 a.m. at the Bethesda Fountain in Central Park

Free

Participate in the 21st annual Chess in the Park Rapid Open, a speed chess tournament. Sets and boards will be provided, but participants must bring their own clocks. There are six competition sections that will encompass all skill levels. The event is limited to the first 850 entrants.

Locations and times vary

Experience the 18th annual Museum Day organized by the Smithsonian magazine. Museums and cultural destinations across the country —including the Intrepid Sea Museum, the Air and Space Museum and the Poster House in New York City — will have free admission for the day. Tickets are available to reserve through the Smithsonian website, where attendees can download one ticket per email address.

9:30 a.m. at 445 Albee Square W., Brooklyn

$49 single-day general admission tickets

Celebrate all things related to bagels at the Brooklyn Bagel Fest. The event will feature 15 bagel shops, 13 other bagel-related vendors from around the world, an international bagel competition, seminars and live music. VIP tickets, which allow access to all sessions and two drink tickets, are available. The event runs through Sept. 18 and will feature three two-hour sessions starting at 9:30 a.m., noon and 2:30 p.m.

10 a.m. at 100 W. 77th St.

Prices at each both may vary

Explore a selection of paintings, photographs, drawings and food from more than 140 local merchants at the NYC Art & Craft Market. All profits will be donated to four local public schools.

11 a.m. at the Rockefeller Center

Free

Experience INDIEPLAZA, a two-day lineup of indie music featuring Ali Shaheed Muhammad, Automatic and Claud. MerchFriends, a merchandise organization that focuses on sustainability, will also host an event featuring limited-edition merchandise, interactive games and artist signings.

