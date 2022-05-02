What to do this week: A bake sale for Ukraine and more

The Daybook is WSN’s weekly column listing in-person and online events at NYU and across New York City. This week: May 2-8.

date 2022-05-02

12:30-3:30 p.m. at the NYU Tandon MakerSpace, 6 MetroTech Center, Brooklyn

$1.50 per cookie

Take part in the Jewish Student Union’s fundraiser in support of the Ukrainian Red Cross. The organization, which aims to educate the Tandon community about Jewish culture and religion, will be selling Insomnia Cookies.

10 a.m.-7 p.m. at 549 W. 28th St.

Free registration

Visit the virtual reality exhibition “Korea: Cubically Imagined” at Chelsea Industrial starting on May 2. The exhibit, which ends on May 14, is hosted by the Korea Creative Content Agency, a collective that promotes the Korean media industry. There will be 15 installations of Korean music, film and folklore.

6:30-8 p.m. at 21A Clinton St. or online

Free registration, in-person attendance restricted to NYU community

Join a conversation between award-winning author and journalist Asha Bandele and Columbia University psychology professor Carl Hart on how journalism can raise awareness about the war on drugs. The event will be moderated by science journalist and senior Radiolab correspondent Molly Webster.

1-6 p.m. at the top of the Kimmel Center for University Life stairs

Free, restricted to the NYU community

Coalition Against Cancer at NYU is hosting a stress-relieving event before the week of final exams. Students will learn skills to de-stress and participate in trivia to learn about health and self-care.

3-4 p.m. on Zoom

Free registration

Join the AARP for a conversation about how women journalists can combat anti-Asian hate. The panel includes activist, author and journalist Helen Zia and filmmaker Renee Tajima-Peña, who will both discuss their work in the media. The event will be moderated by Daphne Kwok, the AARP vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion.

7 p.m. at Casa Italiana, 24 W. 12th St.

Free, restricted to the NYU community

Attend a performance of Gaetano Donizetti’s “Lucia di Lammermoor” by Opera to the People, a group dedicated to introducing students to the world of opera. The classic Romantic opera is a story of a tragic romance and a family feud. Opera to the People is housed in NYU’s Casa Italiana, an institute that offers free events to students that are related to Italian culture.

7 p.m. at the Skirball Center for the Performing Arts

$15 per ticket for NYU students

Attend the National Theater’s live screening of William Shakespeare historical drama “Henry V.” The play, an examination of political power, is directed by Max Webster, whose previous credits include the West End production of “Life of Pi.” Actor Kit Harington, who starred as Jon Snow in “Game of Thrones,” will play the titular role.

6-10 p.m. at 150 W. 17th St.

Free registration

Enjoy walking through the Rubin Museum’s galleries and listening to a DJ set in its lounge. Free exhibition tours are offered at 7:15 p.m., and a special cocktail menu will be available for attendees 21 and older.

7-8 p.m. at the Strand Book Store

$18.99 per ticket

Join U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren and civil rights attorney Maya Wiley for a discussion about Warren’s new book, “Persist.” They will discuss Warren’s life in politics, the factors that have shaped her leadership and how the country can enact change.

Noon-10 p.m. at 171 East Drive, Brooklyn

$49-$99 per ticket

Join Project 91, an event experience and production company, for a music festival at Prospect Park’s Lefrak Center. Performers include artists Jai Wolf, Frank Walker, Audien, MADDS and SNBRN. Local businesses will serve dinner to attendees.

6:30 at the Barclays Center, Brooklyn

$25 per ticket with NYU ID

Watch the New York Liberty face off against the Connecticut Sun in the Liberty’s 25th anniversary season. NYU students can purchase discounted tickets through the university’s box office.

10 a.m.-5 p.m. at 100 W. 77th St.

Free entry

Buy a gift for the mother figures in your life at the NY Handmade Collective’s pop-up shop at Grand Bazaar NYC. More than 20 artisanal shops will sell handmade jewelry, paper goods, fashion accessories, skincare products and more.

