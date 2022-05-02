What to do this week: A bake sale for Ukraine and more
The Daybook is WSN’s weekly column listing in-person and online events at NYU and across New York City. This week: May 2-8.
May 2, 2022
A bake sale in support of Ukraine
12:30-3:30 p.m. at the NYU Tandon MakerSpace, 6 MetroTech Center, Brooklyn
$1.50 per cookie
Take part in the Jewish Student Union’s fundraiser in support of the Ukrainian Red Cross. The organization, which aims to educate the Tandon community about Jewish culture and religion, will be selling Insomnia Cookies.
A Korean pop culture experience
10 a.m.-7 p.m. at 549 W. 28th St.
Free registration
Visit the virtual reality exhibition “Korea: Cubically Imagined” at Chelsea Industrial starting on May 2. The exhibit, which ends on May 14, is hosted by the Korea Creative Content Agency, a collective that promotes the Korean media industry. There will be 15 installations of Korean music, film and folklore.
A conversation about journalism and drugs
6:30-8 p.m. at 21A Clinton St. or online
Free registration, in-person attendance restricted to NYU community
Join a conversation between award-winning author and journalist Asha Bandele and Columbia University psychology professor Carl Hart on how journalism can raise awareness about the war on drugs. The event will be moderated by science journalist and senior Radiolab correspondent Molly Webster.
A de-stressing session before finals
1-6 p.m. at the top of the Kimmel Center for University Life stairs
Free, restricted to the NYU community
Coalition Against Cancer at NYU is hosting a stress-relieving event before the week of final exams. Students will learn skills to de-stress and participate in trivia to learn about health and self-care.
A discussion about anti-Asian hate
3-4 p.m. on Zoom
Free registration
Join the AARP for a conversation about how women journalists can combat anti-Asian hate. The panel includes activist, author and journalist Helen Zia and filmmaker Renee Tajima-Peña, who will both discuss their work in the media. The event will be moderated by Daphne Kwok, the AARP vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion.
A night at the opera
7 p.m. at Casa Italiana, 24 W. 12th St.
Free, restricted to the NYU community
Attend a performance of Gaetano Donizetti’s “Lucia di Lammermoor” by Opera to the People, a group dedicated to introducing students to the world of opera. The classic Romantic opera is a story of a tragic romance and a family feud. Opera to the People is housed in NYU’s Casa Italiana, an institute that offers free events to students that are related to Italian culture.
A Shakespeare play about nationalism and war
7 p.m. at the Skirball Center for the Performing Arts
$15 per ticket for NYU students
Attend the National Theater’s live screening of William Shakespeare historical drama “Henry V.” The play, an examination of political power, is directed by Max Webster, whose previous credits include the West End production of “Life of Pi.” Actor Kit Harington, who starred as Jon Snow in “Game of Thrones,” will play the titular role.
A night at the museum
6-10 p.m. at 150 W. 17th St.
Free registration
Enjoy walking through the Rubin Museum’s galleries and listening to a DJ set in its lounge. Free exhibition tours are offered at 7:15 p.m., and a special cocktail menu will be available for attendees 21 and older.
A book launch with Elizabeth Warren
7-8 p.m. at the Strand Book Store
$18.99 per ticket
Join U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren and civil rights attorney Maya Wiley for a discussion about Warren’s new book, “Persist.” They will discuss Warren’s life in politics, the factors that have shaped her leadership and how the country can enact change.
A music festival for the spring
Noon-10 p.m. at 171 East Drive, Brooklyn
$49-$99 per ticket
Join Project 91, an event experience and production company, for a music festival at Prospect Park’s Lefrak Center. Performers include artists Jai Wolf, Frank Walker, Audien, MADDS and SNBRN. Local businesses will serve dinner to attendees.
A women’s basketball game
6:30 at the Barclays Center, Brooklyn
$25 per ticket with NYU ID
Watch the New York Liberty face off against the Connecticut Sun in the Liberty’s 25th anniversary season. NYU students can purchase discounted tickets through the university’s box office.
A Mother’s Day pop-up
10 a.m.-5 p.m. at 100 W. 77th St.
Free entry
Buy a gift for the mother figures in your life at the NY Handmade Collective’s pop-up shop at Grand Bazaar NYC. More than 20 artisanal shops will sell handmade jewelry, paper goods, fashion accessories, skincare products and more.
