What to do this week: Book festival, donut tour and more

The Daybook is WSN’s weekly column listing in-person and online events at NYU and around New York City. (Staff Illustration by Susan Behrends Valenzuela)

7 p.m. at 1000 Fifth Ave.

$25 per ticket

Attend a concert by Angélique Kidjo, a Beninese singer and activist known for her creative songs and music videos, at the Grace Rainey Rogers Auditorium in the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The theme of her concert will be her journey from Africa to New York City.

7 p.m. on Zoom

$33.99 per ticket

Join Viola Davis for a talk about her career and life in her memoir “FINDING ME.” Davis is a producer and actress known for films like “The Help” and the television series “How to Get Away With Murder.” The event will feature a conversation with former Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. A ticket includes admission and a hardcover copy of Davis’ book.

5-6 p.m. at the Kimmel Center for University Life, room 903

Free registration, restricted to the NYU community

Join NYU’s Future Fashion Group for the Fashion Revolution Panel, a campaign that exposes labor inequality and the environmental harm of fast fashion. Two speakers on the panel will teach students about sustainable fashion practices and the fast fashion industry. The club will also hand out sustainable hoodies.

6:45-9 p.m. at 100 Washington Square East

Free registration

The Collective, an NYU Tisch organization dedicated to empowering Black student artists, is hosting an arts festival from April 27 to 29. The first night of the event includes an open mic and visual arts gallery showcasing student work in the Hemmerdinger Lounge in the Silver Center for Arts and Science. There will also be a drama showcase and film festival during the last two days.

9-11 a.m. or noon-2 p.m. at 200 Fifth Ave.

$50 per ticket

Spend the afternoon strolling through Lower Manhattan and visit four donut shops in Greenwich Village and Chelsea. Both tours will end at The Doughnut Project. Tickets must be purchased online in advance.

6:30-8 p.m. on Zoom

Free registration

Jeannie Jay Park, an NYU alum and Korean American activist and model, will speak about the uptick in hate crimes against Asian Americans in New York City. Last year, Park created the sustainable brand Sanitation Nation, which donates all of its proceeds to the nonprofit Asian American Alliance. Park will talk about her experiences dealing with anti-Asian hate and how she found an outlet through activism.

9-10 p.m. on Zoom

Free registration, $35 for pickup and $45 for shipping of book

Journalist Lynell George joins Danyel Smith, an author and the first Black editor of the magazines Billboard and Vibe, for a conversation about the influence of Black women on American pop music. The ticket price includes a copy of Smith’s book “Shine Bright: A Very Personal History of Black Women in Pop.”

8-9:30 a.m. Eastern time on Zoom

Free registration

Listen to a webinar hosted by NYU Shanghai about the cultural exchanges between Asia and Africa that have been ignored in modern discussion of globalization and postcolonialism. The discussion will examine how popular culture can serve as a way to foster mutual representation.

10 a.m.-6 p.m. at 525 W. 24th St.

Free registration

H&M has turned New York City’s Studio 505 into an exhibition focused on love and intimacy using sustainable materials. The exhibition will demonstrate how clothing can be composed of reused materials to transform the fashion industry.

All day at 476 Fifth Ave.

Free registration

Attend the New York Public Library’s World Literature Festival before the event ends on April 30. The festival focuses on books written by international authors and highlights the many languages around the world. Enjoy free discussions from authors and panels.

7:30 p.m. at Skirball Center for the Performing Arts

$15 per ticket

Watch Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Du Yun and the International Contemporary Ensemble for a melodic performance of “Zolle and A Cockroach’s Tarantella.” Both works, infused with electronic influences and spoken word, follow narratives that explore what it means to belong to a community versus living as an outsider.

Noon-10 p.m. at 89 South St.

Reservations starting at $25

Make your reservation at The Greens on Pier 17, where you can sit and relax on a mini lawn with a view of the Hudson River starting on May 1. Reservations last two hours, and you can bring up to eight additional guests. Food and drinks are available at an additional cost.

1 p.m. at 36-01 35 Ave., Queens

$11 with student ID

Head to the Museum of the Moving Image to see film adaptations of Stephen Sondheim’s stage work in “See it Big: Sondheim.” In a tribute to his impact on the film industry, the museum will hold screenings of “Into the Woods,” “Sweeney Todd,” “West Side Story” and other movies in theaters. The final day of the event is May 1, when attendees can see “Dick Tracy” and “The Last of Sheila.”

