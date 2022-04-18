What to do this week: An Earth Day festival and more

The Daybook is WSN’s weekly column listing in-person and online events at NYU and across New York City. This week: April 18 to April 24.

6-7:30 p.m. on Zoom

Free registration, restricted to the NYU community

Join writing professor Tim Tomlinson for a discussion with a panel of distinguished writers. Authors Robin Hemley, Ravi Shankar and Xu Xi have collectively published more than 30 books, ranging from poetry to craft guidebooks. They have covered global migration, language and incarceration.

5:30-6:30 p.m. at 237 36th St. in Brooklyn

Free registration

Visit Industry City in Brooklyn to practice some physical therapy techniques designed to improve strength in your heart, knees, spine, hips and shoulders. Online registration is available in advance.

5 p.m. at 20 Cooper Square, seventh floor

Free registration, restricted to the NYU community

Join a group of First Amendment scholars and journalists for a discussion on combating disinformation through freedom of speech. Panelists include Jameel Jaffer and Larry Siems, the executive director and chief of staff of the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University, respectively. Salman Rushdie, a recipient of the Booker Prize and Whitbread Book Award, will also speak. The conversation will be moderated by Stephen Solomon, the director of NYU’s Arthur L. Carter Journalism Institute and editor of First Amendment Watch.

6-7 p.m. on Zoom

Free registration, restricted to the NYU community

NYU’s Future Fashion Group, an organization that raises awareness of the social and environmental impact of the fashion industry, is hosting a panel featuring female entrepreneurs of sustainable small businesses. The conversation will explore sustainable small business ownership, gender equality and network building.

Noon-1 p.m. on Zoom

Free registrations, monetary donations encouraged

The Workers Circle, a Jewish nonprofit focused on social justice, will host a briefing of the Russian invasion of Ukraine with the Taube Center for Jewish Life and Learning, which is based in Warsaw, Poland. The group will discuss humanitarian efforts to support Ukrainian refugees living in Poland. All donations will go to the Taube Center to provide food and hygiene products to refugees.

3-5 p.m. at the Kimmel Center for University Life, room 912

Free registration, restricted to the NYU community

University technology club PRINT3D is holding a 3-D printing workshop. Students will learn to design a silver ring using their laptop. The seminar is designed for students with all levels of experience.

Noon-7 p.m. at 33 E. 17th St.

Free registration

The Earth Day Initiative, an environmental awareness organization, will host an exhibition on climate and environmental organizations in Union Square. Environmental justice groups, including Extinction Rebellion and Fridays for Future, will set up booths. A virtual stage will also feature performances and speeches by actors, political figures and activists including Robert Downey Jr. and U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.).

6:30-8 p.m. at 889 Broadway

Pay as you wish

Join journalist and historian Eve M. Khan at Fishs Eddy for a preview of her biography of investigative journalist Zoe Anderson Norris. Norris was known for her magazine “The East Side,” in which she told the stories of immigrants living in New York. Musical artist Tommy Lee McKean will sing songs inspired by the writer’s life in Kentucky and her work with New York’s marginalized communities. The event will raise money for the Tin Pan Alley American Popular Music Project.

11-3 p.m. between West Third Street and Washington Square South

Free registration

Stop by NYU’s Schwartz Plaza to meet with sustainability-centered clubs and community groups from the university and New York City. Several organizations will host information tables, giveaways and other Earth Day activities.

Noon-8 p.m. at 643 Park Avenue

$10 with student ID

The New York International Antiquarian Book Fair will showcase collections, including rare books, maps and historical documents, from more than 200 vendors. The antique documents available for sale range from fashion to gastronomy to children’s books. The fair will run from April 22 to April 24.

Noon-7 p.m. at 516 W. 34 St.

Free registration

Spring Fling, a two-day festival sponsored by the community arts organization Colored Colors, will take place in Bella Abzug Park in Hudson Yards. The event will feature a yoga lesson, Bachata dancing, artist booths and more.

11 a.m.-8 p.m. at 714 Broadway

Select items $1

Buffalo Exchange’s annual $1 sale will return in honor of Earth Day for select items. The cash-only sale will take place in all Buffalo Exchange locations. All proceeds will be donated to the Pollinator Partnership, a nonprofit that aims to protect bees and other pollinators.

8:30 a.m. at Central Park

Free registration, donations encouraged

The 28th Annual Parkinson’s Unity Walk will be 1.4 miles and begins at the 72nd Street Naumburg Bandshell in Central Park. Parkinson’s disease affects nearly 60,000 Americans each year, and 100% of the donations from this fundraiser will be alloted to research. Donations will be accepted until June 4.

6-9 p.m. at the Kimmel Center for University Life, room GC 95

Free registration, restricted to the NYU community

Join NYU’s Black Student Union for its second annual Black artists’ showcase. The festival is in collaboration with the Uproar Theatre Corps, a Steinhardt club that provides opportunities for students to participate in theater, and will showcase plays by Black artists.

10-11 a.m. at 20 Hudson Yards

Free registration

Join a yoga class sponsored by Athleta that will focus on energetic movement. The class will be hosted by an instructor from YogiApproved, an online publication dedicated to yoga. Participants are encouraged to bring their own mats.

10 a.m.-5 p.m. at 100 W. 77th St.

Free registration

Shop a variety of local upcycled artisans at the Grand Bazaar, a social justice-based market. Artists will be selling jewelry, art and furniture made from repurposed materials. All of the proceeds will be donated to New York City public schools.

