What to do this week: An Easter parade and more

The Daybook is WSN’s weekly column listing in-person and online events at NYU and across New York City. This week: April 11 to April 17.

The Daybook is WSN’s weekly column listing in-person and online events at NYU and around New York City. (Staff Illustration by Susan Behrends Valenzuela)

6-7:30 p.m. on Zoom

Free registration

Human rights activist Metra Mehran and journalists Fatima Faizi, Zahra Joya and Azmat Khan will talk about their experiences reporting as women under the Taliban regime. Despite promises to expand civil liberties for women, the Taliban have historically restricted their rights and retaliated violently when faced with resistance.

7 p.m. at 2537 Broadway

$34 to $43 in-person tickets, $20 online tickets

Talk show host Andy Cohen joins comedian Molly Shannon at the Peter Jay Sharp Theatre at Symphony Space for the release of her memoir, “Hello, Molly!” Shannon’s book tells the story of how she became a six-season member of “Saturday Night Live” and an award-winning actress. Copies of the book will be distributed. The event will be held in person and streamed online.

7:30 p.m. at 695 Park Ave.

Tickets start at $5

Hunter College’s theater department is putting on a production of “Hamlet” at Kaye Playhouse. See Shakespeare’s famous tragedy in a new light — multiple actors will play the title role, and the production’s design will feature modern costumes and a minimal set.

6:30-8 p.m. on Zoom

Free registration

Join Kaleigh Rogers, reporter for FiveThirtyEight, and Joseph Uscinski, author of “Conspiracy Theories: a Primer,” for a discussion on reporting on conspiracy theorists. The webinar, “Inside the Minds of Conspiracy Theorists,” will be hosted by FiveThirtyEight video producer Anna Rothschild.

5-7 p.m. at NYU Silver Center, Jurow Hall and Silverstein Lounge

Free registration, restricted to the NYU community

Khaty Xiong, an author and artist-in-residence at the Asian/Pacific/American Institute at NYU, will read from her collection of creative and academic work about coming to terms with loss. The event will also host a panel on the Asian American experience, featuring scholars Mimi Khúc, Jennifer Cho, David Eng and Jess Snow.

3-4 p.m. on Zoom

Free registration

Join the Integrated Marketing & Communications Department in NYU’s School of Professional Studies for a discussion about how the role of women in the workforce is evolving. The event will be hosted by adjunct professor Tariq Khan. Natalie Thigpen — senior vice president of employee experience, culture and diversity, equity and inclusion at Summit Health — will join Khan to discuss the challenges that women often face as business leaders.

8 p.m. at 225 W. 44th St.

Tickets starting at $49

“POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive” opens on April 14 at the Shubert Theater for a limited-time preview performance. Created by playwright Selina Fillinger, the show features seven women in a president’s inner circle who must confront the public-relations nightmare he creates. The director of the play is five-time Tony winner Susan Stroman.

6:30-9:30 p.m. at 1220 Fifth Ave.

Free registration

The Harlem Festival of Culture is a reimagination of the iconic 1969 festival. The 2022 version’s kickoff event is an open mic night hosted by artist Jared Wayne Gladly at the Museum of the City of New York. “A Harlem Jones Open Mic Night” is a tribute to the 25th anniversary of the critically acclaimed film “Love Jones.”

10 a.m.-midnight at 45 Rockefeller Center

Tickets starting at $20

Travel back to the 1970s and spend the day roller skating at Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace, located at Rockefeller Center. The rink will be open through May 1. Adult tickets start at $20 and rental skates cost an additional $10.

4-9 p.m. at 230 Fifth Ave.

$20 to $30 per ticket, guests must be 21 and over

Visit the DC Afrobeats Spring Fest to experience different parts of African culture. The festival will feature authentic food, dance, art, fashion and more. The event is organized by Afropolitan Cities, an organization that aims to connect diaspora communities in cities across the United States.

Starts at 7 p.m. at 2 E. 79th St.

$35 per ticket

The Ukrainian Institute of America is holding a concert to support humanitarian relief efforts for the war in Ukraine. The concert, titled “Ukrainian Connections,” will feature pianist Andrew Armstrong, cellist Raphael Bell and violinist Solomiya Ivakhiv. All proceeds will be donated to the United Ukrainian American Relief Fund.

10 a.m.-4 p.m. at Fifth Ave. and 49th St.

Spend the day watching the annual Easter parade. The parade will feature performers dressed in bonnets and costumes from the 1870s, when the tradition first began in New York City. Guests are also invited to dress up in costume and join the parade.

Noon at 25 11th Ave.

$55 per ticket

Eat at a breakfast buffet and listen to a performance by Strawberry Fields, a Beatles tribute band, at the City Winery at Pier 57. The band members have performed in the Broadway show “Beatlemania” and at Citi Field, Fenway Park and Yankee Stadium.

Contact the News Desk at [email protected]