Gallatin appoints new dean

Victoria Rosner, the current dean of academic affairs at Columbia University’s School of General Studies, will become the dean of the Gallatin School of Individualized Study at NYU beginning July 15.

Victoria Rosner was chosen as the next dean of the Gallatin School of Individualized Study at NYU. (Image courtesy of Victoria Rosner)

Victoria Rosner was appointed as the dean of the Gallatin School of Individualized Study at NYU on Monday, April 4, President Andrew Hamilton and Provost Katherine Fleming announced. She will begin her term starting July 15.

“I have always known Gallatin as a place of exceptional innovation in higher education,” Rosner wrote to WSN. “Through the conversations I had during the search process, I was delighted to find that Gallatin is also an exceptional community — brilliant, curious, creative, and joined in a shared commitment to inquiry and equity. There’s much for me to learn, and I can’t wait to get started.”

Rosner, the current dean of academic affairs at Columbia University’s School of General Studies, has served in the position since 2016. She joined Columbia in 2010 after starting her career as an assistant professor at Texas A&M University in 1998. Rosner was promoted to an associate professor at Texas A&M in 2004.

Rosner specializes in modernist and 20th century literature, gender and sexuality studies, queer theory and feminism. She was awarded the Modernist Studies Association Book Prize for her book “Modernism and the Architecture of Private Life” in 2005.

She is the editor of “The Cambridge Companion to the Bloomsbury Group,” a book that focuses on English writers and artists during the early 20th century. Rosner is also an editor of the feminist book, “The Global and the Intimate: Feminism in Our Time,” and edits the Gender and Culture book series for the Columbia University Press.

“Her record of collaboration across schools and disciplines, her focus on curricular rigor and student life, her ability to draw together diverse points of view to create a common vision and then maintain focus on achieving the goals of that vision — these are all skills that will serve her well as Gallatin’s dean,” Hamilton said in the announcement.

Susanne Wofford, the current dean of Gallatin, announced in April 2021 that she would be stepping down from the position at the end of the 2021-22 academic year. During her time as dean, the number of full-time Gallatin faculty members has more than doubled and the student-to-faculty ratio has increased.

Wofford raised over $64 million for the school — most of which went to student scholarships, according to an email sent by Hamilton and Fleming to the Gallatin school community announcing her retirement. She helped to create NYU’s Prison Education Program — a college program that offers free courses to incarcerated and formerly incarcerated students — and established several programs, including the Gallatin China Summer Scholarship, the Gallatin Innovation Scholars Program and the Gallatin Student Needs Fund.

“For some 14 years, Susanne has been an outstanding dean of Gallatin, fostering a culture that made the school a campus hub of artistic creativity, intellectual vibrancy, and academic rigor,” Hamilton said.

Rosner’s appointment follows the selection of Wendy Suzuki, an NYU professor of neural science and psychology, as the new CAS dean on March 24. She will start her new position on Sept. 1.

Contact Rachel Cohen at [email protected] and Abby Wilson at [email protected]