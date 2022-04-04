What to do this week: Food festival, sustainable fashion show and more

The Daybook is WSN’s weekly column listing in-person and online events at NYU and across New York City. This week: April 4-10.

(Staff Illustration by Susan Behrends Valenzuela)

1-3 p.m. on Zoom

Free registration, restricted to the NYU community

Join NYU’s workshop comparing performative allyship and solidarity with Black communities, Indigenous communities and other communities of color. The event will cover topics related to racial justice and teach participants how to take action.

The event is part of NYU’s 12th annual Solidarity Week. The week allows students, faculty members and administrators to learn about the experiences of others and to deepen their understanding of injustices in society.

Noon-1:30 p.m. on Zoom

Free registration, restricted to the NYU community

Join Judy Katz — a poet, documentary filmmaker and public television producer — for a workshop about reading and writing poetry. Participants will view and discuss poems and write their own poetry. People of any level of experience are encouraged to join.

8 p.m. at the Frederick Loewe Theater

Free registration, restricted to the NYU community

Listen to several accomplished writers, composers, pianists and musicians about the process of creating music and its relationship to literature. Hosted by NYU’s La Maison Française, these discussions — held over three days — will be accompanied by performances of French classical music. Jean-Frédéric Neuburger will play pieces by Claude Debussy, Philippe Manoury, Pierre Boulez and himself on Tuesday, April 5.

2-3 p.m. on Zoom

Free registration, restricted to the NYU community

Join student leaders with NYU’s Office of Global Inclusion, Diversity and Strategic Innovation to discuss disability justice in higher education. The event will be an opportunity for students to share their experiences and discuss ideas for countering ableism.

5-8:45 p.m. at 26 Astor Place

Tickets starting at $80, open to the public

Experience theater in the outdoors from an award-winning theater company. Bated Breath Theatre Company — an immersive theater, dance, film, art and puppetry group — will be performing on a tour through the East Village in a show about the life of Andy Warhol.

7-9 p.m. at 235 Bowery

Pay what you wish

Spend a night at the New Museum, one of Manhattan’s only contemporary art museums. The museum currently features three different exhibitions, including projects by Faith Ringgold’s “American People,” Daniel Lie’s “Unnamed Entities” and Patricia Domínguez’s “Eyes of Plants.”

1-8 p.m. at 125 W. 18th St.

$20 tickets online and at the door

The Manhattan Vintage Clothing Show, which displays the biggest collection of vintage clothing, jewelry, accessories and textiles in the world three times a year, is holding a vintage clothing show at the Metropolitan Pavilion. With more than 90 different vintage clothing vendors at the show, there’s plenty to peruse. The show is also open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.

7-9 p.m. at 80 58th St., Brooklyn

$25 per ticket

The Sanitation Foundation, a nonprofit focused on promoting the New York City Department of Sanitation’s zero-waste initiative, is partnering with donateNYC for ReFashion Week 2022. ReFashion Week is a series of events highlighting sustainable and secondhand fashion in New York City. This week, the department is hosting a runway show featuring thrifted and upcycled outfits by sustainable designers and stylists.

11 a.m.–4 p.m at 73-50 Little Neck Parkway, Queens

$12 per ticket

Spend the day looking for Easter eggs at the Queens County Farm Museum. In addition to the scavenger hunt, visitors can see the farm’s animals and go on a hayride. Local vendors will also have food available for purchase.

12-8 p.m. at 22-25 Jackson Avenue, Queens

$5 per ticket with student ID

Visit the Greater New York exhibit at MoMA PS1, which features the work of 47 artists and collectives living and working in New York City. The exhibit’s fifth edition examines the history of making art in the city and will run through April 18.

9 a.m.-5 p.m. at 300 Vesey St.

$29.90 per ticket with student ID, advance reservations required

Surround yourself with some of painter Vincent Van Gogh’s most iconic imagery at an immersive art show. The display includes Van Gogh’s works projected and animated in a 20,000-square foot room, as well as a virtual reality experience in which visitors can explore a day in Van Gogh’s life. Sunday is the final day of the exhibition.

11 a.m.-9 p.m., 151 W. 34th St.

Free registration

To celebrate the arrival of spring, visit the flower show in Macy’s Herald Square before it closes this Sunday. The show will feature flower arrangements inspired by floral perfume scents by Carolina Herrera, Christian Dior, Marc Jacobs, Valentino and Victor&Rolf.

11 a.m.-6 p.m. at Prospect Park’s Breeze Hill

Price varies by vendor

Visit Smorgasburg, the country’s biggest outdoor food festival, in Prospect Park starting Sunday, April 3. The festival will continue every Sunday through October. Try food and drinks from different local vendors and enjoy the spring weather in the park.

