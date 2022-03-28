What to do this week: Women’s History Month concert and more

The Daybook is WSN’s weekly column listing in-person and online events at NYU and across New York City. This week: March 28 to April 3.

The Daybook is WSN’s weekly column listing in-person and online events at NYU and around New York City. (Staff Illustration by Susan Behrends Valenzuela)

NYU’s flagship art gallery reopens

12-5 p.m. at the Grey Art Gallery

Free, restricted to the NYU community

The Grey Art Gallery, NYU’s art museum, which has been closed since March 2020, will reopen to students, faculty and staff this Monday, March 28 with “Mostly New: Selections from the NYU Art Collection.” The selection will feature more than 90 pieces from the university’s extensive art collection. The exhibition will showcase the work of nearly 60 artists including Farah Al Qasimi, Shahpour Pouyan and Parviz Tanavoli.

Career advice from women in STEM

1-2 p.m. on Zoom

Free registration

NYU IT’s Women in Technology group is hosting a spring leadership panel to have discussions with women from the community who hold leadership positions in STEM. The group will give career advice to students and explain recent STEM-related innovations.

A reading of Ukrainian short stories

12:30-2 p.m. on Zoom

Free registration, restricted to the NYU community

LS professor Eugene Ostashevsky will read excerpts from his recent short story anthology “Lucky Breaks,” a translation of selected stories by Ukrainian author and photographer Yevgenia Belorusets. The book narrates the lives of Ukrainian women in the Donbas region, which has been occupied by Russian military forces since 2014.

A panel on feminism and hip hop

6-7 p.m. on Zoom

Free registration

Join writer Sesali Bowen, Rutgers University professor Brittney Cooper, author Susana Morris, and the director of NYU’s Center for Black Visual Culture Joan Morgan for a discussion on the intersections between feminism and hip-hop, hosted by NYU’s Institute of African American Affairs. Bowen is the author of “Bad Fat Black Girl: Notes From a Trap Feminist,” and Cooper and Morris are the co-authors of “Feminist AF: A Guide to Crushing Girlhood.”

A presentation on the future of sustainability at NYU

4 p.m. on Zoom

Free registration, restricted to the NYU community

NYU’s Office of Sustainability will host an information session about NYU 2040, a university wide initiative that aims to address climate change. The session will host small group discussions to brainstorm ideas for activities to be held during a week-long series of events in April 2023.

A conversation with author JoAnn Hill

6-7:30 p.m. on Zoom

Free registration

Join JoAnn Hill, author of “Secret Washington D.C.: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful, and Obscure,” for a discussion about women’s forgotten roles in the history of the United States capital. The event is sponsored by the National Women’s History Museum and will be moderated by Kaitlin Calogera, founder of the first tourism company focused on women’s history, A Tour Of Her Own.

A concert for Women’s History Month

Available online between March 31 and April 14

Pay-what-you-can tickets are minimum $1

The activist orchestral group PROTESTRA is making a recording of their concert “Breaking the Bias,” a concert in honor of Women’s History Month, available online. The ensemble pre-recorded the show to highlight the work of women composers who were able to overcome discrimation in the field of classical music. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Girls for Gender Equity, a nonprofit dedicated to gender and racial justice.

A crochet circle at the King Juan Carlos Center

4-6 p.m. at 53 Washington Square South

Free registration, restricted to the NYU community

NYU’s King Juan Carlos I of Spain Center will continue its KJCC Fridays series with a crocheting and knitting circle on the center’s patio. The event is co-hosted by WNYU, the university radio station. No experience is necessary, and needles, hooks and yarn will be provided. Refreshments, music, conversation and music will be provided by WNYU’s Son del Caribe radio show.

An interactive performance about the future of labor

2 p.m. online

$10 for NYU community members, $15 for the public

Join multimedia performance company The Builders Association for “I Agree to the Terms.” The virtual event invites audiences to explore the concepts of sustainability, the labor force, monopolies and workers’ rights through an experiential lens.

A comedy show in Greenwich Village

11:45 p.m.-1:25 a.m. at 99 MacDougal St.

$25 per ticket

Watch comedians from Netflix, HBO Max, MTV and Comedy Central perform skits at a late night comedy show. ID is required for those under 21 and tickets can be reserved in advance online.

An exhibition celebrating paper-based art

March 5 through April 9

Free registration

An exhibition at the West Chelsea Contemporary is displaying the work of more than two dozen contemporary and modern artists for “New York on Paper.” All of the art was made using paper with different techniques, such as etches, screenprints, lithographs, collages, gicées, photographs and paintings. Artists include Ai Weiwei, Cey Adams and Damien Hirst, along with others.

Contact the News Desk at [email protected]