What to do this week: Valentine’s Day and more

The Daybook is WSN's weekly column listing in-person and online events at NYU and around New York City.

A Valentine’s Day edition of “Office” trivia

8-9:30 p.m. at 225 E. 44th St.

Free, open to the public

Bring your special someone to Overlook NYC’s trivia night this Valentine’s Day. Both single and group tickets are available in advance to test your trivia on characters and episodes from “The Office.”

All day at various locations

Prices vary, open to the public

Compete in a 5K, 10K, half-marathon or full marathon against other New Yorkers. A shirt, finishing medal and individual course map will be mailed in advance to those who register for the race. Participants should record their time on a running app, and once submitted, winners will receive a variety of prizes.

5:30-6:30 p.m. at 1678 Third Ave.

$65, open to the public

New York City artist Michele Cahill will sketch a portrait of your dog at Barking Dog on the Upper East Side. Cahill will provide one-on-one instructions to personalize the custom painting through tracing and painting with watercolors.

An NYU student on “Jeopardy!”

8-8:30 p.m. on TV

Tisch senior Jeric Brual will represent NYU on Jeopardy’s National College Championship, which runs until Feb. 22 on ABC. He is one of 36 students competing for the title. Stay tuned for a WSN article with Brual this week.

A conversation with Isabel Wilkerson

Noon-1:30 p.m. on Zoom

Free, open to the NYU community

Isabel Wilkerson, a winner of the Pulitzer Prize and National Humanities Medal, will join the Arthur L. Carter Journalism Institute and journalism professor Rachel Swarns to discuss race and caste in the United States. Wilkerson is the author of New York Times bestsellers “The Warmth of Other Suns” and “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents.”

12:30-1:30 p.m. on Zoom

Free, open to the NYU community

The Wasserman Center for Career Development is hosting employees from Breakthrough NY, Peace Corps and the Metropolitan Museum of Art to share their challenges and successes in the workforce. The panelists will also provide advice for students tackling the job search process. Students of color and others from marginalized groups are strongly encouraged to attend.

A new Met exhibit spotlighting Jacques Louis David

All day at the Metropolitan Museum of Art

Free for New York City residents, open to the public

Walk through French artist Jacques Louis David’s life at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s new exhibition “Jacques Louis David: Radical Draftsman.” It will feature more than 80 drawings and sketches in chronological order, following his signature neoclassical style that shaped the public perception of history around the French Revolution. The exhibition will be open until May 15.

A screening exploring Black jazz in China

1-3 p.m. on Zoom

Free, open to the public

Sit down for a special screening of “Yellow Jazz, Black Music,” which explores the history of Black American jazz musicians in China from the early 20th century to now. The documentary uses early 20th-century archival footage. Director Marketus Presswood will join a discussion following the screening about the film and how the collaboration of Black and Chinese musicians shaped much of Chinese popular music today.

An African food and culture festival

Noon-9 p.m. at Hudson Station, 440 Ninth Ave.

$15, open to the public

Support local businesses at a market full of music, dance, art and food from Africa and the African diaspora. Attendees can order online from vendors and pick up during the festival. Vendors include BD Halal, Spiced Kanteen, Faolak Fashion, Savon Blu and Mutani’s Pocket.

A Lunar New Year parade and booths

Noon-4 p.m. at Kimlau Square

Free, open to the public

Watch the biggest Lunar New Year parade in the city with Better Chinatown NYC. The parade will start at 1 p.m. and proceed to Grand Street by Sara D. Roosevelt Park, with dragon dancing, music and martial arts performances throughout. Booths will line Kimlau Square and open at noon.

