What to do this week: MLK Week, New York Fashion Week

The Daybook is WSN’s weekly column listing in-person and online events at NYU and around New York City. (Staff Illustration by Susan Behrends Valenzuela)

A vigil for Michelle Go

6:30-7:30 p.m. on Zoom

Free, open to the public

Join the university community in a memorial for NYU alum Michelle Go, who was killed in the Times Square subway station on Jan. 15. The vigil will be held from 6:30 to 7 p.m., followed by a space to process her death from 7 to 7:30 p.m. The event is co-hosted by NYU’s Global Spiritual Life, the Wellness Exchange, the Student Government Assembly, and the Office of Global Inclusion, Diversity, and Strategic Innovation.

A composting project in Queens

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at 43-50 Main St., Flushing

Free registration, open to the public

Spend a morning with the NYC Compost Project to help compost more than 4,000 pounds of Queens food scraps. Volunteers will be provided with gloves and are encouraged to bring their own food waste. During the session, volunteers and staff will empty bins, remove contaminants and cut food into smaller pieces to fill compost bins.

A Martin Luther King Jr. faculty award ceremony

Noon-1:30 p.m. on Zoom

Free, open to the public

Congratulate some of your professors who show the spirit, power and ethos of Martin Luther King Jr. The award ceremony was started by students, who also nominated and selected the chosen faculty. The recipients of this year’s award are Elizabeth Ellis, Joyce Apsel, Cammie Kim Lin, S​​tephanie Cook, Linda Lausell Bryant, Mercy Agyepong, Fred Carl and Jewell Jackson McCabe.

A Lunar New Year concert and orchestra

7:30-8:30 p.m. at 1941 Broadway

Buy tickets in advance (starting at $78 at the time of writing), open to the public

Attend a special gala at Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center to celebrate the Lunar New Year. The event will feature performances from the New York Philharmonic, violinist Stella Chen and conductor Earl Lee. The event will include a reception before the concert and a dinner with the performers afterward.

A competition to find love

7:30 p.m. at 215 Moore St.

Free, open to the public

In honor of Valentine’s Day, perform your best original love song for a panel of judges for the chance to win up to $200 (or watch others perform). All money spent on beverages will be donated to Sustainable United Neighborhoods to aid local food-insecure families.

A conversation between the Shahidis

7-8:30 p.m. on Zoom

Free, open to the public

As part of NYU’s MLK Week, Yara Shahidi, an actress on the sitcom “Black-ish,” and Keri Shahidi, an executive producer and actress, will join in conversation with Lisa Coleman, NYU’s senior vice president for global inclusion and strategic innovation. The mother-daughter duo started 7th Sun Productions, a production company aimed at pursuing projects related to culture, history, heritage and joy, in 2020.

A “Soul”-inspired museum exhibit

All day at the National Jazz Museum, 58 W. 129th St.

Free, open to the public

Take a trip to the National Jazz Museum and see the opening of an exhibit inspired by Pixar’s “Soul.” The exhibit, opening for Black History Month, will include Duke Ellington’s white grand piano and an antique record player. Visitors can learn about jazz history on a virtual tour led by Joe Gardner, the movie’s protagonist.

A screening and discussion of “In the Same Breath”

4 p.m. on Zoom

Free, open to the public

Watch a screening of “In the Same Breath,” a movie that explores the spread of COVID-19 from the first outbreak in Wuhan. The movie highlights misinformation and the minimization of the severity of the virus while showcasing the resilience of healthcare workers, families and activists.

Following the movie, filmmaker Nanfu Wang and Tisch professor Zhen Zhang will lead a discussion with film producer and NYU professor Marcia Rock. The screening is cosponsored by NYU’s Arthur L. Carter Journalism Institute, the Asian Film & Media Initiative and the Tisch Cinema Studies department.

A RAPtivist explores the power of voice

1-2 p.m. on Zoom

Free, open to the public

Singer-songwriter and lecturer Aisha Fukushima will discuss how to use creativity and music to impact and change the world. The event, which is part of NYU’s MLK Week, will offer a space to decompress, and Fukushima is inviting participants to bring a pen and notebook.

An MLK food advocacy workshop

10:30-11:30 a.m. on Zoom

Free, open to the public

Join a discussion on how to combat local food insecurity. The service workshop will focus on the systemic issues that lead to food insecurity, led by NYU professor Kemi Mugo with Maura Puscheck and David Sugarman, co-founders of the food pantry organization Minetta Creek Collective.

New York Fashion Week

All day at various locations

Buy tickets in advance, open to the public

Sit by the catwalk as New York Fashion Week struts its way into the weekend. Saturday’s shows include designers Christian Siriano, Brandon Maxwell, Jason Wu and Kim Shui. Some other events during the day are the Black in Fashion Council Discovery showrooms, The Art of Rodarte exhibition and the Alo Yoga Sanctuary.

A Super Bowl watch party

All day at various locations

Price may vary, open to the public

Throughout New York City, football fans will gather at different restaurants and bars to watch the 2022 Super Bowl. The Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams will face off for the title starting at 6:30 p.m. Country singer Mickey Guyton will sing the national anthem and Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will perform during the halftime show.

