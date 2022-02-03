Retracted: Angela Davis talks international solidarity at NYU Black History Month event
Scholar and activist Angela Davis discussed interconnected struggles and global solidarity at the opening event of NYU’s Black History Month and MLK Week commemorations.
February 3, 2022
On Thursday, Feb. 3, WSN published a piece about an online seminar hosted by NYU Abu Dhabi featuring Angela Davis. This article did not meet WSN’s editorial standards and has been retracted. The article misquoted and misrepresented the people it depicted and was unlisted from WSN’s site at 1:50 p.m. the same day. WSN regrets the error.