NYU’s department of physical therapy hosts race to raise money for research

NYU students, faculty, friends and family members gathered at Pier 84 for the 14th annual NYU department of physical therapy Marquette Challenge on the morning of April 6. The event featured 100 racers, who ran along the Hudson River all the way down to Pier 62 and then back to the starting line.



The event was set up with the goal of raising money for the Marquette Challenge, a student-led competition between universities to raise money for the Foundation for Physical Therapy Research. NYU is one of 10 universities that have raised over $100,000 for the program since it was created by physical therapy students at Marquette University in 1989.

The organizer of this year’s event was physical therapy student Denise Pham, who said that the money the event raised will primarily go to scholarships and fellowships for physical therapy researchers.

“We always emphasize evidence-based practice,” Pham told WSN. “As a future clinician, we want to make sure that what we’re providing for our patients is the most optimal type of care. Being able to raise money for this cause helps advance those that are in the profession and be able to better care for our patients.”