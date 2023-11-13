NYU men’s and women’s basketball debut at Paulson Center

The location used to be home to the Coles Sports Center, where both teams played since joining NCAA Division III in 1983, though for the past seven years the Violets have played their games at the Brooklyn Athletic Facility at 6 MetroTech Center. The season openers mark a momentous return to the corner of Mercer and Bleecker at the Paulson Center’s new athletic facilities.

On Nov. 8, NYU men’s basketball won the first ever competitive basketball game held at the Paulson Center, defeating Manhattanville College 77-60. Men’s head coach Dave Klatsky said the venue was magnificent and that he was happy that the Violets were able to win at a home game against a team that had over 20 wins in the previous season.

“It’s great to have a building on campus where guys and girls can come and cheer us on and hopefully that’ll continue to grow and we’ll make use of a home court advantage,” Klatsky said. “It’s just great to have the ability to have that after last year where there was a maximum of 175, now we can pack the house.”