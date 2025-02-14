Behind the scenes at the 149th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

On Feb. 8, the Javits Center transformed into a bustling hub of activity — handlers fussing over their dogs before they entered the ring, spectators milling about the convention center, vendors selling their products to attendees. The 149th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show arrived in town, brought thousands of attendees from around the world, included breed judging, agility competitions and the inaugural flyball tournament among its events this year.
The floor was packed with spectators, handlers and journalists alike, all vying for the best view of the action. Attendees in the front rows crouched down in front of the velvet ropes to make room for others to see.
Handlers were dressed to the nines for the biggest show of the year. Many of them were decked out in velvet jackets or sparkly two-piece outfits. Some attendees even had custom-made accessories to match their dogs.
Ahead of their appearances in the competition rings, groomers prepared the dogs to win Best in Show.
Next to the competition rings was a festive, tailgate-style benching area, with rows of scattered lawn chairs, dog crates and coolers. People and dogs snacked, relaxed and played in between events.
This year was the first time Westminster hosted a flyball competition. Flyball is a two-team relay race where dogs leap over hurdles, launch onto a spring-loaded pad that releases a ball and finally return the ball to their handler.
Within breed groups, handlers lined up their dogs for judges to evaluate each dog for the ideal characteristics of their breed. Judges performed visual and hands-on observations as handlers took their dogs on a run around the ring and guided them to a raised platform for a closer look. Finalists for Best in Breed were chosen with an expert eye.
Ten-year-old handler Ethan was a surprising sight among the primarily adult field of competitors. He has traveled to dozens of shows around the country with his dog Jack and attributed his early participation to his mother.
Dozens of local vendors participated in the show this year, selling everything from dog treats to handmade collars and luxury jewelry.
No dog went without a cheering squad. Sue Jones, a breeder from the UK, flew in from across the pond to support one of her dogs, Marty — decked out in a jacket bedazzled in his image.
The basset hound didn’t end up taking home a ribbon, but he did get a joyful reunion with his breeder.
As the competition came to a close, the benching areas were filled with tender moments between handlers and their dogs. One thing was made incredibly clear all weekend: the bond between handler and dog is unbreakable.