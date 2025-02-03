On the Street: Winter break

This was a trip I took with my parents to Berlin during winter break. The first time they visited was when 9/11 happened. I’ve heard the story before — how they sat in a taxi, trying to piece together what happened but the language barrier kept them in the dark. This winter, they returned. Without fail, they explained the story to every taxi driver they encountered. In their company, I watched them trying to reimagine Berlin, but with the gloomy weather and the weight of its own history, it was hard to change that deep, pensive feeling.