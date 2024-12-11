New York University's independent student newspaper, established in 1973.

For Hannah Weisz, performance is resistance

Drag is under attack across the country. Follow Hannah Weisz, a drag student defying social norms, on 35mm film.
Levi Langley, Deputy Sports Editor
December 11, 2024
A person in a large dark coat and an orange scarf leans against a pole.
Hannah, on a Monday afternoon between study sessions, posing for a portrait on NYU’s campus. December 2024.

“Gender is a performance, and I’m the star.”

Hannah Weisz is one of New York City’s youngest and most creative drag queens, going by Mae B. Tomorrow. Hannah is a performance artist and first-year student at NYU Gallatin School of Individualized Study studying justice and performance. They kicked off their drag career in February of 2023 as a high school student in New Jersey and have been performing ever since. Their most recent shows have taken place at iconic New York City bars and venues like Henrietta Hudson, Lil Park Drag Show, The Tank and underneath St. Mark’s Theater. 

A person in a dark coat and an orange scarf with headphones around their neck lays upside down on a park bench, their head on the ground and their feet in the air.

Hannah’s favorite place in the world is Washington Square Park. They attribute much of their joy living in the city to the existence of public spaces — specifically, Washington Square Park for its “social and cultural openness to artists of all kinds.” Hannah frequently interacts with performance artists settled within the park and plans to attend an upcoming demonstration protesting the increased police presence in the area that is aimed to restrict artist activity.

An older man takes a picture of a person in a dark coat sitting on a park bench.
Hannah posing for a photographer in the park.

The photographer approached Hannah after saying that they had a “Bob Dylan-like essence” and that he simply needed to capture it.

Cluttered shelves against a wall with hanging photographs. Some items on the shelves are a stuffed doll, a pride flag, makeup and a small disco ball.
A look inside Hannah’s room and its carefully collected, beloved tchotchkes. Most importantly, there is a pride flag, disco ball and two stuffed animals: a frog and a middle-aged man, Rupert and Gilear, respectively. November 2024.
A person wearing a sweater vest sits in a chair, playing the ukulele.
Art pieces and writing on paper taped onto a wall.

Hannah sings and plays ukulele to their own original songs — music and songwriting is just one of Hannah’s mediums, as they also write poetry and creative prose. They are currently finishing up an EP titled “Lilac Oil,” which will soon be recorded at the Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music with the help of a Clive Davis student. Hannah is working with Plaid Dog Recording — an agency dedicated to helping rising artists release their first batch of songs — after the studio loved the demos they sent over.

On a wall above a crowd of people is a sign saying “THE RITA AND BURTON GOLDBERG THEATRE.”
Bridge Productions, founded and run by NYU student Anika Mathur is a platform for students of all artistic mediums to connect. On Nov. 7 at 7 p.m., “A Night of Drag" commenced, featuring six student drag performers in The Rita and Burton Goldberg Theatre. This is Hannah’s second show with the program.

“I’m always so happy when a student reacts, ‘I didn’t know we could do that’ after watching a show,” said Mathur. “For the longest time, I didn’t know I could go into the arts as a career because its financial uncertainty just made me feel so unserious. I was inspired by Hasan Minhaj when he interviewed South Asian high schoolers in the tri-state area. He said, ‘But why do our dreams have to be on the side?’ I want to make people’s dreams tangible, not shoved away in a drawer for later. We have to give people the free stage and the safe space to learn to become an artist on top of a person. When we grant them opportunity, I trust that young, innovative students will be the ones to drive new landscapes forward.”

An assortment of eyelashes, lash glue and other makeup items in a black case.
A cluttered bathroom counter with an assortment of makeup products in a large black box. In the mirrors, a person's face and another person holding a camera are visible

To begin the process of getting into drag, Hannah pulls out their makeup and eyelash kits at 10 a.m. to get ready for their show that will start at 7 p.m. Simply putting on proper drag makeup takes Hannah about four hours, although they are working on cutting that time down. It can be an extensive process, especially if you have to go to a 2 p.m. class halfway through.

A person wearing a black T-shirt and a red headband stands in front of a mirror, putting glue on their eyebrows.
A person wearing a red crab headband does their eyebrow makeup in a mirror.

The first and most demanding part of getting into drag is gluing and drawing on the eyebrows. Hannah’s goal in creating the perfect eyebrows is to create a “blank slate” so that they can draw a more exaggerated, creative brow to fit the outfit aesthetic. Hannah applies layers upon layers of the purple Elmer’s glue stick, pushing the hair upwards with the glue. 

 

“You have to really lick the glue to get it to slide easily on the brow,” said Hannah, before leaving for their 2 p.m. theater history class. The hour-long seminar serves as a mere break from getting ready. 

A person wearing a black t-shirt and red crab headband puts a product on their eyebrows.

 

 

“I need them [the eyebrows] to be sisters, not twins.”

A person with drag makeup puts glue on a pair of eyelashes.
A person in a wig cap, nude shorts and a corset walks towards a closet filled with costumes.
A person in a wig cap and nude tights puts on a red and black corset.

Once the makeup is done, or at least partially done, it’s time for Hannah to test out the “body.” When getting into drag, Hannah always puts on a cotton waist, bottom and enlarged bra underneath the chosen outfit to fit the personality for their performance that day. 

A person with dramatic makeup and wild brown hair wearing a studded choker necklace with a key on it and a thin silver scarf.

Hannah first tried on their grunge, emo personality, which lasted about two minutes. They typically dress themselves with a clip-on nose ring and dog collar designated for the outfit. However, immediately after getting dressed, they knew the look was not the right one for this particular show — it was time for an outfit change.

A person stands on stage staring into the distance. They have dark hair and wear a black fur shawl, black gloves and a silver dress.
Mae B. Tomorrow took the stage at Goldberg Theatre at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7. The crowd cheers as Mae begins a self-made mash-up of Bo Burnham’s “White Woman’s Instagram” and “All I Care About” from the Chicago musical soundtrack.
A person wearing a long silver dress, a black fur shawl and black gloves stands onstage, singing with their head thrown back and arms up.
Mae belts the ending of “White Woman’s Instagram” to close out her act, causing an uproar throughout the crowd. Some members of the audience started throwing their cash towards Mae at this point in the performance.
A person wearing a long silver dress and a black fur shawl stands onstage, pointing out towards the audience.
Four people in costumes and makeup stand onstage, holding hands.
Two people in costumes and dramatic makeup stand on a stage facing each other. The person on the left wears a red and black patterned dress; the person on the right wears a black fur shawl and long silver dress.

Mae talked about her experience performing in drag as a young person and what it means to them as an artist and queer individual — especially during a time in which drag is severely under attack.

A person in elaborate makeup wearing a sweater holds a mannequin head with a wig.

 

 

 

“I think the conservatives are right about one thing…” Mae tells the audience.

A person talking to a group of four people inside a small room. Next to them stands another person holding a mannequin head with a wig.

“Drag is inherently political — it is not confined inside of a system or set of rules. It is radical, which is such a good thing because we need radical now more than ever. I perform drag because it is completely based on my own creativity rather than a system or a sex imposed upon me. It allows me to get what I need out of womanhood — through my own agency entirely.”

Two people talking to each other. The person on the left has short, dark, curly hair and the person on the right has long red hair and bangs.
Hannah met up with their friend, Emalea, outside of the theater once the show ended at around 9 p.m. This was the first time that Emalea saw Hannah perform in drag.
Two people walk across a crosswalk at night.
Hannah walks back to their dorm around 9:30 p.m. with Emalea. They carry back their wig from the show, flowers given to them by Emalea and their backpack they brought to class earlier in the day.

Contact Levi Langley at [email protected].

