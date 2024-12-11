For Hannah Weisz, performance is resistance

The first and most demanding part of getting into drag is gluing and drawing on the eyebrows. Hannah’s goal in creating the perfect eyebrows is to create a “blank slate” so that they can draw a more exaggerated, creative brow to fit the outfit aesthetic. Hannah applies layers upon layers of the purple Elmer’s glue stick, pushing the hair upwards with the glue.

“You have to really lick the glue to get it to slide easily on the brow,” said Hannah, before leaving for their 2 p.m. theater history class. The hour-long seminar serves as a mere break from getting ready.