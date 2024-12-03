5 perfect outfits for every holiday occasion

The holiday season is always exciting, but is oftentimes filled with stress. Planning seasonal activities, traveling home, buying the perfect presents and setting up decorations can all feel incredibly daunting. The most stressful part of all: figuring out what to wear.

Luckily, I am here to spread holiday cheer and take one thing off your plate. I’ve created a list — and checked it twice — with the best seasonal outfits, each curated to match the vibe of various Christmas occasions.

Ice skating & hot chocolate ‘date’

An afternoon of ice skating at one of the city’s numerous rinks followed by a hot chocolate-fueled stroll is just one must-do winter activity. Whether you partake with a significant other or with friends, this occasion calls for something comfortable to keep you warm in the most fashionable way: brown corduroy pants and a beige cable knit sweater, topped with an oversized faux shearling jacket, preferably in black. For shoes, we’re mixing in some burgundy with short cherry red boots, and what’s an outfit if not for its accessories? Grab some more red pieces like a purse, thin scarf and even a knitted headband. As the skaters say — I think — break a leg!

Ugly sweater competition

This event would be your typical party: secret Santa and ugly sweaters galore. The occasion could definitely call for a casual look, but if you’re wanting to jazz up your outfit, look no further. Grab any pair of jeans followed by a fitted turtleneck under your ugly sweater — choose white or black denim depending on the color of your sweater. Finish the look with a pair of black oxford boots and a black leather jacket.

Classy holiday party

For this next event, think of a more formal scenario, possibly an intimate dinner party with friends. You need to dress nice, but not necessarily formal. Start with black pants and a belt, paired with a matching black long-sleeve or turtleneck. To finish off the outfit, find a fitted leather blazer, preferably in brown or red to spice up the look. But, for my less festive friends, an all-black look is always a safe bet.

Christmas dinner

We’ve come to the famous Christmas dinner, a night shared with loved ones and delicious eats. This look is the most formal of the list. For this intricate outfit, start with burgundy tights. This may seem a bit bizarre if you’re not an avid Pinterest scroller like me, but trust the process. Next, pair a gray pleated skirt with a similar gray sweater for a monochromatic look. If the monochrome set isn’t your style, this could also be modified to a black fitted mini dress. Then, add a pair of black Delilah flats, Mary Jane flats or ballet flats. Finally, if you’re looking to stay warm, try a dark wool coat and accessorize with a burgundy purse.

Movie night

A classic holiday movie night — rewatching movies, setting up decorations and making cookies — would be incomplete without a good outfit. What would be more perfect than your favorite pajama set and coziest slippers? As plaid continues to be a staple pattern for winter, you can’t go wrong with any long-sleeve set paired with some Uggs. Now you’re ready to set up decorations, build gingerbread houses or enjoy delicious Pillsbury sugar cookies which, as a college student with no kitchen, I will be indulging in as soon as I’m back home.

Contact Eva Mundo at [email protected].