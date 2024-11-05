Beauty products to beat the cold

There’s something so upsetting about looking back at summer photos of yourself, with your skin bronze from the sun and rosy from the heat, only to glance in the mirror and see a winter-worn complexion staring back. The combination of lower UV rays, harsher winds and colder temperatures creates the perfect storm for dry, irritated and dull skin — three words I never want to describe my appearance.

As students, most of us don’t have the budget to get the next Dior this or Drunk Elephant that, and honestly, who needs them when more reasonably priced alternatives can perform the same — if not better? For the colder months, I bow down to my hydrating products that leave my skin so radiant and bright that you would have never guessed that I haven’t seen the sun in forever. Here are some of my favorite products to keep my skin glowing.

If your answer to “What’s the best lip balm?” isn’t Rosebud Perfume Co. Smith’s Salve, then I’m sorry to tell you, but you’re dead wrong. This lip balm has the holy trinity of lip healing ingredients: petroleum, aromol and cotton seed oil. So basically, if Aquaphor, Lanolips and Burt’s Bees had a baby, it would be this unbelievably nourishing balm. I recommend either the Strawberry or Tropical Ambrosia scents if you prefer a more petroleum feel to your lip products. Other scents like Rose and Mandarin are also extremely hydrating, but they tend to feel oilier. With its universally restorative ingredients, this balm is also a great product to hydrate your cuticles or soothe a dry nose on the go — the only kind of three-in-one you’ll ever want or need!

The Hand Hydrator: Nivea Creme | $1.79

I don’t care if it’s below 50 degrees, you can pry my iced matcha latte out of my cold, dry, dead hands. That being said, by the end of the winter months, my knuckles are dry and rough, making me feel like I have raisins for fingers. Luckily, the solution to my problem is only $1.79 and has the most soothing feel when I put it on. With a cult following, Nivea Creme protects any kind of skin — from face to knees to hands. Nivea Creme’s firework ingredient, Provitamin B5, heals and shields the skin barrier while ensuring your hands don’t stay dry, scaring away even the thought of irritation. This compact tin of complete nourishment is the perfect size and fits in any school bag or going-out purse, because you deserve soft hands whether you’re in class or out for karaoke.

Moments of true relaxation are few and far in my hectic schedule between school, work, homework and club meetings. Thankfully, I am always promised a sliver of bliss everytime I lather on body butter and oil after a shower — I feel like the most luxurious person in the world. Cracked elbows and dry, itchy skin are too common in the winter weather, but the affordable Naturium Glow Getter Multi-Oil Body Butter is a saving grace for all of its users. This butter does it all — it moisturizes, nourishes, soothes, hydrates, leaves a glow and has the most delicious scent of vanilla and coconut, transporting you back to those summer beach days.

While this body butter is clearly phenomenal, spritzing the Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Body Oil Mist on top leaves you with glowing skin that’s out-of-this-world supple. Using the moisturizing properties of oat and jojoba oil, this body mist treats rough, dry and sensitive skin. It’s truly magical. Do your skin a favor and add this dynamic duo into your post-shower routine, and live out your spa day dreams.

The Radiance Reviver: L’Oréal True Match Lumi Glotion Natural Glow Enhancer | $16.99

If no one has told you about the L’Oréal True Match Lumi Glotion, let me be the first. Experiencing your summer glow fade away can be truly devastating, but with Lumi Glotion, you never have to say goodbye. This product hydrates and luminates your skin, giving you a soft whisper of color. With it’s non-comedogenic formulation, you’re promised immediate radiant skin without the risk of a breakout. This product is perfect as a primer before your foundation or concealer to give that glow-from-within look. Or, you can wear the lotion on its own to give that glass-skin shine.

The Bronzing Booster: Isle of Paradise Face Self Tanning Drops | $29

For something that will last a little longer, the Isle of Paradise Self Tanning Glow Face Drops will have you walking to class like you just strolled off the beach. With these easy-to-use tanning drops, you’ll go to bed a dull ghost and wake up a bronze beauty — who wouldn’t love that? Not only will these drops give your skin an incredible tan, the Vitamin C in the formula will brighten dull skin and reduce the look of dark spots. To get a natural and long-lasting glow, all you need to do is mix the drops into your nighttime moisturizer and wait until the next morning to reveal your gorgeously brightened skin in the mirror. These drops come in light, medium and dark, meeting your skin wherever it’s at and leaving you with a healthy vibrance that will last for at least five days.

Contact Brianna Ly at [email protected].