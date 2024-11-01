Say ‘bonjour’ to NYU Paris’ newest dorm

Since the start of the semester, NYU Paris has had a new housing option at YouFirst Porte d’Ivry, a third-party student residence located on the outskirts of Paris in Ivry-sur-Seine. Opened in 2021, this apartment-style building comes equipped with a private kitchenette, personal bathrooms and access to amenities like game rooms and a gym.



The building acts as a residence hall for NYU upperclassmen, outside residents and students from international universities. Accessible by metro lines 7 and 10, the residence is about 30 minutes away from NYU’s main Paris campus in the city’s Latin quarter.



Tisch junior Jaewon Dodley enjoys the commute, the residence hall’s location and its connectivity to other areas in Paris.

“Living at Ivry strikes a good balance between privacy and meeting new people from other countries,” Dodley said. “It allows you to step beyond NYU’s campus and meet people who aren’t just from America or France.”

On the other hand, students like CAS senior Adriel Gomez think the residence hall is a bit far from the heart of Paris, keeping students from having “the whole experience” of studying abroad at the site.

“Community life does feel a bit distant,” Gomez said. “However, there is proximity to many train stations which allows for an easy commute.”

YouFirst is also a 20-minute tram ride away from Cité internationale universitaire de Paris, which houses two NYU Paris buildings and serves as a hub for NYU student life.

“I do often go to [Cité internationale] to meet more people, friends, and attend student-organized events,” said CAS senior Jeffery Wang. “In Third North at NYU, we had sports spaces where we could just play board games and make friends. At Ivry, it’s like having your own apartment.”



As of this semester, a one-person stay at YouFirst costs $8,525 — making the residence hall one of the most costly options at NYU Paris. While housing at YouFirst is expensive, the building offers a variety of amenities, including full private kitchens, laundry machines, a gym and study rooms.



Located near plenty of Asian and Middle Eastern restaurants, residents can also enjoy cheap and delicious eats without the central Paris pricing.

“As a Korean, the area is right by Chinatown so it’s great to be able to enjoy cheap, good food without worrying about the hustle and bustle of the city,” Dodley said. “Ivry feels like home now.”

Contact Sara Sharma at [email protected].