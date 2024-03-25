Ranked: Energy drinks

Let’s face it — at NYU all-nighters are inevitable, especially during the chaos of midterms. The best way to keep your eyes open in those cozy Bobst Library chairs is by downing your favorite energy drink — or two, maybe three. You can worry about your cardiovascular health later!

If you need a boost to get you through the next wave of midterms, I am here to tell you which energy drink will get you the most Bang for your buck.

8. Monster

Let’s just say, I understand where Monster gets its name. This drink tastes as if a sinister monstrous spirit was put in a can and sold for profit. Specifically, it is what I imagine the bottled screams of children in the film “Monsters, Inc.” taste like. The carbonated beverage has a strong, sweet flavor — reminiscent of cinnamon — and a salty edge that puts my taste buds in a coma. In Monster’s defense though, it is impressively cheap, with a 16-ounce can, which contains 160 milligrams of caffeine, costing only $2.39 at Target.

7. Bang

If you drink Bang regularly, I am concerned for your well-being. A 16-ounce can of Bang contains a whopping 300 milligrams of caffeine, which is even more concerning given the warning on its packaging specifying that people under 18 should not indulge in the beverage. The FDA’s recommended caffeine consumption for adults is no more than 400 milligrams, which is already generous, so one can of Bang will surely keep you up all night. I’ll let you decide if that’s a good thing. Most importantly, though, the taste of Bang is awful. It has a flavor profile of toxic sludge with notes of battery acid. With a price tag of $2.49 at Target, at least it’s affordable.

6. C4

My biggest complaint with C4 would have to be its carbonation — or lack thereof. When I invest in an energy drink that claims to be bubbly, I expect crisp and sharp carbonation. C4 fell flat in that department, literally. The overall flavor is mediocre, and more on the sweet side. The price and caffeine amounts are similar to the drinks previously mentioned, as a 16-ounce can with 200 milligrams costs about $3. With so many other energy drinks on the market, C4 doesn’t stand out.

5. Prime

I did not expect Prime to be this high on the list, given that it is the brainchild of Youtubers and boxers Logan Paul and KSI. The drink was not as carbonated as I expected, but the brand has a solid range of delicious flavors, so you’re sure to find something you enjoy. Plus, like its creator in the boxing ring, this drink packs a punch — a $2.50 12-ounce has an impressive 200 milligrams of caffeine.

4. Guayakí Yerba Mate

Yerba Mate is the embodiment of the chill girl. Yes, it has less caffeine than its counterparts, but that’s the point. A 15.5-ounce can contains about 150 milligrams of caffeine, retailing for around three dollars. So, compared to the others, it is definitely a more mild and refreshing drink to indulge in.

3. Alani Nu

Alani Nu is pretty underground, but I refuse to gatekeep such a delicious drink. It has the perfect flavor profile — not bland nor overpoweringly sweet. The drink’s packaging is also adorable, and a 12-ounce can has 200 milligrams of caffeine. Its downfall is that it’s a little more expensive than its competitors, with a $3.29 price tag at Target. But hey, it’s still cheaper than the iced oat milk latte from your nearest local coffee shop.

2. Celsius

Celsius is having a renaissance at NYU. Boasting an extensive range of fruity flavors, the beverage packs 200 milligrams of caffeine in a 12-ounce can. Retailing for $2.99 at Target, the popular drink can be found all over campus. Despite the drink’s more natural ingredients like ginger root and green tea extract, its one flaw is its slight acidic aftertaste. It may not bother you, but it does slightly take away from the drink’s overall quality.

1. Red Bull

Red Bull is a classic for a reason. It will always hold a special place in many people’s hearts, including mine. Its distinct flavor is the perfect balance of fruity and sweet, and you can find it in any convenience store, dining hall or vending machine. I admit, it is pricey, with a 12-ounce can costing $2.99 at Target. But it is worth every cent. The beverage is perfectly carbonated, remaining beautifully crisp ‘til your last sip. With 114 milligrams of caffeine, it gives you a burst of energy but doesn’t put you in danger of a caffeine overdose. It’s also versatile — you can drink it on its own on a Thursday night at Bobst, and then use it in a cocktail to celebrate the end of exams on your Friday night out.

Honorable Mention: Java Monster

The deranged child of coffee and Monster Energy, this drink can only be described as an abomination of man and nature. A single sip gives me a pounding headache, followed by the sugar crash of a lifetime. Call me a purist, but energy drinks and coffee should never be mixed. At 188 milligrams per 15-ounce can, this drink ranges from $2.60 to $4.00 depending on the retailer, but this price tag does not take into account the mental and physical cost of consuming such an evil beverage.

