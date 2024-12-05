Finding community from Manila to Manhattan

Three months ago, New York City felt like a world away from home. Coming from Manila, the capital city of the Philippines, I thought I was used to a vast, fast-paced metropolis. But New York City has its own rhythm — one I couldn’t keep up with at first. I quickly learned that homesickness would be an inevitable part of my journey as an international student. After all, a 17-hour flight back to Manila just isn’t practical for a weekend trip every time I miss home.

But now, after settling into my first semester at NYU, I’ve come to realize that instead of waiting for home to feel closer, there are ways for international students to uncover pieces of home right here on campus. This cultural melting pot of a university is reflected in its wide range of cultural clubs — one of which is the International Filipino Association, which I am proud to be a part of.

Through IFA, I have met other Filipinos who share similar experiences and backgrounds. Through bonding over our mutual stories of being away from home and our shared love for Jollibee fried chicken, I felt completely welcomed by this community. I look forward to being actively involved throughout my college experience.

Last November, I attended the annual Mr. Philippines competition, a cross-university event where Filipino student organizations from across New York and New Jersey come together to showcase their talents and share their personal stories. As I sat in the packed auditorium, cheering for NYU’s candidate alongside other Filipino students, I felt a strong sense of unity within our community here in New York. Even so far from home, the Filipino spirit of connection and support remained palpable.

Off campus, there are other ways that I’ve been able to connect with my Filipino heritage. Last October, I attended the Filipino Comedy Festival which took place in honor of Filipino American History Month. It felt refreshing to laugh at the over-the-top and slightly outrageous Pinoy humor that I’ve been missing. The comedians’ self-deprecating jokes about disappointing their parents by not pursuing nursing careers, the exchange of “f” sounds with “p” due to the thick Filipino accent and other takes on Filipino stereotypes made me feel like I was back in my living room joking around with friends and family.

Although it may not be exactly the same as back in the Philippines, Filipino food from restaurants like Mama Fina’s and Grill 21, along with the plethora of Filipino food markets and pop-ups dispersed throughout the city, have been a comforting reminder of the flavors and warmth of home.

An ambitious item on my personal New York City bucket list is to try every single Filipino food restaurant in the area. I started this expedition with the Philippines Fest in October. Held in NoHo, the street food fair’s vendors sell Filipino food with their own unique twist. Among the perfectly crispy lechon and saucy kare-kare, my favorite was Daniel Corpuz’s ube cookies — a sweet taste of home that brought me back to my youth. With every bite from a sizzling plate of sisig or a refreshing cup of halo-halo, I’m reminded that no matter how far I am, a piece of my culture will always be within reach.

Learning about other students’ cultures and experiences is a vital part of life at NYU, especially for international students like myself. But while immersing yourself in such diversity, I believe there is no better way to contribute to the city’s richness and chase away homesickness than by embracing your own heritage. Amid all the excitement and opportunities this city has to offer, I’ve realized that my favorite part of settling in is finding my own corner of Manila in the heart of Manhattan.

