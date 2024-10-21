Review: ‘This will pass’ promises hope through Latin American mythology and history

Dazzling lights, immersive wooden structures and a captivating video portal invite viewers to another dimension at Dalila Sanabria’s exhibit, “This will pass.”

Sanabria, the artist-in-residence at The Latinx Project at NYU, draws heavily on her Latin American background, exploring themes of “displacement, permanence and belonging.” In September, she presented an initial walkthrough of “This will pass,” explaining how her experiences migrating between Florida, Colombia and finally Chile influenced her identity. Drawing on Latin American mythology, the project inspires viewers to power through the troubles of the present and look toward a brighter future.

“When I first started making art [when] I was in undergrad, there was still a period of separation between me and my parents and they couldn’t enter the United States,” said Sanabria. “A lot of my early work was really made in response to that incident [of] displacement.”

Entering the exhibition, the first piece that caught my eye was “Carrier” — a ship-like structure with lights running along the edges, giving the impression of burning. While the piece is nestled in the corner of the exhibit, its presence dominates the room. The ship’s exterior is striking as its wood panels create a curved, uniform shape to form a comforting little hut for visitors to explore. The ship’s missing side invites viewers to explore the vessel’s interior, where they can find walls covered with golden foil and an irregularly shaped disco ball rotating from the ceiling.

Inspired by the Chilote folklore tale of the Caleuche — a ghost ship known to have bright lights and vibrant celebrations — “Carrier” reflects Sanabria’s focus on hope. As such, the overall tone of the exhibition, including the title “This will pass,” is one that reflects optimism and resilience.

“[The title] really struck me as sort of the right sentiment,” Sanabria said. “I still love it as a reassuring phrase that has both hope and also a bit of acceptance too, because regardless, we have to go through it.”

To the left of “Carrier” is a circular screen embedded in the wall. This “Porthole” is a 10-minute video installation encouraging viewers to step into another dimension. The video first displays the barren landscape of the salt flats of Utah, transitioning to a group of women dancing, which the exhibition description refers to as a “testament to queer femme resilience.” While “Porthole” complements the “Carrier” ship, it also acts as a portal beyond, adding a futuristic quality to the piece alongside a hopeful image through the confidence of the women’s celebration.

Sanabria’s works are not just unique in expression but also in the material she uses. While “Porthole” is a video, “Carrier” is composed of materials that were inspired by where she grew up. Spanish moss, palm leaves, white oak and pine can be seen in the structure’s construction, adding authenticity to the diverse array of pieces.

“This will pass” will be on display on the 4th floor of 20 Cooper Square until Dec. 6.

Contact Sherry Chen at [email protected].