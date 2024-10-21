Finding Latin America in New York City’s art museums

New York City art museums are iconic and unmistakable — think the Museum of Modern Art or The Metropolitan Museum of Art. Less known, but incredibly rich in cultural and political history, are Latin American art across the city. From contemporary art to ancient artifacts, these exhibits and museums will teach you about Latin American culture through a variety of exciting artistic mediums.

“Flow States – LA TRIENAL 2024” at El Museo del Barrio

1230 Fifth Ave.

As the leading institution in the United States for Latin American and Puerto Rican art. El Museo del Barrio aims to preserve, collect and empower arts and artifacts that exhibit the culture and history of Latin America and the Caribbean. Its permanent collections hold over 8,500 objects, from pre-Columbian to contemporary art, reflecting the institution’s long history in preserving Latin American heritage.

The museum’s exhibition “Flow States – LA TRIENAL 2024” opened on Oct. 10 and focuses on Latinx contemporary art, featuring 33 artists from across the United States and Puerto Rico, and features Latin American artists living in diaspora. The exhibition hopes to showcase the complexities of diasporic patterns, with artists presenting themes of transformation, hybrid belongings, collective memories and much more. Admission to El Museo del Barrio is free to all NYU students and the exhibition will end on Feb. 9, 2025.

“Crafting Modernity: Design in Latin America, 1940–1980” at the Museum of Modern Art

11 W. 53rd St.

Located on the third floor of the MoMA, “Crafting Modernity: Design in Latin America, 1940-1980,” offers a look into the evolution of design in six Latin American countries, particularly in the post-war era of modernization.

The exhibition is laid out as the interior of someone’s house, with over 100 objects including furniture, textiles, ceramics, photography and much more, from both the MoMA’s collections across the world, including Europe and Latin America. As you walk through the exhibition and immerse yourself in these objects and their history, you will find larger political, social and cultural themes that examine modernity through design and the domestic sphere. The MoMA is another museum completely free of charge to all NYU students, and the exhibition will be closing on Nov. 10.

“Mexican Prints at the Vanguard” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art

1000 Fifth Ave.

The Met’s new exhibition, “Mexican Prints at the Vanguard” is open until Jan. 5, 2025. This exhibition uses pieces from The Met’s collections and is located on the second floor in galleries 691-693. The pieces showcase the intricate and rich tradition of Mexican printmaking — the longest tradition in Latin America — from the 18th century to the mid-20th century.

The collection holds over 130 works including woodcuts, lithographs and screen prints, all indicative of the artistic identity and practice of Mexican printmaking. “Mexican Prints at the Vanguard” also draws attention to how printmaking was used as a tool for disseminating social and political messages following the Mexican Revolution.

