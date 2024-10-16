NY(DRAG)U rocks out on the queer holy ground that is the NYU campus

NY(DRAG)U, hosted by the NYU LGBTQ+ Center on Oct. 9, was a night of dance, music and a celebration of queer identity. The series of lip-sync performances, held at NYU’s Skirball Center for the Performing Arts, ranged from soulful tributes to rock ballads. Performers poured their spirits out on stage — eating up and leaving no crumbs.

The event was opened and blessed by Novice Sister Rich Bitch Clare, representing the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence. As a long-standing figure in the queer community, she spoke about the importance of honoring queer ancestors, specifically mentioning Marsha P. Johnson and Sylvia Rivera, pioneers of the trans and gay rights movements. Referencing larger LGBTQ+ struggles, the event moved beyond entertainment and celebrated queer history.

Several performers, such as drag queen Autumn Spice, shared the backstory behind their drag personas. Originally named Ginger due to her red hair, Autumn Spice was forced to come up with a new name because another drag queen already claimed it. This playful moment offered a glimpse into the traditions and challenges within the drag world, where originality is key.

Junior Mintt, a Black trans woman and New York City drag scene legend delivered one of the most emotionally powerful performances of the night. She called on the audience to reflect on the importance of community and self-belief. “The queerest thing you can do is believe,” Mintt declared, highlighting that the event was about more than entertainment — it was also about reclaiming personal and collective power.

Junior Mintt’s performance was also deeply spiritual, influenced by her upbringing in the Black Southern Church. She encouraged the audience to chant Marsha P. Johnson’s name, creating a moment of communal reflection on the legacy of queer activists who paved the way for the freedoms enjoyed today. Her focus on the intersection of drag, spirituality and activism gave the performance a larger cultural significance.

Self-expression is a significant aspect of drag, especially for artists like Pacha, a 21-year-old drag performer from the event. According to Pacha, her name is inspired by the Incan Empire — a nod to her focus on identity and heritage.

Julie J, another well-known figure in Brooklyn nightlife, took the stage with a mixture of humor and wisdom, underscoring the importance of authenticity in drag — a theme that resonated throughout the event at large.

“There’s only one person that can interpret the world the way that you do,” Julie J said.

The performers highlighted the idea of a chosen family in the LGBTQ+ community, recounting personal stories that emphasized the importance of support systems in a sometimes hostile world.

NY(DRAG)U was and continues to be a defining moment for local drag artists and NYU’s diverse student body. Even more symbolic was the event’s proximity to Washington Square Park, home to New York’s LGBTQ+ communities for more than a century. The atmosphere evoked self-love — because as drag queen icon RuPaul said, “If you can’t love yourself, how in the hell are you gonna love somebody else?”

