During Hispanic Heritage Month, listening is everything

As a Puerto Rican studying away from home, Hispanic Heritage Month is a special time for me to celebrate my culture and learn about other Latin American countries. It’s a time characterized by good music and great food — but it’s also a time to discuss some of the unsolicited, ignorant comments that people of my background often face.

Hispanic Heritage Month — which runs from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 and occurs during many Latin American independence days — is an American celebration of Spain and Latin American cultures. By encompassing so many countries and regions over the world, one cannot generalize how someone should look to celebrate the month. Even the word “Hispanic” in the month’s title can be misleading, and sometimes quite restrictive of who is a part of this large community.

Since I have light skin, people have told me that I don’t “look Puerto Rican” — even in New York, a city with a large Puerto Rican population. Either my English is too good, my features are not foreign enough or I don’t dress like people think I should. While having light skin undeniably gives me privilege, this doesn’t mean that I’m not Puerto Rican. It is comments like these that come from pure, unchecked ignorance.

What’s worse is that I’m not an outlier when I’m on the island —we don’t all look the same. There are Puerto Ricans who are Black, some who have curly hair and even others who are ginger. It’s fine not to know this. What is not fine, however, is when people refuse to listen and learn, and as a result, force others out of their own cultures.

Despite visual differences within our countries, there are still elements of our cultures that we collectively celebrate during Hispanic Heritage Month. Each Latin American country has an immense variety of traditions: In Puerto Rico, for example, we believe that every clove of garlic has a home in a kitchen — Puerto Ricans are always sure to have sazón and sofrito on hand.

The ignorance I have experienced has made me cautious about who I have conversations about Hispanic Heritage Month with. While it is preferable to have discussions of heritage with people of all backgrounds, I usually only talk with other Latinos. When there is the risk of being questioned about my background and facing disrespect from others, I find it easier to stay within groups that understand these nuances. I’m co-president of NYU’s Puerto Rican Student Association, and I enjoy being a part of such a supportive organization. Such clubs create a safe space for students of all backgrounds to learn about new cultures and honor their own. But like all celebrations of culture, Hispanic Heritage Month is supposed to be an inclusive time, where we can both celebrate our individuality and share our cultures with others.

I may not always have the same experiences as others, but that doesn’t give anyone the license to declare that I don’t experience the disenfranchisement that all Puerto Ricans face, or that I don’t belong to my own people. Ultimately, it is important to listen. I don’t expect everyone to understand all the nuances of my identity, but at the end of the day, Hispanic Heritage Month is a time for celebration — regardless of cultural differences.

Contact Sebastián Prats-Fernández at [email protected].